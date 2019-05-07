Pompeo Makes Unexpected Trip To Iraq, Warns Of Iranian Activity

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an unannounced trip to Iraq after telling reporters that the United States was concerned about Iraqi sovereignty because of escalating Iranian activity in the region.



On the way to Baghdad on May 7, Pompeo told reporters that he would meet with Iraqi leaders to "assure them that we stood ready to continue to ensure that Iraq is a sovereign, independent nation," free from the influence of neighboring Iran.



He said he would also discuss with them pending business accords, including "big energy deals that can disconnect them from Iranian energy."



After meeting with Iraqi President Barham Saleh and Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, Pompeo told reporters: "We talked to them about the importance of Iraq ensuring that it's able to adequately protect Americans in their country," according to AFP.



"They both provided assurances that they understood that was their responsibility," he added.



"We wanted to let them know about the increased threat stream that we had seen and give them a little bit more background on that so they could ensure that they were doing all they could to provide protection for our team," Pompeo said.



He declined to discuss intelligence in detail.



Earlier in the day, the U.S. secretary of state attended a meeting of the Arctic Council in Finland and abruptly cancelled a planned visit to Germany due to what a spokesperson said were "pressing issues."



Pompeo's visit to Iraq comes as the United States has recently raised the pressure on Iran.



Earlier this week, Washington said that it is deploying an aircraft carrier group to the Middle East to deter or respond to “any [Iranian] attack on U.S. forces or our interests."



The United States last month ended exemptions from U.S. sanctions for five of Iran's main customers still buying oil, and designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization -- marking the first time Washington has officially used that label on a foreign state institution.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP