Pope Calls For End To 'Unacceptable Armed Aggression' In Ukraine
Pope Francis issued his toughest condemnation yet of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying on March 13 that the "unacceptable armed aggression" must stop.
Speaking to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his Sunday blessing, Francis also said that the killing of children and unarmed civilians was "barbaric" and with "no valid strategic reason."
He called the besieged city of Mariupol a "martyred city" and again appealed for "truly secure humanitarian corridors" to allow residents to evacuate.
"In the name of God I ask you: stop this massacre!," the pope said, adding that Ukrainian cities risked "being reduced to cemeteries."
The pope has not used the word "Russia" in his condemnations of the war since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on February 24.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
U.S. Journalist Killed, Another Wounded In Ukraine, North Of Kyiv
A US journalist has been shot dead and another wounded in Irpin, north of Kyiv, multiple media outlets are reporting.
Danylo Shapovalov, a surgeon volunteering for the Ukrainian territorial defense, said one of the Americans died instantly and he had treated the other.
AFP reporters in Irpin saw the body of the victim, who was identified as Brent Renaud, a photographer and filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times in the past.
The U.S. daily said it was “deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death,” adding he was not now on assignment for the paper.
Based on reporting by AFP
Nearly 300 Detained Across Russia In Protests Against Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine
Demonstrations are taking place in many locations across Russia on March 13 to protest Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine with nearly 300 detained by police so far.
OVD-Info, which monitors arrests during protests, said police had detained 292 people during demonstrations in 25 Russian cities.
An AFP journalist present at a protest in the capital Moscow witnessed at least a dozen arrests and said police were taking away anybody without press papers.
A young woman was shouting "peace to the world" as she was taken away by two policemen, AFP reported.
In Russia's second city, Saint Petersburg, AFP saw multiple arrests, including a protester being dragged across the ground.
The city's central Nevsky Avenue was closed off by police with a dozen police vans parked along the road.
Last weekend, police arrested more than 5,000 protesters across Russia.
Protesters risk fines and possible prison sentences by taking to the streets.
Since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, more than 14,200 people have been arrested in Russia for taking part in anti-war protests.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Second Mayor In Ukraine Abducted By Invading Russian Forces
Another mayor is reported to have been kidnapped by invading Russian forces in Ukraine, triggering condemnation from the EU’s foreign policy chief.
The mayor of the southern town of Dniprorudne, Yevheniy Matvieyev, was abducted by Russian troops, Ukrainian authorities said on March 13.
"War crimes are becoming more and more systematic," the head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhya region, Oleksandr Starukh, wrote on Facebook.
Dniprorudne is a small town with nearly 20,000 inhabitants on the Dnipro River.
The mayor of the city of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, was earlier abducted by Russians troops, triggering protests there and calls by Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy for his immediate release.
On March 13, people in Melitopol were out on the streets again to demand the release of Fedorov whose abduction was documented by surveillance video showing him being marched out of city hall apparently surrounded by Russian soldiers on March 11.
“The EU strongly condemns the kidnapping of the mayors of Melitopol and Dniprorudne by Russian armed forces,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a post on Twitter.
According to CNN and other media, Russian occupying forces have installed their own leader in Melitopol..
Odesa Artists Call For A No-Fly Zone
Kachatrian Sworn In As New President Of Armenia
Vahagn Khachatrian, an economist and veteran politician, pledged to spare no effort to strengthen national unity as he was sworn in as Armenia’s new president on March 13.
The inauguration ceremony took place at a special session of the Armenian parliament boycotted by its two opposition factions.
In his inaugural speech, Khachatrian acknowledged that he was assuming office at a pivotal time for Armenia amid “complicated regional and international challenges.”
“We are witnessing rapidly changing geopolitical developments as a result of which current global security systems are being transformed. Today, more than ever, we need wisdom, confidence, stability and unity,” the new Armenian president said.
Khachatrian, 62, is an economist who had served as mayor of Yerevan from 1992 to 1996 during former President Levon Ter-Petrosian’s rule. He was a staunch political ally of Ter-Petrosian until agreeing to join Pashinian’s government last August.
After 2015 amendments in Armenia’s constitution transformed it into a parliamentary republic, the country’s president has largely held ceremonial powers while the prime minister is the head of the executive. Still, the president is considered to be the head of state.
Though he has no party affiliation, Khachatrian was nominated for the position by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s ruling Civil Contract party after the sudden resignation in January by Armen Sarkisian, who had been the country’s president since 2018.
Civil Contract’s faction in parliament later installed Khachatrian as president in a two-round vote boycotted by the opposition Hayastan and Pativ Unem factions.
Khachatrian quit the Ter-Petrosian-led political party before being nominated as a candidate for president who, under Armenia’s constitution, must not have any party affiliation.
Under Armenia’s constitution, the president is elected for just one term of seven years.
Sarkisian abruptly stepped down on January 23 citing a lack of power to influence policy during times of national crisis.
