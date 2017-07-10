Police Officer Killed In Pakistan Suicide Attack

A police officer was killed and at least 11 people were injured in what officials say was a suicide attack in Pakistan's Balochistan Province.

Police told RFE/RL that the July 10 incident was a "motorbike suicide attack."

A local health official said the five of the injured were in serious condition and had been evacuated to Quetta.

There was no claim of responsibility.

Elsewhere, three members of the Frontier Corps were killed and several were injured in three separate roadside-bomb incidents in the Kurram Tribal Agency near the border with Afghanistan.

The banned Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for those attacks.