Pompeo Confirms U.S. Will Reimpose Sanctions, Target Currency Sales

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the White House on August 6 will make a statement detailing reinstatement of some Iran sanctions, including currency restrictions.

The announcement came as Pompeo told reporters that the United States would "enforce the sanctions" it is reimposing after President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear pact that Iran signed with six world powers.

U.S. officials said that as of 0401 GMT on August 7, the Iranian government would no longer be able to buy U.S. banknotes and that sweeping sanctions will be imposed on the country’s industries, including exports of its famed Persian carpets.

In his remarks to reporters, Pompeo said the intensified pressure on Tehran was designed to "push back against Iranian malign activity."

He added that the Iranian people are "are unhappy with the failure of their own leadership to deliver the economic promises that their leadership promised them."

Iran's economy has rapidly deteriorated in recent months partially due to fears over the imposition of further U.S. sanctions, igniting street protests in many Iranian cities over economic hardships.

The Iranian rial has been particularly hard hit on expectations of U.S. restrictions on the currency.

The 2015 landmark nuclear deal provided Tehran with some relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in May, saying Iran was not living up to the spirit of the accord and vowed to reimpose sanctions.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters

