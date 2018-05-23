Secretary Pompeo: Trump Administration Will Fight Russian Interference

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration will not tolerate Russian interference in the 2018 congressional midterm elections. Pompeo told the House Foreign Affairs Committee on May 23 that the administration will take "appropriate countermeasures" to fight what he called "continued Russian efforts" to meddle in U.S. elections. He also said that much work remains "to promote those former Soviet entities who are on the path towards joining the Western world."