Police Search Homes Of Lawyer, Public Defender Of Russian Activist Who Died In Custody

A key bridge connecting Russian-annexed Crimea with the occupied part of Ukraine's southern region of Kherson was damaged after being hit by what a Moscow-appointed official said were Storm Shadow missiles fired by Ukrainian forces.

Volodymyr Saldo, the Russian-installed chief of Crimea said on his Telegram channel that the strike early on June 22 was carried out on the bridge in the Chongar region, also known as "the gate to Crimea," one of a few vital links connecting Crimea with the rest of Ukraine.

The attack came as Russian forces struck civilian and infrastructure targets with a fresh wave of missiles and drones overnight.

Saldo said the road on the bridge was damaged but no one was injured, while alternative transport routes had been opened. Separately, Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-installed head of Crimea, said specialized services were assessing the damage caused to the bridges.

The Telegram channel of the Ukrainian military published photos of the damaged bridge, while the spokesman for Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov, referring to the attack on the bridge, told Ukrainian television, "The work [to push Russia out of Crimea] is under way and it will continue."

Britain last month announced that it was donating Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

In October last year, a fire broke out after an explosion hit a major bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland over the Kerch Strait, drastically reducing the traffic, in what Russia said was a Ukrainian attack.

Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine has vowed to retake Crimea from Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.

Meanwhile, Russian forces struck civilian and infrastructure targets with a fresh wave of missiles and drones overnight, the Ukrainian military said in its early morning update on June 22, adding that fierce battles were under way in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Russia was intensifying its attacks.

The General Staff reported that Ukrainian air defenses shot down all six Iranian-made drones but said a yet unspecified number of civilians were killed and wounded, without giving further details.

Russia also launched 44 missiles and 47 rocket salvoes at Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, the military said.

The head of a local people's council under Odesa's regional military administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, said three drones were shot down in southern Ukraine, but other drones caused what appeared to be minor damage in Odesa region.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk region, said one civilian was killed by Russian shelling and six others were wounded in Chasiv Yar near Horlivka.

Authorities in the Kryviy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions also reported being shelled overnight. In Kharkiv, one person was wounded, said regional Governor Oleh Synehubov.

Since the start of last month, Russia has intensified its strikes across Ukraine, causing many civilian casualties and further damaging the country's infrastructure.

On the battlefield, the General Staff said that "heavy fighting" was under way in Donetsk, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 Russian assaults in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka.

In the southern regions of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson, Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations, the military said on June 22, without giving details about the stage of Ukraine's counteroffensive.

On June 21, a General Staff spokesman said Ukrainian forces had made some gains in their advance on the Zaporizhzhya towns of Melitopol and Berdyansk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy admitted in an interview with the BBC that progress of the counteroffensive was "slower than desired" but that Kyiv would not be pressured into speeding it up.

"Some people believe this is a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It's not," he said. "What's at stake is people's lives."

IN PHOTOS: At least four civilians were injured in a Russian missile attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk during the night of June 21.

On the diplomatic front, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on June 21 that he expected to secure almost $7 billion in aid for reconstruction, while Zelenskiy said Kyiv needed concrete commitments for projects that will help postwar development and further modernization.

Shmyhal said the war meant Kyiv faces the largest reconstruction project in Europe since World War II. He said the price tag for reconstruction would be more than $6 billion over the next 12 months.

"The key objective is to mobilize resources to finance rapid recovery," he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the EU would give Ukraine 50 billion euros ($54.6 billion) for 2024-27, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered $1.3 billion in additional aid. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled measures including $3 billion of additional guarantees to unlock World Bank lending for Ukraine.

Addressing the event via video link, Zelenskiy welcomed the pledges but called for a transition to concrete proposals that could not only help Ukraine recover from the devastating conflict but also put it on the right track to becoming a strong member of the Western community.

With reporting by Reuters