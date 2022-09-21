News
Police Assistant Dies, Four Officers Injured As Protests Spread In Iran Over Death Of Mahsa Amini
Four police were injured and a police assistant died from injuries in growing protests in Iran after a 22-year-old woman died while being held by the morality police for violating the country's strictly enforced Islamic dress code.
The death of Mahsa Amini, who had been picked up by Iran's morality police for her allegedly loose headscarf, or hijab, has triggered protests and rallies across Iran.
For many Iranians, especially youth, the death of Amini is further proof of the Islamic Republic's heavy-handed policing of dissent and the morality police's increasingly violent treatment of young women.
In the demonstrations, many Iranian women have taken off their headscarves in protest.
WATCH: Protests continued across the country on September 20 for a sixth straight day. Iranian police denied accusations of mistreatment, calling Amini's death an "unfortunate incident."
Four Iranian police officers were injured and one police assistant died from injuries on September 20 in the southern city of Shiraz following violent protests, the official IRNA news agency reported on September 21.
"On Tuesday evening, some people clashed with police officers and as a result one of the police assistants was killed. In this incident, four other police officers were injured in Shiraz," IRNA said.
Fifteen protesters were arrested in Shiraz on September 20, according to an official quoted by IRNA.
Besides Shiraz, rallies were held overnight in the capital, Tehran, and other major cities, including Mashhad, Tabriz, Rasht, and Isfahan, IRNA reported.
Iran's morality police arrested Amini on September 13 in Tehran, where she was visiting from her hometown in the country's western Kurdish region. She collapsed at a police station and died three days later.
Police detained her over wearing her hijab too loosely. Iran requires women to wear the headscarf in a way that completely covers their hair when in public.
The police deny Amini was mistreated and say she died of a heart attack. President Ebrahim Raisi, who will speak at the UN General Assembly on September 21, has promised an investigation.
Amini's father said she had no health problems and holds the police responsible for her death. He said she that she suffered bruises to her legs in custody.
A top medical official has since publicly challenged officials' account of Amini's death based on images of her body.
Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani late on September 20 condemned what he called "foreign interventionist positions."
"It is regrettable that some countries try to take advantage of an incident under investigation as an opportunity to pursue their political goals and desires against the government and people of Iran," he said.
Acting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif "expressed alarm at the death in custody of Mahsa Amini...and the violent response by security forces to ensuing protests," in a statement issued on September 20.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
All Of The Latest News
Putin Orders Partial Military Mobilization Amid Setbacks In Ukraine, Warns West 'It's Not A Bluff'
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial military mobilization in Russia as his invasion of Ukraine nears seven months and Kyiv regains territory in its counteroffensive.
Putin also warned the West that "it's not a bluff" that Russia would use all the means at its disposal to protect its territory.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Putin's address, broadcast to the nation on September 21, comes a day after Russian-occupied regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on being incorporated into Russia, triggering outrage and condemnations not only in Kyiv but from much of the international community.
Analysts say the Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes on the battlefield.
The referendums, which have been expected to take place since the first months of the war, will start on September 23 in the Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, and Donetsk regions.
In his address, Putin accused the West of engaging in "nuclear blackmail" and claimed, without providing proof, that "high-ranking representatives of the leading NATO states" had allegedly made statements "about the possibility of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia."
"To those who allow themselves such statements regarding Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for separate components and more modern than those of NATO countries. When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal," Putin said, adding, "It's not a bluff."
Putin said the partial mobilization was due to start immediately on September 21.
"We are talking about partial mobilization, that is only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience," Putin said.
Putin said his aim was to "liberate" east Ukraine's Donbas region, claiming without providing any proof that most people in the region did not want to return to what he called the "yoke" of Ukraine.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview on September 21 that only those with relevant combat and service experience would be mobilized and not conscripts or students.
He said 5,937 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine so far, a fraction of Western and Ukrainian estimates of Russian military losses.
WATCH: Ukrainian security services say "people were tortured" by Russian troops at a local police station in the recently liberated city of Kupyansk.
Shoigu's casualty update on Russian losses is the third such public release. The last update came in late March, when the Defense Ministry claimed 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed in Ukraine.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace described Putin's mobilization announcement as "an admission that his invasion is failing."
"He and his defense minister have sent tens of thousands of their own citizens to their deaths, ill-equipped and badly led," Wallace said in a statement. "No amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community are united, and Russia is becoming a global pariah."
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Putin's mobilization order was a sign of panic at the Kremlin that should not be taken as a direct threat of full-out war with the West.
"The mobilization, calling for referenda in the Donetsk -- it is all a sign of panic. His rhetoric on nuclear weapons is something we have heard many times before, and it leaves us cold," Rutte told Dutch broadcaster NOS.
Putin's address was broadcast a day after plans were announced in four Ukrainian regions occupied by Russian forces to hold votes on being incorporated into Russia, a move that was widely condemned by the international community.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington rejected any such referendums "unequivocally," while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron both used the word "sham" to describe the planned action.
"This has no legal standing," Macron said on September 20 before addressing the UN General Assembly in New York. "The very idea of organizing referendums in territories that have experienced war...is the sign of cynicism."
"It is very, very clear that these sham referendums cannot be accepted and are not covered by international law," Scholz told reporters as he attended the UN General Assembly.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also denounced Russia's planned referendums, saying Canada would never recognize them.
"This is a blatant violation of international law. It is a further escalation of war. And it is unacceptable," he said on Twitter.
The European Union strongly condemned the planned referendums and threatened additional sanctions.
"Russia, its political leadership, and all those involved in these 'referenda' and other violations of international law in Ukraine will be held accountable, and additional restrictive measures against Russia would be considered," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.
He said the votes cannot be considered "as the free expression of the will of the people" in these regions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the Western condemnation of the referendums.
"I thank all the friends and partners of Ukraine for their massive and firm condemnation of Russia's intentions to organize yet more pseudo-referendums," he said in his nightly video address.
"The situation on the front line clearly indicates that the initiative belongs to Ukraine," he said. "Our positions do not change because of the noise or any announcements somewhere. And we enjoy the full support of our partners in this."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier that the referendums will "not change anything," adding on Twitter that "Russia has been and remains an aggressor illegally occupying parts of Ukrainian land. Ukraine has "every right to liberate its territories and will keep liberating them whatever Russia has to say."
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is currently the deputy chief of Russia's Security Council, wrote on Telegram on September 20 that the referendums on Ukraine's occupied territories are "important" to "reinstate the historic justice."
