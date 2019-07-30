Police Detain Party Leader In Moscow After Failed Talks On New Rally

MOSCOW – The leader of Russia's Libertarian Party has been detained by police after talks with municipal authorities over the possible site of another rally against the exclusion of opposition candidates from the ballot for the Moscow city council.



The detention of Mikhail Svetov on July 30 came as legal authorities warned that any unauthorized demonstrations following rallies last weekend would be met with another police crackdown.



“The municipality said that any other sites besides Sakharov Avenue are refusing to be considered,” Svetov, whose party had filed a notice for a rally at Lubyanka Square in front of the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB), said in a tweet.

“They also refused to consider other options for public actions, such as processions. Straight and tough ultimatum,” he added.



Courts are still clearing a backlog from the almost 1,400 arrests made on July 27 when several thousand protesters participated in an unauthorized rally to protest city election officials who didn't register several independent and opposition candidates on the ballot for the September 8 vote to the municipal legislature.



Some 41 people have so far been handed jail sentences ranging from three to 30 days for attending the rally. The Independent political watchdog OVD-Info said on its website the number is likely to rise as court hearings continue.



The group said 79 people were fined for a total of 1.34 million rubles ($21,000) as of 12:30 a.m. on July 30.



The police crackdown was one of the biggest in recent years against an opposition that has grown more defiant while denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hold on power.

Police in Moscow have been condemned for a "disproportionate" usage of force in breaking up the demonstration.



Moscow election officials said earlier in July that they barred some opposition candidates from the September 8 Moscow City Duma election because of insufficient signatures on nominating petitions.



The decision had sparked several days of demonstrations this month, including one on July 20 in Moscow that drew an estimated crowd of 20,000.



Aleksei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition activist who is currently serving a 30-day jail sentence for calling the latest protest, was taken to the hospital late on July 28 with severe swelling of the face and a rash, sparking fears he had been the victim of a poisoning attempt, though hospital officials characterized the illness as "a generalized allergic reaction."

Navalny, who is appealing his sentence, has said he shares suspicions that he may have been poisoned in prison and his lawyer, Olga Mikhailova, said on July 29 that she was asking for the court to terminate the case “due to the lack of evidence or to terminate his administrative arrest due to his poor health condition."



“He was really poisoned by some unknown chemical substance," she said. "But what the substance was has not been established."



The Kremlin critic also posted a picture of himself on social media with a bloated face and one eye shut that he said he couldn’t open.

The 45 members of the Moscow City Duma hold powerful posts -- retaining the ability to propose legislation as well as inspect how the city’s $43 billion budget is spent.