He had been critical of Pashinian over a number of issues, especially during the fallout from a six-week war with Azerbaijan in 2020 over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region that ended with a Russian-brokered peace deal.
Armenian forces lost control over large parts of the region and surrounding districts, while Azerbaijan was able to recapture territory lost in an early 1990s separatist conflict.
Sarkisian criticized being left out of negotiations to end the war and later objected when Pashinian fired Armenia's military leaders amid anti-government protests.
Khachatrian, Armenia's fifth president since it regained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, is a trained economist. After his stint as Yerevan mayor, he joined the board of directors in Armeconombank.
Last year, Pashinian appointed him as minister of high-technology industry.
Polish President Says Russian Use Of Chemical Weapons In Ukraine Would Be 'Game Changer'
Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine by Russia would be a game changer and NATO would have to think seriously about how to respond.
Asked if the use of chemical weapons by Putin would be a red line for NATO, at which point it would have to get involved, Duda told BBC television on March 13: "If he uses any weapons of mass destruction then this will be a game changer in the whole thing."
"For sure, the North Atlantic Alliance and its leaders led by the United States will have to sit at the table and they will really have to think seriously what to do because then it starts to be dangerous."
His comments come after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia might use chemical weapons in Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime, according to an interview with the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
"In recent days, we have heard absurd claims about chemical and biological weapons laboratories," Stoltenberg was quoted by Welt am Sonntag as saying, adding that the Kremlin was inventing false pretexts to justify what could not be justified.
"Now that these false claims have been made, we must remain vigilant because it is possible that Russia itself could plan chemical weapons operations under this fabrication of lies. That would be a war crime," Stoltenberg told the German daily in the interview published on March 13.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Say They Were Behind Rocket Attack On Irbil
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have claimed responsibility for a rocket attack that targeted the northern Iraqi city of Irbil.
A dozen ballistic missiles struck Irbil early on March 13, targeting the U.S. consulate's new building and the neighboring residential area but caused only material damage and one civilian was injured, the Kurdish Interior Ministry said.
The IRGC released a statement taking responsibility for the missile attack against Israeli "strategic centers" in Irbil, Iran's state media reported.
"Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive and destructive response," the IRGC said in the statement.
A U.S. official blamed Iran for the attack earlier on March 13 but did not give further details.
A Kurdish spokesperson for the regional authorities said that the attack only targeted civilian residential areas, not a foreign base and called on the international community to carry out an investigation.
Separately, a U.S. State Department spokesperson called it an "outrageous attack" but said no Americans were hurt and there was no damage to U.S. government facilities in Irbil.
U.S. forces stationed at Irbil's international airport complex have in the past come under fire from rocket and drone attacks that U.S. officials blame on Iran-aligned militia groups, but no such attacks have occurred for several months.
The attack came several days after an Israeli strike near Damascus, Syria, killed two members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Tehran strongly condemned the attack and vowed to retaliate.
Satellite broadcast channel Kurdistan24, which is located near the U.S. consulate, went on air from their studio shortly after the attack, showing shattered glass and debris on their studio floor.
The attack came as negotiations in Vienna over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal hit a “pause” over Russian demands about sanctions targeting Moscow over its war on Ukraine.
The top U.S. commander for the Middle East has repeatedly warned about the increasing threats of attacks from Iran and Iranian-backed militias on troops and allies in Iraq and Syria.
The Biden administration decided last July to end the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by Dec. 31, and U.S. forces gradually moved to an advisory role last year. The troops will still provide air support and other military aid for Iraq’s fight against the Islamic State extremist group.
The U.S. presence in Iraq has long been a flash point for Tehran, but tensions spiked after a January 2020 U.S. drone strike near the Baghdad airport killed a top Iranian general.
In retaliation, Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Al-Asad airbase, where U.S. troops were stationed. More than 100 service members suffered traumatic brain injuries in the blasts.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Regional Governor Says 35 Killed, 134 Injured In Russian Air Strike On Ukrainian Base Near Polish Border
A local official says 35 people have been killed and 134 wounded in a Russian air strike on a Ukrainian military base near the border with Poland amid reports of further Russian bombing of civilian targets elsewhere in Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials have also reported that 85 children have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
The Yavoriv International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, a 360 square-kilometer facility, is less than 25 kilometers from the Polish border and is one Ukraine's biggest and the largest in the western part of the country. Ukraine holds most of its drills with NATO countries there.
Regional governor Maksym Kozytskiy said Russian planes fired around 30 rockets at the facility, adding that some were intercepted before they hit.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
The ones that got through through killed at least 35 people and wounded 134, he said.
Reacting to the news, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS News's Face The Nation program that Russia will face a response from NATO should any of its attacks in Ukraine cross borders and hit members of the security alliance -- even by accident.
Separately, the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine said the city's airport was targeted in a strike.
"According to preliminary information, this morning's explosions were from an attack on the airport," Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said on Facebook.
Elsewhere, a Russian missile strike on a multistory apartment building in Chernihiv early on March 13 left one person dead and seven wounded, according to emergency officials. The city in northeastern Ukraine has been repeatedly hit by Russian attacks.