"After [the referendums] are conducted and the new territories become part of Russia, the geopolitical transformation in the world will take on an irreversible character," Medvedev wrote, adding that attempts to encroach Russia's territory is a crime and Russia could use "all means of self-defense" after the Ukrainian territories become part of Russia.
With reporting by dpa, AFP, Reuters, and AP
Ukraine Says Russian Shelling Causes Power Disruption At Occupied Nuclear Power Plant
The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine came under Russian fire overnight, causing a disruption of power at the facility, according to the Ukrainian state agency in charge of the plant.
In a statement released on social media on September 21, Enerhoatom said the shelling had damaged equipment of the only working reactor -- Unit Six -- at the plant, Europe’s largest such facility.
"Due to the loss of power, there was an emergency startup of two diesel generators of the safety systems to ensure the operation of the fuel cooling pumps," Enerhoatom said in a post on Telegram.
Russian occupying forces seized control of the plant shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to invade Ukraine on February 24.
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has been the focus of concern for months because of fears that shelling could lead to a radiation leak. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the shelling.
Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of deploying heavy weaponry at the site, knowing Ukraine would likely not fire on it. Moscow denies the allegations but has resisted efforts to demilitarize the area in order to avert an environmental catastrophe.
On September 20 in the nearby Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar, shelling damaged a cooling system, a dining hall for staff, and an unspecified “special building," the city administration said in a statement. There were no further details about the damage.
Dodik Travels To Moscow For Meeting With Putin Ahead Of Elections
The Serb member of Bosnia-Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, Milorad Dodik, met in Moscow on September 20 with Russian President Vladimir Putin and received the Russian leader's backing in his upcoming bid for reelection.
Dodik, who is running for reelection to the Bosnian Serb presidency on October 2, has met with Putin seven times since 2014, according to Putin’s office. Many of the meetings have taken place ahead of elections when Dodik wants to show the pro-Russian Bosnian Serb electorate that he has the Russian leader’s support.
"The elections are coming up and I wish you success," Putin said according to a transcript of the conversation between Putin and Dodik published by Bosnian media. "I hope that it will be so, after the results of the vote, that the position of the patriotic forces will be strengthened, which will enable us to further develop fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation."
They also commented on the recently announced soccer match between the national teams of Bosnia-Herzegovina and Russia.
Dodik said he was "especially proud that this will happen, even though part of the country was not in favor of it,” while Putin said that sport "should unite people, not divide," according to Radio Television of Republika Srpska.
The game has been scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on November 19, one day before the World Cup is scheduled to start in Qatar.
Russia's national team was barred from the World Cup because of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Bosnia failed to qualify.
Dodik, who has openly sought secession for Republika Srpska from Bosnia-Herzegovina, told TASS in an interview ahead of the meeting that he planned to discuss with Putin the construction of a gas pipeline and two gas-fired power plants in Republika Srpska, as well as strengthening cultural cooperation by building a Russian-Serbian Orthodox center.
He also repeated his separatist views in the interview and added his endorsement of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia “was forced to retaliate" after Western countries backed Ukraine against Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Dodik said in the interview on September 19.
Bosnia remains divided into a Bosniak and Croat federation and the mostly Serb entity of Republika Srpska under the terms of the 1995 Dayton Agreements that ended three years of war in the former Yugoslav republic marked by ethnic cleansing and brutality.
Dodik has caused controversy and drawn sanctions from the European Union and the United States by pushing for Republika Srpska to withdraw from the Western Balkan nation’s joint military, top judiciary body, and tax administration.
He said in June that the war in Ukraine had forced a six-month delay in plans to move ahead with the secession.
Bosnia's mission to Brussels has voted for several packages of sanctions introduced by the European Union against Russia in response to the war to align itself with the EU as it seeks membership.
But the sanctions have not been confirmed by Bosnia's Council of Ministers due to the opposition of Republika Srpska.
With reporting by AP and TASS
Biden Formally Nominates Veteran Diplomat To Serve As U.S. Ambassador To Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden formally nominated a veteran foreign service officer with years of experience in Russian affairs to be the next U.S. ambassador to Russia.
The White House on September 20 announced the nomination of Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to Armenia, to the post.
Tracy's selection had been reported earlier this month by U.S. media but had not been announced pending Russia's approval under the rules of diplomatic protocol.
Such approval is generally routine, but with U.S.-Russian relations at their lowest level in years it could not be taken for granted.
The nomination will be submitted to the Senate for approval.
Tracy, who speaks Russian, served as deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow from 2014 to 2017. She also previously held the post of senior adviser for Russian affairs in the State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs and served in U.S. Embassies in Central Asia.
The former U.S. ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, left on September 4. His departure had been expected but was accelerated by the failing health of his wife, who died shortly after his return to the United States.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
UN 'Alarmed' At Iranian Detainee's Death, Pressure On Tehran Mounts Amid Protests
Pressure mounted on Iran on September 20 over the death in custody of a young Iranian woman as the UN's top rights official and an Iranian lawmaker issued separate public appeals over the tragedy and the deadly unrest it has sparked.
Iranian officials have labeled the death in Tehran of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her detention by the country's morality police an "unfortunate incident" but dismissed accusations of mistreatment as street protests spread to the capital and other cities.
Local and international rights groups as well as critics of Iran's hard-line religious leadership have demanded accountability over the incident.
"Acting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif today expressed alarm at the death in custody of Mahsa Amini...and the violent response by security forces to ensuing protests," Al-Nashif's office said in a statement on September 20.
Doctors on September 16 declared Kurdistan Province resident Mahsa Amini dead after she showed no brain activity since falling into a coma after being admitted to the hospital, sources told RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
That was three days after she was taken into custody by the so-called Guidance Patrol -- or morality police -- in Tehran for allegedly breaking the country's strict Islamic dress code for women.
Eyewitnesses told journalists Amini appeared to have been beaten inside the police vehicle.
Iranian lawmaker Jalal Rashidi Koochi was quoted by the semiofficial ISNA news agency on September 20 as questioning the effectiveness of the Guidance Patrol, known as Gasht-e Ershad in Farsi, given their actions.
"Gasht-e Ershad is wrong because it has had a result no other than loss and damage for the country," Koochi said, adding that "the main problem is that some people resist accepting the truth."
"Do the people who are taken to these explanatory classes by the Guidance Patrol become conscious and repent when they come out [of custody]?" Koochi asked.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi claimed that Amini had a previous illness and that the morality police "basically do not have the tools to beat the detainees."
