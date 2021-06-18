Accessibility links

Disturbing Video Shows Police Seizing Chechen Woman From Shelter​
A newly released video shows police breaking into a safe house in Daghestan, southern Russia, and seizing Khalima Taramova. The Chechen woman had fled there with a person said to be her girlfriend after what she described as beatings and threats at home. Taramova's father is a close associate of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who is widely accused of being a violent human rights abuser and is openly hostile to gays and lesbians. Warning: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.

