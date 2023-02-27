News
Pope Francis To Visit Hungary In April
Pope Francis will make an official visit to Hungary on April 28-30, the Vatican said on February 27. He will spend all three days in the capital, Budapest, a program released by the Vatican showed. Francis, 86, will meet political leaders, diplomats, priests and nuns, and intellectuals, as well as with poor people and refugees. The pope, who made a brief stop in Budapest on his way to Slovakia in 2021, will preside at an open-air Mass in Kossuth Lajos Square on April 30 before returning to Rome. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Four More Jehovah's Witnesses Sentenced To Prison In Annexed Crimea
A court in the Russia-annexed region of Crimea has sentenced to prison four Jehovah's Witnesses accused of organizing, funding, and taking part in an extremist group. Three were sentenced to prison terms ranging from six years to six years and one month and a fourth to three years in prison. Their names have not been released. Dozens of Jehovah’s Witnesses have been imprisoned in Russia and the illegally annexed region of Crimea since Moscow banned the religious group in 2017 and designated it as an extremist organization. To read the original article by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Iran Says UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief To Visit In 'Coming Days'
Iran says the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit Tehran "in the coming days" amid a dispute over uranium enrichment levels in the Islamic republic. The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said earlier this month that it was in discussions with Tehran after Bloomberg News reported that the watchdog's inspectors in Iran had found uranium enriched to 84 percent purity. Iran denied the report. On February 27, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said Grossi would travel to Iran "in the coming days" following an official invitation from its director, Mohamamd Eslami. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Four Miners Shot Dead In Southwestern Pakistan
Unidentified gunmen have shot dead four coal miners and wounded three others in Harnai, a district in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan Province, a local official told RFE/RL on February 27. District administrator Abdul Majeed Jogizai said the attack occurred overnight. The gunmen entered the miner camp in the Khost Coal Mines area, dragged the miners outside, and shot them. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, but Baluch separatist groups have claimed responsibility for similar attacks in the past. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Turkey's NATO Talks With Sweden And Finland Set To Resume On March 9
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says talks with Sweden and Finland over their NATO membership bids would resume on March 9, although he said Sweden had still not fulfilled its obligations under a memorandum signed last year. Turkey in January canceled the talks after a Danish far-right politician burned a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the defense alliance after Russia invaded Ukraine, but Sweden in particular has faced unexpected objections from Turkey. Ankara accuses Stockholm of harboring what it considers members of terrorist groups. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Belarus Increases Border Checks Amid Reports Activists Blew Up Russian Plane
Border guards in Belarus have increased their checks of people leaving the country after anti-government activists claimed to have launched a drone attack on a Russian surveillance aircraft that was parked at an airfield near Minsk.
People crossing the border on February 27 said that, unlike during normal checks, guards searched personal belongings and examined bags and vehicles closely.
Belarus border officials would not comment on the situation, which comes a day after the alleged attack on the Russian aircraft, an A-50 surveillance plane.
Alyaksandr Azarov, the head of the activist anti-government group BYPOL, told RFE/RL's Belarus Service that drones were used to attack the plane while it was on the ground, adding that those who participated in the operation "are now safe, outside the country."
RFE/RL has not been able to independently verify the attack. The Kremlin said it had no comment.
The Russian website Tsargrad reported that the attack on the A-50 aircraft was carried out by six drones at once, most of which were shot down as they approached the target.
"We will not reveal the number of drones yet, but I can confirm that it was a drone attack. Let the special services work and try to determine how many there were," Azarov said.
Human rights groups say security forces have already raided a residence near the airfield, where activist Kristsina Maksimenka was detained.
Azarov, who served as a lieutenant colonel with the Interior Ministry’s organized crime unit (known as GUBOPIK), founded BYPOL in 2020 in the wake of unprecedented mass protests that erupted when authoritarian ruler Alyaksadr Lukashenka claimed victory in a disputed election. BYPOL stands for Union of Security Forces of Belarus.
The group gained prominence over the past year for its efforts to damaged Belarusian railways to impede the progress of Russian troops and arms to Ukraine.
The campaign was called the "railways war," while those involved in the campaign have been nicknamed "railway guerrillas." Several "railway guerrillas" have already been handed lengthy prison terms after being caught.
Azarov said the group had decided to change tactics when opportunities arose, but that it takes three to four months "to prepare an action."
"It is necessary to conduct reconnaissance, to see where to approach from. We had many options. One action fails, we take on another. And this is how our partisans found such an interesting target. Of course, we also advise partisans, but they also offer facilities depending on their capabilities. It sometimes turns out to be joint work," Azarov said.
Belarus is not a direct participant in the war in Ukraine, but it has provided logistical support to Russia for the invasion by allowing Russian forces to enter Ukraine via Belarusian territory.
Western governments have slapped Belarus, like Russia, with an ever-increasing list of financial sanctions in response to the Kremlin's war on Ukraine, and for Belarus's efforts to aid the Russian invasion.
Actions To Mark Nemtsov's Assassination Held In Russian Cities Amid Increased Police Presence
Opposition supporters and ordinary people in several cities across Russia on February 27 marked eight years since opposition leader Boris Nemtsov's assassination, amid an increased police presence.
Watches in Nemtsov's memory were held at various memorials in Moscow, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Perm, and Barnaul.
Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister who was once regarded as a potential successor to President Boris Yeltsin, was a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In Moscow, people laid flowers on the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge -- within walking distance of the Kremlin -- where Nemtsov was shot dead on February 27, 2015. Police officers stopped some passersby, but no arrests were made.
In Novosibirsk, people brought flowers for a second day in a row to the monument to the victims of political repression, where a memorial dedicated to Nemtsov was organized on February 26.
