Supporters of Belarusian opposition figure Maryya Kalesnikava took to the streets of Minsk on September 8 as authorities reportedly tried - but failed - to expel her from the country. Masked officers were seen attacking groups of women at the rally who were protesting against Kalesnikava's detention. Belarusian authorities had driven her to the border with Ukraine a day after she was snatched from the street in Minsk. But Kalesnikava is said to have torn up her passport to avoid deportation.​