Polls Open As Three Candidates Vie For North Macedonia Presidency

SKOPJE -- Polls have opened in North Macedonia as three candidates vie to become president of the the small Western Balkan nation.

The competitors for the largely ceremonial post, all academics, include the country’s first female presidential candidate since it peacefully broke away from Yugoslavia in 1991.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. and are scheduled to close at 7 p.m.

Conservative Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, 63, is a constitutional law professor who ran as an independent but is now backed by the main conservative opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.

She was a vocal opponent of the deal made with Greece to change the country’s name from Macedonia to North Macedonia. Athens for decades had objected to the use of the name, saying it implied Skopje’s territorial desires on Greece’s northern province by the same name.

Stevo Pendarovski, the country's coordinator for NATO accession, is backed by the ruling Social Democrats. He is a former national security adviser to two previous presidents.

He strongly supported the name deal with Greece, asserting that it would help pave the way for North Macedonia’s entry into NATO and increase hopes of joining the European Union in talks scheduled to begin in June.

Blerim Reka is a long-shot candidate and former ambassador to the EU. He is backed by two smaller ethnic Albanian parties.

Incumbent Gjorge Ivanov is not eligible to run again after serving two terms.

If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote, the two candidates with the most ballots will enter a runoff on May 5, where turnout must be at least 40 percent of the 1.8 million-strong electorate for the result to be valid.

Though the office has limited powers, the president has the final signature on legislation and is the leader of the army.