U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that the United States would impose "the strongest sanctions in history" on Iran, until it made a "fundamental strategic shift" in policies. Speaking on May 21 in Washington, he laid out details of U.S. President Donald Trump's May 8 decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) -- a multilateral deal reached in 2015 to curtail Iran's nuclear ambitions. (AP)