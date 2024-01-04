Accessibility links

Ukraine

Polish Farmers Resume Border Blockade, Leaving Ukrainian Truckers Stranded

Polish farmers restarted a long-running blockade of the Medyk border crossing into Ukraine on January 4 after suspending the protest action during the holidays. The farmers are demanding subsidies and opposing tax hikes, while Polish truck drivers are also blocking borders, claiming unfair competition from their Ukrainian counterparts. The blockades have left Ukrainian truck drivers stuck at border crossings for days or even weeks.