Amini's father said she had no health problems and holds the police responsible for her death. He said she that she suffered bruises to her legs in custody.
A top medical official in a different province has since come out to publicly challenge officials' account of Amini's death based on images of her body.
Iranian state media reported that a representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei paid condolences while visiting Amini's family.
WATCH: Protests continued across Iran on September 20 for a sixth straight day. Iranian police denied accusations of mistreatment, calling Amini's death an "unfortunate incident."
"All institutions will take action to defend the rights that were violated," said Abdolreza Pourzahabi, Khamenei's representative in Kurdistan Province, adding that Khamenei was affected and pained by Amini's death.
The protests in Iran's Kurdistan Province over Amini's death have left three people dead, the region's governor said, confirming information provided earlier by the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, a group that monitors Kurdish-inhabited areas of western Iran, where protests have been most intense.
"The three were killed suspiciously" as part of "a plot by the enemy," Ismail Zarei Koosha was quoted as saying by Fars news agency without specifying when the fatalities occurred.
Tehran Governor Mohsen Mansuri tweeted overnight on September 19-20 that "the main elements of tonight's gatherings in Tehran were fully organized, trained and planned to create disturbances in Tehran."
"Burning the flag, pouring diesel on the roads, throwing stones, attacking the police, setting fire to motorcycles and garbage cans, destroying public property, etc. are not the work of ordinary people," he said.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Belarus Allowed To Take Part In Draw For 2024 European Soccer Championship
European soccer's ruling body has decided to let Belarus participate in the 2024 European Championship qualifying draw next month despite a request from tournament host Germany to remove the team because of its support for Russia.
UEFA confirmed on September 20 that Belarus will be in the 53-nation draw scheduled to take place on October 9 in Frankfurt.
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser last week sent a letter to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin saying that "as a major supporter of the Russian leadership" Belarus should be excluded "from all international football matches and tournaments."
UEFA said it replied to Faeser in a confidential letter.
UEFA in May prohibited Belarus from hosting games and said no fans will be permitted at its home games, which must be played on neutral territory.
When it imposed those sanctions, UEFA said the Russian invasion of Ukraine "had been facilitated by access given from the neighboring territory of Belarus."
Russian teams were banned in February from international competitions by both UEFA and world soccer's governing body, FIFA. A Russian appeal against those decisions was dismissed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Russia's soccer federation announced on September 20 it would not take part in the draw for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, citing the decision by UEFA.
After its executive committee meeting on September 20, UEFA confirmed the rules for the draw.
"As Russia is currently suspended until further notice following the UEFA Executive Committee decision of 28 February 2022, which has further been confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on 15 July 2022, it will not take part in the draw for the qualifying competition," the federation said in the document.
With reporting by AP, dpa, and AFP
Navalny Associate Lilia Chanysheva May Face Up To 18 Years In Prison
The former chief of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's office in the city of Ufa in Bashkortostan has been handed final indictment papers and may face up to 18 years in prison if convicted on charges of extremism and taking part in an extremist organization's activities.
Navalny associate Ivan Zhdanov wrote on Telegram on September 20 that the probe against Lilia Chanysheva has finished and her lawyers have started studying the case's materials.
Chanysheva, 40, was arrested in Ufa in November and later transferred to a detention center in Moscow.
She headed the local unit of Navalny's network of regional campaign groups until his team disbanded them after a Moscow prosecutor went to court to have them branded "extremist."
The court accepted the prosecutor's request, effectively outlawing the group.
Chanysheva's defense team said at the time that her arrest was the first since the movement was banned. The charges appear to be retroactive since the organization she worked for disbanded before it had been legally classified as extremist.
In January, Amnesty International urged Russian authorities to release Chanysheva "immediately," insisting the extremism charges are absurd and should be dropped.
Navalny himself has been in prison since February last year, while several of his associates have been charged with establishing an extremist group. Many of his associates have fled the country.
Several former activists who worked for Navalny's groups have fled the country shortly before and after Chanysheva's arrest.
NATO 'Ready To Act' In Kosovo If Tensions With Serbia Escalate
A deputy commander of NATO's peacekeeping mission in Kosovo says the alliance is "ready to act" and even prepared to increase troop numbers if trouble erupts amid a vehicle-licensing standoff between Kosovo and Serbia.
Brigadier General Luca Piperni told journalists at the Kosovo Force (KFOR) headquarters in the Kosovar capital, Pristina: "We are vigilant and ready to act...if we have an increase of tensions, but we can also draw on reserve forces...that we can call in at short notice."
Serbia doesn't recognize its former province Kosovo as an independent state, and 10 years of EU-mediated talks aimed at normalizing diplomatic and other mutual relations have so far failed.
Kosovo's government has set a date of October 31 for imposing "reciprocal" local-registration requirements on vehicles crossing the Kosovar-Serbian border similar to those already required by Serbian authorities.
Piperni called the current situation calm but tense and said he could not exclude the risk of fresh unrest or violence in heavily Serb northern Kosovo as the deadline looms.
The vehicle-registration issue and refusal to respect mutual ID documents have long posed practical problems in northern Kosovo in particular, where ethnic Serbs are in the majority.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced a compromise deal on August 27 over the distribution of exit and entrance documents in which Serbia agreed to abolish entry and exit documents for Kosovo ID holders and Kosovo agreed not to introduce them for Serbian ID holders.
He welcomed it as a "European solution" to a stubborn problem in the Balkans, where ethnically fueled wars killed more than 130,000 during and after the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.
Last weekend, a text circulated online that some suggested was a "new framework" for the EU-mediated talks on normalization between Serbia and Kosovo.
On September 19, Vucic said he'd rejected an EU envoy's effort to give him a document and suggested that his country faced problems whether or not it "accepted" Kosovo's membership in the United Nations.
"If the situation deteriorates, we are ready to intervene, we are ready to be in the middle between the protesters and the security organizations," Piperni said. "We have sufficient forces to deal with the situation.... With that amount of troops we can end any kind of increase of tensions."
Based on reporting by Reuters
Russian Lawmakers Approve Bill Toughening Punishment For Crimes During Mobilization
Russia's lower chamber of parliament, the State Duma, has approved a bill that toughens punishments for desertion, damage to military property, looting, defection, and insubordination if they are committed during military mobilization or combat situations as the country continues its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The bill was approved on September 20 amid debates among Russian authorities and regional governors about a possible military mobilization, a move that could significantly escalate the war in Ukraine, which is now in its seventh month.
