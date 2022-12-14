Pope Urges 'Humble' Christmas, With Savings Sent To Ukraine

Kyiv was again targeted by a wave of Russian drones early on December 14 in the first such attack in weeks, but air-defense systems prevented any major damage, city authorities said, as fierce fighting raged in the east, where Moscow's forces kept up the pressure on the entire front line with heavy artillery shelling and missile strikes.

Two administrative buildings were damaged, Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram, after explosions were heard in the city's central Shevchenkivskiy district, which is home to many government agencies and buildings.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

Air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said Ukrainian air-defense systems had been effective.

"The air defenses worked well," he said. "Thirteen (drones) were shot down."

"Well done, I am proud," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a brief video message, praising the air-defense systems which he said appeared to have shot down all the drones.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of the capital region, also said most of the drones were shot down, without giving further details.

Air-attack alerts were issued in the Zhytomyr and Luhansk regions.

Vitaliy Bunechko, the governor of the Zhytomyr region, wrote on Telegram that "a second wave of drone attacks is possible" and urged people to remain in shelters.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has faced a barrage of Russian air strikes across the country that caused extensive damage to its energy infrastructure and left millions without electricity, water, and heating.

WATCH: Using all their powers of persuasion, Ukrainian volunteers try to win over residents of Bakhmut, a city on the eastern front of the war with Russia, so they can take them to safer places to the west.

Ihnat said the total number of Iranian drones launched on December 14 was being verified but that Russia had used some 400 since the first was shot down by Ukraine in mid-September.

It was unclear whether Russia was using a new batch of Iranian drones or had not yet used up its old stock, Ihnat said.

The latest wave of attacks comes as three unnamed U.S. officials told Reuters that an announcement on Washington's plans to provide the Patriot missile-defense system to Ukraine could be made as soon as this week.

There was no immediate comment from the Pentagon or from the Ukrainian government.

The Patriot is regarded as one of the most advanced U.S. air-defense systems and is usually in short supply, with allies around the world vying for it.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned NATO against equipping Kyiv with Patriot systems.

On the battlefront, the Ukrainian military repelled attacks by Russian forces on 14 positions in three regions -- Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv -- within the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military reported early on December 14.

Heavy fighting continued in the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Donetsk.

Invading Russian forces have fought to seize Bakhmut for months as part of a grinding battle for control of the Donetsk region.

According to the General Staff, Russian troops in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhya regions "launched one air and 11 missile strikes, three of them on civilian infrastructure... [and] launched more than 60 attacks from multiple-rocket launchers" in the past 24 hours.

Dnipropetrovsk region Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on December 14 that Russian forces shelled the cities of Nikopol and Marganets throughout the night.

Zelenskiy pressed Western leaders as recently as December 12 to provide more advanced weapons to help Ukraine in its war with Russia.

With reporting by Reuters and AP