Police Detain Dozens Of Protesters In Nur-Sultan

Kazakh law enforcement has detained dozens of protesters in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Police were out in large numbers ahead of the planned unsanctioned demonstrations on September 21 in Nur-Sultan and Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city. As protesters began to gather in both locations, police quickly moved in to disperse the crowd and detain people. According to the Kazakh Interior Ministry, 57 individuals were detained and could face fines or other legal action for taking part in an unauthorized event.