Air strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv killed nine people on March 13, regional Governor Vitaliy Kim said in an online statement.
Mykolayiv, which controls the road to the key Black Sea city of Odesa in the west, has been the site of heavy fighting.
The office of Ukraine's Prosecutor-General said on March 13 that a total of 85 children have been killed since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.
More than 100 more have been wounded, the office said. Officials also said that bombings and shelling have damaged 369 educational facilities in the country, 57 of which have been completely destroyed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had warned Russian forces that they face a fight to the death if they try to occupy the capital, Kyiv, whose residents woke to the sound of air raid sirens.
"If they decide to carpet bomb and simply erase the history of this region...and destroy all of us, then they will enter Kyiv. If that's their goal, let them come in, but they will have to live on this land by themselves," Zelenskiy said on March 13.
The president, who has repeatedly appeared on social media from the capital, said some small towns no longer existed in the third week of Russian attacks.
Russian shelling has trapped thousands of people in besieged cities and sent 2.5 million Ukrainians fleeing to neighboring countries.
Seven Ukrainian civilians, including a child, died on March 12 when Russia shelled a humanitarian convoy of refugees and forced them to turn back, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said.
The seven were among hundreds of people who tried to flee the village of Peremoha, 20 kilometers northeast of Kyiv. An unknown number of people were wounded in the shelling, the report added.
Moscow has said it would establish humanitarian corridors out of conflict zones, but Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of disrupting those paths and firing on civilians.
On March 12, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said just nine of 14 agreed-upon corridors were open, and that about 13,000 people were evacuated on them around the country.
At least 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion 17 days ago, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.
Zelenskiy said Moscow was sending in new troops after Ukrainian forces put 31 of Russia's battalion tactical groups out of action in what he called Russia's largest army losses in decades.
"We still need to hold on. We still have to fight," Zelenskiy said in a video address late on March 12, his second of the day. Saying about 1,300 Ukrainian troops had been killed, he urged the West to get more involved in peace negotiations.
Zelenskiy discussed the Russian invasion with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, who urged Putin to order an immediate cease-fire.
A Kremlin statement on their 75-minute call made no mention of a truce. A French presidency official said: "We did not detect a willingness on Putin's part to end the war."
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused the United States of escalating tensions and said the situation had been complicated by convoys of Western arms shipments to Ukraine that Russian forces considered "legitimate targets," according to the comments reported by TASS.
Crisis talks between Moscow and Kyiv have been continuing by video link, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, according to Russia's RIA news agency. He gave no details, but Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv would not surrender or accept any ultimatums.
Russian rocket attacks on March 12 destroyed a Ukrainian air base and hit an ammunition depot near Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Interfax Ukraine quoted its mayor as saying.
The exhausted-looking governor of Chernihiv, around 150 kilometers northeast of Kyiv, gave a video update in front of the ruins of the city's Ukraine Hotel.
"There is no such hotel any more," Viacheslav Chaus said, wiping tears from his eyes. "But Ukraine itself still exists, and it will prevail."
Britain's Defense Ministry has said Russian ground forces were massed 25 kilometers from the center of Kyiv, while Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and the key Black Sea port of Mariupol remained encircled under heavy Russian shelling.
The UN humanitarian office said the people trapped in Mariupol were desperate.
"There are reports of looting and violent confrontations among civilians over what little basic supplies remain in the city," the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on March 12. "Medicines for life-threatening illnesses are quickly running out, hospitals are only partially functioning, and the food and water are in short supply."
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on March 12 that Russian forces shelled a mosque in Mariupol, where more than 80 adults and children, including Turkish citizens, were taking shelter. The ministry did not say if there were any people killed or wounded.
Mariupol's death toll has passed 1,500 in 12 days of attack, the mayor's office said. Shelling forced crews to stop digging trenches for mass graves, so the “dead aren't even being buried," the mayor said.
A deadly strike on a maternity hospital in the city this week sparked international outrage and war-crime allegations.
Despite ample, concrete evidence of Russian attacks on civilian areas documented by reporters, including RFE/RL correspondents on the ground, Moscow denies targeting civilian areas.
With reporting by AFP, dpa, AP, and Reuters
Ukraine Says Russia Planning Sham Independence 'Referendum' In Occupied Kherson
Russia is trying to push through an independence “vote” in the southern Ukrainian town of Kherson as it seeks to repeat its 2014 playbook of trying to carve out parts of the country, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
“Russia is desperately trying to hold a sham ‘referendum’ for a ‘people's republic’ in Kherson. Support among people is zero, so this is complete fiction,” he said in a March 12 tweet.
Kherson, a port city near where the Dnieper River flows into the Black Sea, borders Crimea, the peninsula that Russia seized in 2014.
Russian control of Kherson through a proxy “independent” nation would be a step toward the Kremlin creating a land bridge between Russia and Crimea.
Russian troops took control of Kherson earlier this month, but have not received support from local residents, who have continued to protest the occupation of their city.