In the article about the crimes, the approved bill replaced the phrase "during armed conflicts or military actions" with "in the period of mobilization or the state of martial law, as well as during war time or while armed conflict and combat activities are under way."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a week ago that Moscow does not plan to announce a full or partial mobilization for the war in Ukraine as Russian troops suffered losses and lost territory in Ukraine's Kharkiv region to a counteroffensive.
Ukrainian armed forces have recaptured several thousands of square kilometers from Russia in a counteroffensive launched since early September.
Erdogan Says Finding 'Dignified Way Out' For Both Sides Could End War In Ukraine
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for a diplomatic solution that gives Russia and Ukraine a "dignified way out" of the crisis sparked by Russia's invasion.
"Together, we need to find a reasonably practical diplomatic solution that will give both sides a dignified way out of the crisis," Erdogan said, speaking on September 20 at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
He said a lasting peace must be based on protecting Ukraine's territorial integrity and added that Turkey will continue to increase its efforts to end the war.
"I invite international organizations and all countries to give sincere support to Turkey's efforts," he said.
Erdogan said earlier that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to swap 200 prisoners in one of the largest exchanges of the seven-month war.
He did not give full details about the swap, calling the people being exchanged "hostages" and not saying how many there were from each side.
"Two hundred hostages will be exchanged upon agreement between the parties. I think a significant step will be taken forward," Erdogan told PBS TV late on September 19.
Erdogan said he held "very extensive discussions" during talks last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan.
"He is actually showing me that he is willing to end this as soon as possible," Erdogan said. "That was my impression, because the way things are going right now are quite problematic."
The Turkish leader said Moscow's return of captured territories would play an important role in any lasting truce.
"If peace is going to be established in Ukraine, of course, returning the land that was invaded will become important," he said.
Earlier on September 20 the leaders of Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine said they plan to hold referendums for the territories to become part of Russia. Several countries have said such referendums would be a sham.
Erdogan also commented on the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying Turkey believes a comprehensive peace is possible.
"We believe that it is possible to sign a comprehensive peace agreement between the two countries as soon as possible," Erdogan said.
Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a cease-fire last week, ending two days of violence linked to a decades-old dispute over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The fighting, which each side blamed on the other, left more than 200 people dead. The clashes were the deadliest since a six-week war in 2020 that left thousands dead and saw Azerbaijan make significant territorial gains in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and PBS
Kazakh Court Detains Three Karakalpak Activists On Unspecified Charges
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Three activists from Uzbekistan's Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan are reported to have been placed in pretrial detention on unspecified charges in Kazakhstan.
Almaty-based Karakalpak activist Akylbek Muratov told RFE/RL on September 20 that last week two Karakalpak men, Koshkarbai Toremuratov and Jangeldi Jaksymbetov, were placed in pretrial custody for at least 40 days in the Si-18 detention center in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty.
Muratov added that a third Karakalpak activist, Raisa Kudaibergenova, was also sent to pretrial detention on unknown charges for at least 40 days last week and is currently in a detention center in the town of Qonaev in the Almaty region.
Muratov cited relatives and friends of Toremuratov and Jaksymbetov earlier as saying that the two were detained last week. Toremuratov's wife told Muratov last week that her husband telephoned her after he was detained saying he was told he faces charges of "violating the constitutional order" and "preparing materials that harm social order."
The reported arrests may be linked to mass protests in Karakalpakstan in early July after changes initiated by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev were proposed to the Uzbek Constitution. The changes included the removal of an article that guaranteed the right of Karakalpakstan to seek independence should its citizens choose to do so in a referendum.
The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the violent events in Karakalpakstan that, according to Uzbek authorities, left 21 persons dead.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Western Leaders Dismiss Referendums Planned In Russian-Controlled Areas Of Ukraine As Illegitimate
Western leaders have rejected plans by authorities in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine to hold referendums in the coming days on joining the territories to Russia.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington rejected any such referendums "unequivocally," while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron both used the word "sham" to describe the referendums that pro-Moscow separatists said would be held starting on September 23 in four territories occupied by Russia.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"This has no legal standing," Macron said on September 20 before addressing the UN General Assembly in New York. "The very idea of organizing referendums in territories that have experienced war...is the sign of cynicism."
Russian news agencies reported earlier on September 20 that the so-called public council in Ukraine's Kherson region -- large parts of which have been under Moscow's military control since March -- urged the Russian-imposed authorities to "immediately" hold a vote on the region joining the Russian Federation.
Moscow had been moving ahead with plans to hold referendums on joining Russia in other occupied regions, including Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhya.
"It is very, very clear that these sham referendums cannot be accepted and are not covered by international law," Scholz told reporters as he attended the UN General Assembly.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also denounced Russia's planned referendums, saying Canada would never recognize them.
"This is a blatant violation of international law. It is a further escalation of war. And it is unacceptable," he said on Twitter.
The European Union strongly condemned the planned referendums and threatened additional sanctions.
"Russia, its political leadership, and all those involved in these 'referenda' and other violations of international law in Ukraine will be held accountable, and additional restrictive measures against Russia would be considered," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.
He said the votes cannot be considered "as the free expression of the will of the people" in these regions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the Western condemnation of the referendums.
"I thank all the friends and partners of Ukraine for their massive and firm condemnation of Russia's intentions to organize yet more pseudo-referendums," he said in his nightly video address.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier that the referendums will "not change anything," adding on Twitter that "Russia has been and remains an aggressor illegally occupying parts of Ukrainian land. Ukraine has "every right to liberate its territories and will keep liberating them whatever Russia has to say."
Russia officially recognized the separatist-controlled territories -- called the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic by Moscow and the separatists -- as independent states just days before starting its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is currently the deputy chief of Russia's Security Council, wrote on Telegram on September 20 that the referendums on Ukraine's occupied territories are "important" to "reinstate the historic justice."
"After [the referendums] are conducted and the new territories become part of Russia, the geopolitical transformation in the world will take on an irreversible character," Medvedev wrote, adding that attempts to encroach Russia's territory is a crime and Russia could use "all means of self-defense" after the Ukrainian territories become part of Russia.
Denis Pushilin, a Moscow-backed separatist leader in Ukraine's Donetsk region, said the vote will "restore historic justice" to the territory's "long-suffering people" who have "earned the right to be part of the great country that they always considered their motherland."
With reporting by RIA Novosti, Interfax, AFP, Reuters, and AP
Iranian Activist Sentenced To More Than Three Years In Prison Over Hijab Protest
Iranian rights activist Melika Qaragozlu has been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for protesting the country's mandatory hijab rules, her lawyer says.
Mohammad Ali Kamfiruzi, Qaragozlu's lawyer, wrote on Twitter on September 19 that the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran recently handed down the sentence to his client for publishing a few seconds of video herself without a headscarf on social media.
Qaragozlu, who was arrested after participating in a nationwide civil-disobedience campaign on July 12, posted a video of herself on social media protesting the compulsory Islamic headscarf, or hijab.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
A July 5 order by President Ebrahim Raisi to more strictly enforce the hijab law resulted in a new list of restrictions on how women can dress.
Following the order, women judged not to be in compliance have been barred from government offices, banks, and public transportation.
In response, activists have launched a social-media campaign under the hashtag #no2hijab to urge people to boycott companies enforcing the tougher restrictions.
On July 12, women's rights activists posted videos of themselves publicly removing their veils to coincide with the government's National Day of Hijab and Chastity.
Days later, security agents started arresting women who participated in the campaign.
Qaragozlu's lawyer also said that his client "has numerous medical records" and although the forensic doctor confirmed that she "must be under the supervision of a specialist psychiatrist," that was not taken into account in issuing the verdict.
The move came as different cities of Iran were the scene of widespread protests against the hijab. Recent nationwide demonstrations erupted over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into police custody for allegedly breaking the hijab rules.
The notorious morality-police patrols have become increasingly active and violent. Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Hungary Tries To Hush EU Talk Of More Russian Sanctions
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has urged EU officials to avoid talk of further sanctions on Russia over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, repeating Budapest's warnings that such moves hurt the bloc's 27 members.
Szijjarto said in a statement that "The EU should...stop mentioning an eighth package of sanctions, should stop flagging measures that would only further deepen the energy supply crisis."
Hungary is a member of the European Union and NATO, but is especially reliant on Russian gas and to a lesser extent oil.
Hungarian leaders including Prime Minister Viktor Orban have criticized Moscow's decision to attack Ukraine but resisted punitive measures including gas, oil, and other sanctions while also meeting repeatedly with Russian leaders.
Budapest's relations with Brussels have also gradually soured over rule-of-law and political issues currently driving a bitter dispute that threatens billions of euros' in EU subsidies earmarked for Hungary.
Orban, who was reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April, said earlier this year that the West was "shooting itself in the lung" through its unprecedented trade and economic sanctions and other punitive steps toward Russia since its full-scale invasion began in February.
His government has publicly resisted sanctions and military shipments to aid Ukraine's defense and continued warming relations with Moscow, including negotiating a new boost in Russian gas shipments.
Orban was alone among Western leaders in traveling to the funeral in Moscow of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev earlier this month, and Szijjarto made a surprise Russian visit in July.
A Kremlin spokesman on September 19 praised Hungarian leadership for what it described as Budapest's willingness to take "sovereign positions" on issues within the EU.
Critics in Brussels have accused Orban and his Fidesz party of democratic backsliding, corruption, an assault on free media, and attacks on LGBT rights during the past 12 years in power.
Last week, the European Parliament approved a resolution saying Hungary was no longer a "full democracy,"
Hungary's justice minister, Judit Varga, said on September 19 that the government has submitted a bill to parliament aimed at avoiding the loss of the EU billions.
The proposal modifies legislation relating to Hungary's cooperation with the EU's anti-fraud office and rules affecting state asset management foundations.
The day before, the EU's executive called for the suspeion of 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in EU funding pledged toward Hungary over corruption, rights, and rule-of-law disputes.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Alleged Bank Robber Takes Hostages In Georgia
TBILISI -- An unidentified assailant has taken 12 people hostage in the western Georgian city of Kutaisi, authorities say.
The Interior Ministry said on September 20 that special police units were taking "all necessary measures" to resolve the hostage crisis on the premises of the Bank of Georgia on Kutaisi's Shota Rustaveli Avenue.
The ministry said later that a probe was launched into hostage taking, illegal weapons possession, and terrorism.
The man used a hostage who said in a live broadcast via Facebook that the perpetrator demanded $2 million in cash, a Sprinter vehicle, a helicopter, a Russian flag, and a fishing rod.
Media reported earler that an unidentified man tried to rob the bank's branch in Kutaisi, but because police arrived at the site very quickly, he took at least 10 people hostage, including bank personnel and clients.
This is not the first time that a branch of the Bank of Georgia, the largest bank in the country, has been targeted.
In October 2020, a masked gunman wearing military fatigues took 43 people hostage in a Bank of Georgia branch in the western city of Zugdidi and managed to escape with an unspecified amount of cash in U.S. dollars. The perpetrator has not been apprehended.
Kyrgyzstan Prepared To Resolve Border Dispute Through Negotiations, President Says
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov says he is prepared to negotiate with Tajikistan as long as it takes to resolve a border dispute that killed at least 100 people around the unresolved Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
"We are convinced that all border and internal issues should be resolved over the negotiation table, and there is such will and readiness on our part," Japarov told the UN General Assembly in New York on September 20.
"Of course, whatever the solution is, it should be mutually beneficial," he said, adding that Kyrgyzstan "does not intend to give a centimeter of its land to anyone."
Japarov described Tajikistan as the aggressor in the violence of the past week that killed at least 100 people around the unresolved Kyrgyz-Tajik border and said Tajik President Emomali Rahmon had deviated from previous agreements on territorial integrity and good neighborliness.
WATCH: Burned-out shops, destroyed homes, and many stories of death and destruction on both sides of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border show the impact of the latest violence.
"Despite all previously negotiated agreements, the Tajik side attacked border and civilian objects along the entire perimeter of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. About 140,000 of our civilians have been evacuated from border settlements," Japarov said, adding that houses, administrative buildings, schools, and frontier posts had been damaged.
Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan resolved its border issues with China and Kazakhstan and is about to complete the border delimitation with Uzbekistan.
He also said Kyrgyzstan was ready to continue negotiating with Tajikistan "in any format" and take part in mediation efforts by international organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
Officials in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan earlier on September 20 issued differing assessments of the situation, with Bishkek saying it had "normalized" but Dushanbe saying it remained "complicated."
The Tajik Foreign Ministry accused the Kyrgyz side of making allegations "based on falsification and distortion of facts" intended to mislead the public in both countries.
