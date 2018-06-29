Police Arrest Man At Moscow Airport After False Bomb Threat

Police at Moscow's Domodedovo international airport have arrested a man authorities say falsely claimed he had a bomb.

Airport officials told reporters that the man, whose identity was not made public, announced loudly that he was carrying an explosive device as he passed through a security check on June 29.

Official said no bomb was found and the airport was operating normally after the incident.

Before the arrest was announced, Reuters news agency cited witnesses as saying that part of the airport was cordoned off and that a man who was lying on the floor was later handcuffed and taken away by security guards.

The incident occurred at a time when many foreigners are in Russia for the June 14-July 15 soccer World Cup.

A suicide bomber killed 37 people in the international arrivals hall at Domodedovo in January 2011.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Interfax