Serhiy Hlan, a deputy of the Kherson regional council, said earlier in the day that Russian occupying forces had contacted him and other deputies asking them to “cooperate” with the creation of Kherson National Republic (KhNR), he said in a Facebook post.
Hlan said that he “categorically refused” and called on other deputies to reject the Russian overtures.
“The creation of KhNR will turn our region into a hopeless pit without life or a future,” he said.
A resident of Kherson speaking on condition of anonymity with RFE/RL amid concern over her safety, said Russia has brought in at least nine busloads of people from Russian-controlled territories in the east.
She said the vote could be held on March 13 to coincide with the anniversary of Soviet forces driving the Nazi’s out of Kherson in 1944.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried to sell his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine to his nation as a forced step to rid the democratic country of its “fascist” leaders.
“No one in Kherson wants it to be an independent republic. We are part of Ukraine, this [KhNR] is nonsense,” the resident told RFE/RL.
Kherson citizens are sending around messages warning each other not to vote or fall victim to a Russian provocation, she said.
Russia helped separatists in eastern Ukraine set up the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic and Donetsk People’s Republic in 2014 after Kremlin-leaning President Viktor Yanukovych was overthrown following months of large-scale street protests..
Russia has supplied the leaders of the two self-proclaimed governments with money, weapons, and troops to keep them afloat.
Putin last month finally recognized their independence making Russia the only country in the world to do so.
Bodies of Russian Soldiers Filling Up Belarusian Morgues, Residents Say
The bodies of Russian soldiers killed in battle in Ukraine are filling up morgues in Belarus, local residents told RFE/RL.
Russian soldiers killed in battle are being brought by truck to the morgues and then sent back to Russia by train or plane, residents said.
Residents described the horror of seeing the bodies loaded on a train at Mazyr for transfer back to Russia.
“The number of bodies was unbelievably large. People at the Mozyr station were simply shocked by the number of bodies being put on the train,” a local resident in Mazyr told RFE/RL.
The morgues in Homel and Naroulia are also filled up, according to local residents.
Belarusian doctors have been threatened with the loss of their job if they are caught spreading information about the dead and injured Russian soldiers.
U.S. officials have estimated that several thousand Russian soldiers have been killed so far in the two-week old war.
Largest Hypermarket Chain In Russia's Far East Imposes Limits Amid Buying Frenzy
The largest hypermarket chain in Russia’s Far East is restricting how much sugar, salt, and other essential foods people can purchase amid a buying frenzy triggered by fears of future shortages.
Samberi, which has 30 hypermarkets in nine cities in the Far East, announced restrictions on 10 items, including baby food, on its social media page on March 12.
“In essence, we are seeing signs of speculative demand. People are buying from us at reasonable prices and reselling them in other stores at higher prices,” Samberi said.
The hypermarket said demand for sugar has risen 400 percent compared with the average and that the sizes of individual purchases resemble what a small neighborhood retail store would buy, implying owners of mom-and-pop shops could be turning to Samberi to fill up their empty shelves.
Russians have been panicking about the prospects of food and goods shortages ever since the United States and its allies imposed punishing financial sanctions on the country after it invaded Ukraine.
The sanctions caused the Russian ruble to tumble by about 30 percent, driving the price of imported foods and goods higher and raising concerns whether local companies would still be able to receive foreign products.
Samberi is restricting the purchase of sugar, flour, buckwheat, pasta, and rice to 10 kilograms; cooking oil to 10 liters; salt to 3 kilograms; saury fish to 10 cans; baby food mix to three cans, and Pampers to five packs.
The post generated more than 700 comments, with some shoppers saying they are seeing people scoop up packs of Coca-Cola after the U.S. drink maker announced it would temporarily shut its operations in Russia in protest of the war.
Kazakh Authorities Refuse To Release Opposition Activist As New Charges Contemplated
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Kazakh authorities refused to release opposition activist Zhanbolat Mamai after he completed his 15-day term as they contemplate new charges, his lawyer and wife said.
Subscribe To RFE/RL's Watchdog Report
Mamai, the leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, was expected to be released on March 12, his wife, Inga Imanbai, told RFE/RL.
The activist was sentenced on February 25 for organizing an unsanctioned public event to commemorate the victims of the January anti-government protests around Kazakhstan that claimed the lives of at least 227 people.
Imanbai quoted her husband's lawyers as saying that Mamai may face charges of insulting law enforcement officers, distributing "false information," and participation in mass disorders during the deadly protests in January.
Mamai has been known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government.
He has been trying to create the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan but claims he is being foiled by the government, which he says only permits loyal parties to be legally registered.
Kazakhstan has been run along an authoritarian line by former President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his successor, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, since gaining its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
During their three-decade rule, several opposition figures have been killed, and many jailed or forced to flee the country.
Armenian, Turkish FMs Agree To Continue Efforts At Normalizing Ties
Turkey and Armenia have agreed to move forward with efforts to establish diplomatic relations “without conditions” and continue normalization efforts that could lead to the reopening of their shared borders for trade, their foreign ministers said on March 12.
“During our meeting, we reaffirmed the readiness of both sides to continue the process of normalization, establishing relations, opening borders without any preconditions,” Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoian said after talks with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in the Turkish resort town of Antalya.
Armenia and Turkey have no diplomatic relations, a closed land border, and a deep-seated hostility rooted in the killing of up to 1.5 million Armenians under the Ottoman Empire during and following World War I that many nations recognize as genocide.
But in December, the two nations appointed special envoys to normalize relations, spurred by support from regional powerbroker Russia and Armenia's pro-Turkey neighbor, Azerbaijan.
Cavusoglu described his meeting with Mirzoian as “very productive and constructive.” He also stressed that Azerbaijan also has a positive attitude toward the normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations.
Turkey and Armenia reached a deal in 2009 to establish formal relations and to open their border, but the agreement was never ratified because of strong opposition from Azerbaijan.
Turkey closed its border with Armenia in 1993 as a reaction to ethnic Armenian forces taking control of Azerbaijan's breakaway, mostly ethnic Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts.
In November 2020, following a 45-day war with Azerbaijan, Armenian forces lost control over large parts of the breakaway region and surrounding districts, while Azerbaijan was able to recapture territory lost in an early 1990s separatist conflict.
The second military conflict ended with a Russian-brokered truce.
With reporting by dpa, AP, and RFE/RL's Armenian Service
Portuguese Rabbi Detained Over Naturalization Of Russian Tycoon Abramovich
Portuguese prosecutors have detained a rabbi over the naturalization of a number of Jewish people, including Roman Abramovich, the Russian billionaire owner of Chelsea football club who was put on the United Kingdom’s sanctions list in response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea by the Premier League board due to his designation.
Portuguese prosecutors said late on March 11 that the leader of the Jewish community in the northern city of Porto, Daniel Litvak, was detained as part of their investigation into possible cases of "influence peddling, active corruption, falsification of documents, money laundering, or even tax evasion."
Media reports said Litvak was arrested a day earlier while he was getting ready to leave the country for Israel. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on March 12, who will decide what measures to impose on him.
Portuguese prosecutors had said in January that they were investigating the naturalization of Abramovich, who was granted Portuguese citizenship in April 2021.
The decision to naturalize Abramovich was based on a certificate confirming that he is a descendant of Sephardic Jews issued by Porto's Jewish community.
The owner of European champions Chelsea, who sit third in the English Premier League, benefited from a law passed by Portugal in 2013 allowing all descendants of Sephardic Jews, persecuted and expelled at the end of the 15th century, to obtain Portuguese nationality.
A certificate attesting to his descent was issued by the Jewish Community of the city of Porto in northern Portugal.
"Following the imposition of sanctions by the U.K. government, the Premier League board disqualified Roman Abramovih as a director of Chelsea Football Club," a Premier League statement said on March 12.
Western nations have imposed crippling sanctions and other measures on Moscow over its war on Ukraine. A number of Russian officials and billionaires with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been blacklisted as part of the measures.
The 55-year-old Abramovich, who has owned Chelsea since 2003, put the soccer club up for sale earlier this month and promised to donate money from the proceeds to help victims of the war in Ukraine.
With reporting by Publico, AP, and AFP
France, Britain, Germany Warn Iran Deal Could Collapse Due To Russian Demands
France, Britain, and Germany warned Russia on March 12 that its demands to have its trade guaranteed with Iran risked the collapse of an almost-completed nuclear deal.
"Nobody should seek to exploit JCPOA negotiations to obtain assurances that are separate to the JCPOA," France, Britain, and Germany -- the so-called E3 European parties to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA) -- said in a joint statement.
“This risks the collapse of the deal, depriving the Iranian people of sanctions lifting, and the international community of the assurance needed on Iran’s nuclear program,” they added.
The statement came a day after the European Union's foreign policy chief said a pause is needed in the nuclear talks in Vienna due to "external factors."
Moscow demanded guarantees last week that Western sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine would not hamper economic and military relations between Iran and Russia.
The United States and European countries have rejected the idea, saying they have nothing to do with restoring the nuclear deal that limited Tehran’s sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions.
Officials have said they were hoping the talks would resume in the next days.
A senior EU official told Reuters on March 11 that there were still two or three technical issues that needed to be resolved between Washington and Tehran, but those could be resolved quickly.
With reporting by Reuters
Russia Says It Could Target Western Arms Supplies To Ukraine
A senior Russian official warned on March 12 that Moscow could target Western shipments of military equipment to Ukraine.
Speaking on state television, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow has warned the United States that it would see the deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine as targets.
Ryabkov said Russia “warned the U.S. that pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets.”
He also denounced the U.S. sanctions against Moscow over the country’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine as an “unprecedented attempt to deal a serious blow to various sectors of the Russian economy.”
Moscow has been hit by a barrage of international sanctions over its war on Ukraine.
