Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kazakhstan

Police Detain Dozens Of Protesters In Nur-Sultan

Police Detain Dozens Of Protesters In Nur-Sultan
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:11 0:00

Kazakh law enforcement has detained dozens of protesters in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Police were out in large numbers ahead of the planned unsanctioned demonstrations on September 21 in Nur-Sultan and Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city. As protesters began to gather in both locations, police quickly moved in to disperse the crowd and detain people. According to the Kazakh Interior Ministry, 57 individuals were detained and could face fines or other legal action for taking part in an unauthorized event.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG