U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for "real progress" in bilateral relations with Belarus following a meeting in Minsk with Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka on February 1. Lukashenka told Pompeo it was "very good that you risked coming to Minsk after various misunderstandings between Belarus and the U.S." Pompeo's visit is the first by a U.S. secretary of state to Belarus since Warren Christopher accompanied then-President Bill Clinton to Minsk in 1994.