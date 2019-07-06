Polish Court Convicts Former Government Worker Of Spying For Russia

A Polish court has convicted a former government employee of passing classified energy information to Russian military intelligence.



The Warsaw District Court gave the man, identified as Marek W., a three-year prison sentence at the July 5 hearing.



Court records showed he was working for the Economy Ministry in early 2018 when he was arrested and accused of passing classified information on the energy sector to the Russian intelligence agency, known as the GRU.



The information was allegedly passed to the GRU in 2015 and 2016.



At the time of his arrest, Polish news reports said the man had informed Moscow on the Polish government efforts to cut its dependence on Russian gas imports.



Other information allegedly passed include Poland's effort at countering the Nord Stream 2 undersea pipeline that is to bring Russian gas directly to Western Europe, bypassing Ukraine and Belarus.

Based on reporting by AP, Interfax