Ryabkov said that Russia has no intention to expel Western media and businesses amid the soaring tensions with the West, adding that ”we aren’t going to escalate the situation.”
Based on reporting by AP and AFP
Popular Rapper Leaves Russia To Protest Moscow's Invasion Of Ukraine
A popular rapper, Ivan Dryomin, has left Russia to protest his country’s unprovoked war against Ukraine.
Dryomin, known as Face, wrote on Instagram on March 12 that he is currently in an unspecified foreign country, adding that he will not return to Russia.
Dryomin, a native of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called on the Kremlin to stop "destroying cities and lives."
"My loved ones and I were forced out of our own home, our own land; we were forced out by a state that I refuse to consider as mine as of this moment," he wrote.
Russian journalists, doctors, writers, celebrities , and others have issued several open letters in recent days, urging Russian authorities to stop the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Italy Seizes Super Yacht Owned By Russian Oligarch Melnichenko
Italian authorities have seized a super yacht owned by a Russian billionaire placed on an EU sanctions list following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The ship, Sailing Yacht A, belongs to Russian billionaire Andrei Igorevich Melnichenko, who owned major fertilizer producer EuroChem Group and coal company SUEK.
The companies said in statements that he had resigned as a member of the boards of both companies and withdrawn as their beneficiary.
The vessel, estimated to be worth around $578 million, is the world's biggest sailing yacht, the Italian government said.
Officials from the Italian financial police seized it on March 11, the ANSA news agency reported.
Last week, Italian police seized villas and yachts worth $156 million from five high-profile Russians who have been placed on the EU sanctions list.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
U.S. Sanctions Russians Over Support For North Korea's Ballistic-Missile Program
The United States imposed sanctions against two Russian individuals and three entities over their support for North Korea's missile program.
The sanctions were announced after North Korea tested parts of its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile in two recent launches.
The U.S. Treasury Department named the Russians as Aleksandr Andreyevich Gayevoy and Aleksandr Aleksandrovich Chasovnikov. It named the Russian firms as Apollon, Zeel–M Co., Ltd, and RK Briz.
"The D.P.R.K. continues to launch ballistic missiles in blatant violation of international law, posing a grave threat to global security,” U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement, referring to North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"Today’s actions respond to this threat by targeting a network of Russia-based individuals and entities complicit in helping the D.P.R.K. procure components for its unlawful ballistic missile systems,” he added.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
U.S. Sanctions Russian Board Members At Novikombank And ABR Management, Peskov's Family
The United States has sanctioned several board members at Novikombank and ABR Management, including Vice Governor of St. Petersburg Vladimir Nikolaevich Knyaginin, over Russia’s war against Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
“With our allies and partners, the United States is committed to ensuring the government of the Russian Federation pays a severe economic and diplomatic price for its invasion of Ukraine,” Blinken said in a March 11 statement.
The United States also imposed sanctions on Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, three family members of President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, and lawmakers.
Those hit by the March 11 sanctions include 10 people on the board of VTB Bank, the second-largest lender in Russia, and 12 members of the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.
"Treasury continues to hold Russian officials to account for enabling Putin's unjustified and unprovoked war," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.
Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was targeted on March 3. The March 11 measures extend to his wife and two adult children.
They lead "luxurious lifestyles that are incongruous with Peskov’s civil servant salary,”the Treasury Department said.
Russia has been hit by the United States, the U.K., and the European Union with a vast array of sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24.
With reporting by Reuters
Turkmenistan Holds Presidential Vote With Autocratic Incumbent's Son Poised To Win
ASHGABAT -- Turkmenistan held a snap presidential election on March 12 that is widely viewed as a formality to transfer political power from autocratic incumbent Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov to his son, Serdar.
The Central Election Commission claimed shortly after polls closed that more than 97 percent of the nation's roughly 3.4 million registered voters had cast ballots at some 2,600 polling stations.
Along with Serdar Berdymukhammedov, 40, there were eight other candidates on the ballot. All are known for being loyal to the president and were not considered real competitors.
The election came after the 64-year-old incumbent told the upper chamber of parliament on February 11 that he intended to step aside to allow power to be turned over to “young leaders.”
Most observers saw that as an indication that he was preparing to hand the presidency to his son, who in September turned 40 -- the minimum age required under the constitution to be president.
The following day, the rubber-stamp parliament set the date for an early presidential vote. On February 15, Serdar Berdymukhammedov was officially registered as a candidate representing the ruling Democratic Party of Turkmenistan.
Since the country became independent in 1991, no election in Turkmenistan has been deemed free and fair by right groups and Western election monitors.
Heir Apparent
Serdar Berdymukhammedov has risen rapidly in recent years through a series of increasingly prominent government posts -- including deputy foreign minister, the governor of Ahal Province, and industry minister -- before becoming deputy head of the cabinet in 2021.
The latter is an important post in Turkmenistan, since there is no prime minister and the president also serves as the head of government.
