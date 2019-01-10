Pompeo In Egypt Amid Concerns Over U.S. Plans In Middle East

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Cairo for talks with Egyptian leaders in the latest stop of a nine-country Middle East tour aimed at reassuring the United States' Arab partners that Washington is not walking away from the region.

Pompeo's visit comes amid uncertainty over plans by President Donald Trump's administration to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria.

Pompeo is meeting President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on January 10 to discuss security and economic cooperation.

He is also to deliver a speech on Washington's broader Middle East objectives.

Pompeo arrived in Egypt after stops in Jordan and Iraq, where he sought to reassure leaders that a withdrawal from Syria will not amount to Washington abandoning the fight against Islamic State militants or easing pressure on Iran.

From Egypt, Pompeo plans to continue on to Gulf Arab states.

