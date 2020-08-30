Accessibility links

Belarus

Police Make Arrests As Mass Protests Continue In Belarus

Dozens of people have been arrested in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, as tens of thousands joined the August 30 Peace and Independence March amid ongoing demonstrations against the country's longtime authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Video released by the Belarusian Interior Ministry showed police clashing with protesters after plainclothes officers were seen tackling a man and dragging him into a van. A large number of riot police were deployed to the streets of the capital along with several military vehicles.