Many experts and ordinary Turkmen say they don’t believe Berdymukhammedov would significantly change his authoritarian father’s policies or do something to improve people’s lives in the gas-rich but impoverished country.
Under Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov -- who came to power in late 2006 -- people’s living standards have plummeted despite the country sitting on the world's fourth-largest reserves of natural gas.
The country is plagued by corruption, food shortages, skyrocketing inflation, and stubbornly high unemployment.
There is no political opposition in Turkmenistan, the media is controlled by the state, and the government doesn’t tolerate dissent or free speech.
The extremely secretive state also claims it has not had a single coronavirus infection in the country. But medics and others privately said Turkmenistan saw several waves of infection that left the hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients and killed many people.
Little Choice, Little Interest
In recent days, local officials and other public-sector workers have been going door-to-door distributing election invitations to voters.
“Those who distribute the papers also told each voter that they must vote for Serdar Berdymukhammedov,” an Ashgabat resident told RFE/RL on condition of anonymity.
To ensure high turnout, authorities have demanded state workers “come to vote and also bring relatives” or face losing their jobs, he added.
RFE/RL correspondents in Turkmenistan report little interest or enthusiasm for the election among Turkmen.
“For them, it’s a foregone conclusion,” another Ashgabat resident said. “People’s main priority is how to put food on the table. People are also reluctant to discuss the election or other political topics, because they fear for their own safety.”
Four exiled opposition activists and politicians -- Ahmet Rahmanov, Murat Gurbanov, Geldy Kyarizov, and Nurmuhammet Annaev -- said they planned to take part in the presidential election, but it was unclear how they would be able to run since they are not allowed to return to Turkmenistan.
Turkmenistan has also barred its citizens living abroad from voting in the election.
The Central Election Commission (CEC) said the eight other official candidates in the election included Babamurat Meredov, nominated by the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan; and Agajan Bekmuradov, nominated by the Agrarian party. Both parties are loyal to the president.
The remaining six candidates were named by so-called initiative groups. Little is known about them or their election programs.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said it has not sent any observers to the election.
The CEC said there would be a few dozen observers from the Beijing-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
France Says Putin Shows No Interest In Ending War; Zelenskiy Says 1,300 Ukrainian Troops Have Died
Russian President Vladimir Putin did not show any interest in ending his invasion of Ukraine during a call on March 12 with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a French Presidency official said.
The French and German leaders, who have continued to speak with Putin since he launched his unprovoked attack two weeks ago, reiterated their call for an immediate cease-fire.
Macron reportedly accused Putin of "lies" for alleging that Ukrainian forces had committed human rights abuses.
Russian forces have bombarded Ukraine since February 24, when Putin announced his invasion, including civilian sites such as a maternity ward, killing innocent people.
Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said about 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have died since the fighting began. Russian troop losses have been estimated in the several thousand.
Fighting raged northwest of Kyiv on March 12 as the British Defense Ministry said the bulk of Russian ground forces are now just 25 kilometers from the center of the Ukrainian capital, while tanks and artillery pounded places already under siege.
Air-raid sirens blared across several Ukrainian cities early on March 12 urging people to seek shelters, local media reported.
Zelenskiy said on March 12 that Russia was sending new forces to Ukraine after suffering what he said were its biggest losses in decades.
In a televised address, Zelenskiy urged Russia to uphold an agreed cease-fire to allow evacuations to proceed from the besieged port city of Mariupol, after blaming Moscow for the failure of previous attempts.
The UN's crisis coordinator for Ukraine says the body is seeking agreement with both sides in the conflict to establish corridors for delivering much-needed aid.
Amin Awad told the Associated Press on March 12 that progress is being made on the corridors and accompanying cease-fires but expressed frustration over resistance to quickly implement them.
Reports said a Ukrainian military airfield south of Kyiv has been targeted by Russian missiles. The mayor of Vasylkiv said the attack destroyed the runway and a fuel depot, as well as causing explosions at an ammunition depot.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Russian forces on March 12 of shelling a mosque in the southern port city of Mariupol, where more than 80 adults and children, including Turkish citizens, were taking shelter.
It did not say if there were any people killed or wounded.
Despite ample, concrete evidence of Russian attacks on civilian areas documented by reporters, including RFE/RL correspondents on the ground, Moscow denies targeting civilian areas.
The UN said on March 11 that it had received credible reports that Russian forces were using cluster bombs in populated areas in Ukraine. International law prohibits the use of the bombs, which scatter smaller explosives over a wide area, in cities and towns.
WATCH: More than 2 million people have fled from Ukraine to escape the onslaught of Russia's military forces. On March 8, Current Time spoke to Ukrainians on the move in Kyiv and Lviv who hope to find a safe haven inside or outside the country. Current Time is the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said she hoped that several humanitarian corridors out of Ukrainian towns and villages, including from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, will be open on March 12 so civilians can leave.
"I hope that the day will go well, all the planned routes will be open, and Russia will fulfill its obligations to guarantee the cease-fire regime," Vereshchuk said in a video address.
