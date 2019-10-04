U.S. Secretary Of State Visits Montenegro, North Macedonia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Montenegro, where he is scheduled to hold talks with President Milo Djukanovic and Prime Minister Dusko Markovic during his short trip to NATO's newest member.

Montenegro, the smallest former Yugoslav republic, joined NATO in June 2017 amid opposition from Russia, which has long opposed any further enlargement of the Western military alliance.

In the afternoon, Pompeo is due to visit North Macedonia.

A senior U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity said on September 27 that Pompeo will discuss "Russian efforts to sow discord" in Montenegro and North Macedonia during his visits.

"It's up to these sovereign and independent states and their people to make their decisions on the direction they want to go, and their decision to pursue NATO membership, I think, has been important for them," the unidentified official said.

The U.S. official cited an alleged 2016 coup plot in Montenegro that aimed to halt the country’s plans to join NATO.

A Montenegrin court has handed jail sentences to opposition politicians.

Russia also sought to stir up opposition to an agreement between then-Macedonia and neighboring Greece that paved the way for the former Yugoslav republic to join NATO and the European Union, the U.S. official said.

Based on reporting by AFP and dpa