But the ministry welcomed the signing on September 19 of a protocol by the chairmen of the Kyrgyz and Tajik national security committees and "believes that its strict observance will allow the resumption of the negotiation process."
The document reportedly paves the way for a complete cessation of hostilities and withdrawal of troops.
Kyrgyz officials say 59 of its citizens died in the recent clashes and 183 people were injured. Tajikistan has put its death toll at 41, but correspondents of RFE/RL's Tajik Service reported a higher number after talking to relatives and friends of the people killed during the clashes. They concluded that 59 people, including 31 civilians, lost their lives and compiled a list of those killed.
The sides have set up a joint working commission to monitor and implement the agreement.
Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister Sodiq Imomi earlier on September 20 called the situation on the border "difficult" and accused Kyrgyzstan of failing to comply with a cease-fire.
He said alleged movements of Kyrgyz forces made assessment of the situation difficult and suggested such groups' presence "leaves no doubt that they are contemplating violence."
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence more than three decades ago.
Iranian Medical Official Says Amini's Death Caused By Head Injury, Rejects Official Version
The top medical official in the southern province of Hormozgan has rejected some Iranian officials' claims that Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died after apparently being beaten by morality police, suffered a heart attack, saying the most likely cause of her death was a blow to the head.
Amini, 22, died on September 16, a few days after being taken into police custody in Tehran for allegedly breaking the country's hijab rules.
Eyewitnesses told journalists that Amini, who fell into a coma after being admitted to a hospital, appeared to have been beaten inside the morality police van while being taken to the detention center.
Iranian officials have rejected the accusations, with Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi claiming that Amini had a previous illness and that the morality police "basically do not have the tools to beat the detainees."
WATCH: Protests continued across Iran on September 20 for a sixth straight day. Iranian police denied accusations of mistreatment, calling Amini's death an "unfortunate incident."
Dr. Hossein Karampour, in a letter on September 18, to Mohammad Raeiszadeh, the president of the Iranian Medical Council, urged the organization to fulfill its duties over Amini's death.
Referring to the published pictures of Mahsa Amini in the hospital, which shows her bleeding from the ear and bruises under her eyes, Karampour wrote that these symptoms "do not match the reasons given by some authorities who declared the cause to be a heart attack," but rather "it is consistent with the symptoms associated with a head injury and the resulting bleeding."
Karampour asked the president of the Iranian Medical Council to "act honestly and courageously to clarify and reveal the truth" and stand by the people.
According to reports published on social networks, Amini had traveled from the western province of Kurdistan to Tehran to meet relatives when she was arrested by morality police on September 13.
Amjad Amini, Mahsa's father, said in an interview with Emtedad news website that based on the calls of many girls who were detained with his daughter that day, he is sure that "she was beaten."
Several other doctors, seeing the pictures of Amini in the hospital, have pointed out on social media that the cause of the bleeding from her ear could be a blow to the head.
Her death has sparked street protests in Iran and strong international reactions. At least four people have been reported killed in Iran during protests over Amini's death.
On Twitter, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Tehran to "end its systemic persecution of women and to allow peaceful protest," adding that the United States mourned Mahsa Amini along with the Iranian people.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Seeks End To Hostilities In Meeting With Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers
The United States has urged a quick return to face-to-face meetings between Armenian and Azerbaijani officials to ease tensions after recent border fighting that killed more than 200 people.
The State Department said Secretary Antony Blinken had conveyed condolences and "emphasized the need to prevent further hostilities" in his meeting in New York on September 19 with Armenia's and Azerbaijan's top diplomats.
The meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov came on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly that kicked off this week.
Both Caucasus countries afterwards stressed their respective interest in avoiding escalation.
"They discussed next steps, and the Secretary [Blinken] encouraged the sides to meet again before the end of the month," State Department spokesman Ned Price said of the meeting.
Armenia's Foreign Ministry said Mirzoyan pushed for the immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani armed forces from Armenian territory and decried the use of military force as unacceptable.
Mirzoyan urged the implementation of international mechanisms to prevent the situation from escalating, Yerevan said.
He also repeated a long-standing demand by Yerevan for the return of prisoners of war from the two sides' intense 44-day conflict in 2020 in which a Russian-backed cease-fire cemented the return to Azerbaijan of wide swaths of territory in an around Nagorno-Karabakh that had been held for decades by ethnic Armenians.
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Bayramov told the meeting that "Azerbaijan is not interested in destabilization" and stressed Baku's efforts to rebuild areas held for decades by ethnic Armenians and to resettle internally displaced persons there.
It quoted Bayramov as accusing Armenia of "obstructing" efforts at reopening communication lines, border demarcation, and humanitarian efforts and "grossly violat[ing] its obligations within the tripartite declarations."
In the latest spasm of violence, the two countries last week traded artillery and mortars across their shared border, and Azerbaijani forces targeted sites within the borders of Armenia itself.
Russia, which maintains ties with both countries, brokered a cease-fire not long after the fighting erupted, but clashes continued.
Armenia has said the clashes left 207 people dead or missing on its side and Baku has reported 79 deaths among its military.
During a visit to Armenia last week, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi blamed Azerbaijan for the latest violence, adding, "We strongly condemn those attacks."
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay responded on September 19 by saying the White House should clarify whether her statements reflect the official view of the United States.
Ukraine Pushes 'Pace,' Stabilization In Eastern Offensive To Deny Russia 'Any Foothold'
Ukrainian officials have announced efforts to urgently stabilize recently retaken eastern territory and stressed the need for rapid gains in order to deny Russia "any foothold on Ukrainian soil" with Russia's invasion nearing the seven-month mark.
The rapid gains of recent weeks as Russian forces abandon occupied areas particularly in the region east of Kharkiv have left Ukrainian troops approach parts of the Donbas region long held by Kremlin-backed separatists as Kyiv seeks more Western arms to wage its defense.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on September 19 that Kyiv's forces in the Kharkiv region were "stabilizing the situation [and] holding our positions...so firmly that the occupiers are clearly panicking."
"We are now confident that the occupiers will not have any foothold on Ukrainian soil," he said.
"The pace is very important now," Zelenskiy said amid rapidly falling temperatures in the region and concerns about the basic needs of residents who have remained. "The pace of stabilization in the liberated areas. The pace of movement of our troops. The pace of restoration of normal life in the liberated territory."
Zelenskiy said last week that around 150,000 Ukrainians had lived under Russian occupation in the Kharkiv region for the past five months.
Late on September 19, the deputy prime minister in charge of reintegrating recaptured areas, Iryna Vereshchuk, said that the authorities had launched a pilot program of small cash payments to help residents around Kharkiv.