But the governor of the Kyiv region said fighting and threats of Russian air attacks were continuing during evacuation attempts.
In Mariupol, unceasing barrages into the city have thwarted repeated attempts to bring in food and water and evacuate trapped civilians.
The UN humanitarian office said the people trapped in Mariupol were desperate.
"There are reports of looting and violent confrontations among civilians over what little basic supplies remain in the city," the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on March 12. "Medicines for life-threatening illnesses are quickly running out, hospitals are only partially functioning, and the food and water are in short supply."
Mariupol's death toll has passed 1,500 in 12 days of attacks, the mayor's office said. Shelling forced crews to stop digging trenches for mass graves, so the “dead aren't even being buried," the mayor said.
A deadly strike on a maternity hospital in the city this week sparked international outrage and war-crime allegations.
The World Health Organization has confirmed 29 attacks on health-care facilities in Ukraine, which have resulted in 12 deaths, including two health workers, and 34 people injured.
Ukrainian officials accused Russia damaging a cancer hospital and several residential buildings in the southern city of Mykolayiv with shelling from heavy artillery.
The hospital’s head doctor, Maksim Beznosenko, said several hundred patients were in the hospital during the attack but that no one was killed. The assault damaged the building and blew out windows.
Meanwhile, residents in the southeastern city of Melitopol staged a protest to call for the release of the city’s mayor after surveillance video showed him being marched out of city hall apparently surrounded by Russian soldiers.
Officials said on March 11 that Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov was kidnapped by Russian forces after being accused of terrorism. Zelenskiy called the abduction “a new stage of terror.”
Zelenskiy said on March 12 that he had spoken to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron about pressuring Russia to release Fedorov.
"We expect world leaders to show us how they can influence the situation," Zelenskiy said.
According to Ukrainian officials, Fedorov was abducted because he "refused to cooperate with the enemy."
Russian forces have stepped up their attacks on Mykolayiv, located 470 kilometers south of Kyiv, in an attempt to encircle the city.
The conflict has already sent 2.5 million people fleeing the country.
On the ground, the Kremlin’s forces appeared to be trying to regroup and regain momentum after tough resistance over the past two weeks. Britain’s Defense Ministry said on March 11 that Russia is trying to reset and "re-posture” its troops, gearing up for operations against Kyiv.
In an update on March 12, it said fighting northwest of the capital continued and the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mariupol remained encircled under heavy Russian shelling.
In a multifront attack on Kyiv, the Russians' push from the northeast appeared to be advancing, a U.S. defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to give the U.S. assessment of the fight.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden said that in unison with the G7 group of wealthy nations, Washington will revoke Russia's "permanent normal trade relations" status, commonly referred to as most-favored nation status, to punish President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.
"The free world is coming together to confront Putin," Biden said.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
YouTube Blocks Russian State-Funded Media Channels Globally
YouTube on March 11 broadened its blocking of Russian state-linked media channels to apply internationally after initially barring them only in Europe following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The world's most-used streaming video service, which is owned by Google, said Russia's invasion of Ukraine now fell under its violent events policy and that violating material would be removed.
YouTube's guidelines "prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events, and we remove content about Russia's invasion in Ukraine that violates this policy," the video-sharing platform said.
YouTube spokesman Farshad Shadloo said the blocking of the Russian outlets was in line with that policy.
YouTube did not specify which and how many channels had been blocked globally or whether they ever would be restored.
Its policy states channels may be permanently blocked for repeated violations, a single case of severe abuse, or when they are dedicated to violating content.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
UN Says It's Not Aware Of Any Biological Weapons Program In Ukraine
The United Nations on March 11 said it was not aware of any biological weapons program in Ukraine, while Washington expressed concern that Russia was spreading the unproven claim in order to launch its own biological or chemical attacks.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Russia had requested a Security Council meeting to address its allegations of U.S. “biological activities” in Ukraine -- a charge made without any evidence and denied by both Washington and Kyiv.
Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN high representative for disarmament affairs, told the council that the United Nations is "not aware" of any biological weapons program in Ukraine.
The Russian envoy to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, repeated the claim -- without providing evidence -- that Ukraine ran biological weapons laboratories with U.S. Defense Department support.
Under a 2005 agreement, the Pentagon has assisted several Ukrainian public health laboratories with improving the security of dangerous pathogens and technology used in research.
The U.S. envoy to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Washington was "deeply concerned" that Russia called the session as a "false flag effort" aimed at laying the groundwork for its own use of biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine.
"Russia has a track record of falsely accusing other countries of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating,” Thomas-Greenfield said.
She added: "We have serious concerns that Russia may be planning to use chemical or biological agents against the Ukrainian people.”
“We believe Russia could use chemical or biological agents for assassinations, as part of a staged or false flag incident, or to support tactical military operations,” she said.
Britain’s UN ambassador, Barbara Woodward, called Moscow’s allegations “utter nonsense” and said “Russia is sinking to new depths today, but the council must not get dragged down with it.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
