Political Analyst: Biden Stressed Russia Policy In Speech To Distinguish Himself From Trump
Kathryn Stoner, a professor of political science at Stanford University and the director of the Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law, spoke with RFE/RL on March 7 about U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. Stoner noted that Biden emphasized his policy goals of confronting Russian aggression as a major factor setting him apart from his likely challenger for the presidency, Donald Trump.