She said each person would receive the equivalent of $33 and thanked the International Red Cross for its financial support of the project.
Zelenskiy has said investigators discovered new evidence of torture amid the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers buried near Izyum, a key city in the Kharkiv region.
The head of the regional military administration around Izyum, Oleh Synyehubov, said on September 19 that most of the 146 bodies exhumed from a mass grave there were civilians and "some of the dead have signs of violent death. There are bodies with tied hands and traces of torture."
WATCH: Ukrainian security services say "people were tortured" by Russian troops at a local police station in the recently liberated city of Kupyansk.
The Kremlin has dismissed allegations of Russian forces committing war crimes there as a "lie."
Zelenskiy said on September 19 that the local administrative hub of Kupyansk had been retaken from Russian forces.
In another sign of Ukrainian confidence amid the offensive in the east, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Hayday said that Ukrainian forces had retaken control of the village of Bilohorivka and were preparing to retake the entire province.
Bilohorivka is just 10 kilometers or so from the city of Lysychansk, with Russian forces took in July after weeks of intense fighting.
The Ukrainian General Staff on September 20 warned Ukrainians of the threat of Russian air and missile attacks throughout the country and said Ukrainian forces had repelled Russian operations in Mayorsk, Vesele, Kurdyumivka, and Novomykhaylivka.
RFE/RL cannot corroborate battlefield claims in the areas of intense fighting.
British defense intelligence, meanwhile, assessed on September 20 that Ukraine's "long-range strike capability" against Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters and airfield had forced a relocation of Russian submarines, "undermining" one of Moscow's main aims in its eight-year occupation of Crimea.
In London, Prime Minister Liz Truss said the United Kingdom next year will meet or exceed the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.63 billion) in military aid spent on Ukraine in 2022, her office said on September 20.
Britain's military support to Ukraine is likely to include equipment such as multiple-launch rocket systems, her office said in a statement.
"Ukraine's victories in recent weeks have been inspirational," the statement said, after Kyiv's forces pushed the Russians out of almost all of the Kharkiv region in a lightning counteroffensive.
"My message to the people of Ukraine is this: the U.K. will continue to be right behind you every step of the way. Your security is our security."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.K. Says Russia Relocated Black Sea Submarines As 'Threat Level' Rose From Ukrainian Attacks
British defense intelligence has said in its latest assessment that it believes Russia's Black Sea Fleet has moved submarines from their home port on the annexed Crimean Peninsula to southern Russia in a sign of the increased threat to Russian forces of Ukraine's "long-range strike capability."
The British Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update that the Black Sea Fleet's command "has almost certainly relocated its KILO-class submarines" from the waters off Sevastopol to Novorossiisk in the Krasnodar region.
"This is highly likely due to the recent change in the local security threat level in the face of increased Ukrainian long-range strike capability," it said.
It cited attacks in the past two months on the Russian fleet's headquarters and its main naval-aviation airfield.
The British update said Russian President Vladimir Putin had thus undercut one of his main "motivations" for occupying and annexing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 -- to provide a safe base for the fleet.
"Base security has now been directly undermined by Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine," the ministry said.
Hungary Submits Proposals Aimed At Avoiding Loss Of EU Funds
Hungary's government has submitted a bill to parliament aimed at avoiding the loss of billions of euros from the European Union, Justice Minister Judit Varga has said.
The proposal modifies legislation relating to Hungary's cooperation with the EU's anti-fraud office and rules affecting state asset-management foundations.
Varga said on Facebook she had submitted the first bill to parliament as the government focuses on "drafting and implementing the commitments (to the EU) in coming weeks and months."
A day earlier, the EU's executive called for the suspension of 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in EU funding earmarked for Hungary over corruption, rights, and rule-of-law disputes.
The European Commission also set out requirements for Hungary to keep access to the funding, including new legislation.
Critics in Brussels have argued that cronyism under Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party's 12-year leadership, anti-LGBT legislation, and other backsliding threaten shared EU values.
Last week, the European Parliament approved a resolution saying Hungary was no longer a "full democracy," prompting Fidesz to accuse it of "attacking Hungary again."
Varga was quoted earlier by the Spanish newspaper El Correo de Espana as saying the European Parliament was waging an ideological witch-hunt against Hungary and was trying to hinder its negotiations with the commission about EU funds.
'We are engaging in a very constructive, very positive negotiating procedure," Varga told the newspaper regarding talks with the European Commission on the rule-of-law mechanism and the withheld recovery funds.
The European Commission's proposal to cut off billions in so-called cohesion funds to Budapest was the first to be made by the EU under new policies aimed at protecting the rule of law in the 27-member bloc.
The next EU step requires support by what's called a "qualified majority," representing at least 55 percent of the member states and at least 65 percent of the total EU population.
Hungary has until November 19 to address the concerns and some of its officials have pledged to form an anti-corruption body and make other moves to allay EU concerns.
Hungary's minister in charge of EU negotiations, Tibor Navracsics, said after the European Commission's recommendation that there was "a good chance" his government would be able to sign an agreement over the use of European funds by the end of the year.
Orban, who was reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April, has resisted European unity over gas and economic sanctions to punish Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and otherwise cozied up to Moscow, including traveling to the funeral of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and sending his foreign minister for a surprise visit in July.
A Kremlin spokesman on September 19 praised Hungarian leadership for what it described as Budapest's willingness to take "sovereign positions" on issues within the EU.
The September 19 statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin's office came in a conference call between spokesman Dmitry Peskov and reporters.
He said the Kremlin was following the EU-Hungary developments closely.
With reporting by Reuters
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Meet In New York With Blinken
The Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers have met in New York in their first talks since recent deadly border clashes claimed more than 200 lives.
The meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov was arranged by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly in a bid to ease tensions and maintain a fragile cease-fire between the two countries.
"We are encouraged by the fact that the fighting has ceased and there has not been" a resumption of shelling, Blinken said. "Strong, sustainable diplomatic engagement is the best path for everyone. There is a path to a durable peace that resolves the differences."
Speaking ahead of the meeting, Bayramov said his country was "satisfied with the level of relations" with Washington and said his direct talks with Mirzoyan were not unusual.
"We are always open for meetings," he said.
The meeting came after Armenia said the clashes last week -- the worst fighting since a six-week war in 2020 – left 207 people dead or missing on its side alone.
