Belarus Opposition Figure Says She Was Threatened With Death On Expulsion Attempt

Belarusian opposition leader Maryya Kalesnikava has said the authorities put a bag over her head and threatened to kill her when they tried to forcibly deport her earlier this week, her lawyer says.

The lawyer, Lyudmila Kazak, said Kalesnikava had filed a complaint over the incident and was seeking legal action against the authorities, including the Belarusian KGB, over her treatment, the independent Belarusian news website Tut.by reported.

Kalesnikava was snatched from the streets of Minsk on September 7 by masked men along with two staffers.

The three were driven early on September 8 to the border, where authorities told them to cross into Ukraine.

When they arrived in a no-man's land between the countries, Kalesnikava ripped her passport into small pieces to make it impossible for the authorities to expel her. She was put into custody on the Belarusian side of the border. The two others went into Ukraine.

Kalesnikava is a prominent leader of protests demanding the resignation of Alyaksandr Lukashenka following the August 9 presidential election that the opposition says was rigged. Lukashenka denies rigging the vote.

Kazak said on September 9 that Kalesnikava was being detained in Minsk over accusations of an illegal attempt to seize power.

Kazak met Kalesnikava on September 9 for the first time since her disappearance, saying she was put in a cell with six other people at a pretrial detention center.

Kazak will request a forensic medical examination as Kalesnikava had bruises on her body, she said, according to a statement by Kalesnikava's team.

Based on reporting by Tut.by and Reuters