The new Armenian toll included two civilians who are missing, the country's Security Council said on September 19 during a meeting led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. It said 293 troops and three civilians were wounded and 20 troops were captured.
Baku has reported 79 deaths among its military.
A statement adopted by the Security Council called on the international community to continue to put pressure on Azerbaijan to end the occupation of the sovereign territories of Armenia and to withdraw its troops.
In Istanbul, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on September 19 responded critically to statements made over the weekend by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat-California) on a visit to Yerevan.
Pelosi's comments during her visit to Armenia "are incompatible with historical and current facts, completely devoid of goodwill, reflecting a biased point of view, and sabotaging diplomatic efforts are never acceptable," Oktay said on Twitter.
The White House should clarify whether her statements reflect the official view of the United States, he said, suggesting that her message might have been for ethnic Armenians who live in California.
Pelosi was accompanied by Representatives Jackie Speier and Anna Eshoo, (Democrats-California), who have Armenian heritage and who face reelection in November, and Representative Frank Pallone (Democrat-New Jersey).
Pelosi blamed Azerbaijan for the latest outbreak of fighting with Armenia during her trip, which she said had particular significance following the "illegal and deadly attacks by Azerbaijan" on Armenia.
"We strongly condemn those attacks," Pelosi added, saying the border fighting was triggered by Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia.
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
In the latest spasm of violence, the two countries traded artillery and mortar fire across their shared border, and Azerbaijani forces targeted sites within the borders of Armenia itself.
Russia, which maintains ties with both countries, brokered a cease-fire not long after the fighting erupted, but clashes continued.
With reporting by AFP
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Canadian Ambassador Over Alleged Attacks On Embassy
The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Canadian ambassador over alleged attacks on the Russian Embassy in Ottawa.
The ministry said in a statement on September 19 that an unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail onto the territory of the Russian Embassy in the Canadian capital.
The ministry also said that law enforcement officers in Ottawa had not prevented what it said were "aggressive" demonstrators who it said had blocked an entrance to the consular section of the embassy.
"The Russian side demanded immediate measures to secure due safety of the Russian entities abroad, as well as that of their employees and members of their families," the statement said.
The statement did not specify when the incidents took place.
Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov was quoted by Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik as saying that the bottle was thrown early on September 12 but didn't ignite.
Stepanov said a video of the incident was sent to Canadian police, but Ottawa police said they were not aware of any such report, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
A spokesman for Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said relevant authorities were looking into the matter.
"We know that Canadians are shocked at the latest images coming out of Izyum," Adrien Blanchard said in a statement. "That is why we will not spare any effort to hold [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his accomplices accountable for their war crimes."
Ukrainian officials said last week that they had found 440 bodies buried in a forest near Izyum, a town in northeastern Ukraine recaptured from Russian forces. They said most of the dead were civilians.
Blanchard also quoted Joly as saying violence and vandalism were not acceptable.
Relations between Russia and Western countries, including Canada, have been tense since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, barred Russian vessels from using Canadian ports and internal waters, banned the sale of luxury items to Russia, and prohibited Canadian banks from conducting transactions with Russia's central bank.
Ottawa has slapped sanctions on some 1,500 Russian citizens and companies, including President Vladimir Putin, his two adult daughters, Russian athlete Alina Kabayeva, who is believed to be Putin's current partner, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, central bank Chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina, and many other close associates of the president.
With reporting by Reuters and the CBC
Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Attacking Another Nuclear Plant
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has responded to officials' accusations that Russian troops shelled another nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine overnight by saying the world must "stop [Russia] before it's too late."
He said via Telegram on September 19 that "a rocket fell 300 meters from" the South Ukraine (Pivdennoukrayinsk) Nuclear Power Plant in the war-torn Mykolayiv region and "there was a short-term power outage."
Zelenskiy said windows at the complex were damaged and suggested "the invaders wanted to shoot again but forgot what a nuclear power plant was."
"Russia endangers the whole world," Zelenskiy said. "We have to stop it before it's too late."
Earlier in the day, Ukraine's state nuclear operator, Enerhoatom, accused Russian troops of striking the Pivdennoukrayinsk plant and said there was no damage to any of its three reactors. The facility is working normally, Enerhoatom added early on September 19.
The United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), did not immediately comment on the attack.
Another Ukrainian nuclear plant, at Zaporizhzhya, about 250 kilometers farther east, that was occupied by Russian forces in March has been the object of intense concern and urgent international demands for a demilitarized zone and return to Ukrainian control.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian officials on September 18 accused Russian troops of pounding civilian infrastructure with artillery including in the city of Zaporizhzhya in which that bigger plant is located.
Electricity was reportedly restored over the weekend to the Zaporizhzhya plant to help allay fears of a catastrophic disaster there.
But the IAEA said on September 19 that a power line used to supply the plant was disconnected, leaving it without backup power from the grid.
RFE/RL cannot independently verify battlefield claims in areas of the most intense fighting.
Zelenskiy and some Western leaders have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of waging "nuclear terrorism" and "nuclear blackmail" since ordering the full-scale invasion in February and snatching Ukrainian nuclear facilities, in addition to hinting at a possible nuclear response if the conflict in Ukraine threatens Russia broadly.
A Telegram post by Enerhoatom condemning the Pivdennoukrayinsk blast quoted Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and included a video of a bright light and blast, seemingly narrowly missing a building at the facility.
"In desperation, Russia is putting the world on the brink of a nuclear disaster," it quoted Halushchenko as saying.
Russia has routinely blamed Ukrainian forces for shelling near Zaporizhzhya that Kyiv has said were Russian artillery or rockets.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Expert Says Iran's Passenger Aircraft Fleet Operating At Less Than Half-Capacity2
Zelenskiy Cites Battlefield Victories As U.S. Tells Allies To Be On 'High Alert' For Russian Response To Setbacks3
Retrieving The Fallen In Ukraine4
Ukraine Pushes 'Pace,' Stabilization In Eastern Offensive To Deny Russia 'Any Foothold'5
'More Than Just A Singer': Russia Takes Notice As Pop-Culture Icon Pugacheva Crosses The Kremlin6
NATO 'Ready To Act' In Kosovo If Tensions With Serbia Escalate7
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine8
Famed Russian Singer Pugacheva Speaks Out Against Ukraine War, Says Russia Now A 'Pariah' Nation9
Ukrainian Soldiers, Including A Husband And Wife, Hold The Line In War-Torn Mykolayiv10
Russian Lawmakers Approve Bill Toughening Punishment For Crimes During Mobilization
Subscribe