In Yekaterinburg, a memorial watch was held, with people bringing flowers after authorities banned portraits, posters, and candles and beefed up the presence of security forces.
In Perm, commemorations were held on February 26 in the form of a community work day at the local memorial to the victims of political repression after authorities twice refused to allow a rally. Participants laid flowers but did not carry placards or voice any political demands. The police monitored the event and filmed it, according to local activist Mikhail Kasimov.
In Barnaul, a commemoration was held by the local branch of the opposition Yabloko party in Freedom Square near the monument to the victims of political repression. The event was approved by the mayor's office, but the police fenced off the perimeter in advance and installed metal detectors at the entrance.
In 2017, a court sentenced a former deputy commander of the Chechen Sever battalion, Zaur Dadayev, to 20 years in prison for killing Nemtsov. Four other Chechens were given terms of between 11 and 19 years in prison after being convicted of involvement.
However, the Russian authorities have failed to determine who ordered it.
'Senseless Invasion': UN Rights Session Begins With Scathing Criticism Of Russia Over Ukraine War
The United Nations Human Rights Council has kicked off a new session in Geneva with sharp criticism of Russia for its full-scale invasion on Ukraine.
Speaking on February 27 at the opening of the session, which runs until April 4, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said nearly 100 million people were forced to flee conflict last year, a record number, and that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights "is under assault from all sides."
"The Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most massive violations of human rights we are living today," the UN chief said. "It has unleashed widespread death, destruction, and displacement. Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure have caused many casualties and terrible suffering."
Coming just three days after the first anniversary of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, the session is expected to be dominated by calls from members for an extension to a UN investigation probing alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
Kyiv itself has said a special tribunal should be set up to pursue and prosecute the actions of Russia's leadership and make sure they are held accountable for any crimes committed in Ukraine.
Guterres said the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights already has documented dozens of cases of conflict-related sexual violence against men, women, and girls.
"And serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law against prisoners of war -- and hundreds of cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions of civilians -- were also documented," he said.
"Unfortunately, the Universal Declaration of Human rights, which should be our common blueprint, is too often misused and abused," he added.
Following Guterres, UN human rights chief Volker Turk warned that Russia's "senseless" invasion of Ukraine was an example of how gains to human rights were being chipped away from ordinary global citizens.
"The old authoritarianism, with its brutal limits on freedoms writ large, and the suffocating straitjacket of patriarchy," said Volker, who took over the position in October. "The old destructive wars of aggression from a bygone era with worldwide consequences, as we have witnessed again in Europe with the senseless Russian invasion of Ukraine."
Russia has denied targeting civilians in the conflict and says it hasn't committed war crimes in Ukraine. It has also accused Ukraine several times of committing atrocities.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov is expected to address the council on March 2. Ryabkov's appearance at the UN forum is the first by a Russian official since the start of the war on February 24, 2022.
Moscow was suspended from the council in April but is still allowed take part as an observer.
The UN Human Rights Council, which aims to protect human rights worldwide, does not have legally binding powers. Its sessions highlight human rights issues and abuses, which often spark investigations that are essential for gathering evidence to prove that offenses are taking place.
The meeting is also expected to discuss the situation of Uyghurs and other Muslims in China.
The U.S. State Department has said that as many as 2 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other indigenous, mostly Muslim, ethnic groups have been taken to detention centers.
China denies that the facilities are internment camps, but people who have fled the province say members of these groups are undergoing "political indoctrination" at a network of facilities officially referred to as reeducation camps.
A UN report made public in 2022 found that the detention of Uyghurs and other Muslims by China may constitute crimes against humanity.
Gleb Pavlovsky, Former Putin Political Strategist Turned Critic, Dies At 71
Russian political scientist Gleb Pavlovsky, a one-time adviser of President Vladimir Putin, has died, Current Time reports. He was 71. A former Soviet dissident, Pavlovsky was a close associate of Putin from 1996 until 2011, when he was fired. He subsequently became a government critic. Pavlovsky was also involved in Viktor Yanukovych's failed 2004 presidential campaign in Ukraine. The cause of his death was not immediately known. To read the original article by Current Time, click here.
Taliban Forces Reportedly Kill Two Islamic State Members In Kabul Raid
Taliban security forces killed two militants from the Islamic State extremist group and detained a third in an overnight raid in the Afghan capital, Kabul, a spokesman for the Taliban administration said on February 27. The regional affiliate of the Islamic State group -- known as the Islamic State-Khorasan -- is a key rival of the Taliban. The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shi'ite minority. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Two Rescue Workers Killed By Russian Attacks In Western Ukraine As Fighting Rages In East
Two rescue workers were killed by Russian attacks in western Ukraine on February 27, local authorities said, as Ukrainian and Russian forces remained locked in fierce combat in the east and northeast.
The whole of Ukraine was under an air-raid alert for about an hour in the morning as Russian forces used Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in the attack.
In the western city of Khmelnytskiy, a Russian drone attack killed a member of the rescue services, while a second one died later on February 27 after being wounded in the overnight shelling of the city, said Serhiy Hamaliy, the head of the regional military administration.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said its forces had shot down 11 out of 14 drones overnight.
In Kyiv, the head of the capital's military administration, Serhiy Popko, said nine drones were destroyed. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages.
Russian troops conducted 81 offensive operations against Ukrainian defenders in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shaktarsk in the Donetsk region, and in Kupyansk, in the Kharkhiv region, over the past 24 hours, the General Staff reported in its daily bulletin.
Russian forces have been relentlessly attacking Bakhmut since last summer. Moscow redoubled its efforts to take the city at the start of this year, launching a fresh offensive to take the city.
Analysts say that capturing the city, which has been almost completely destroyed in the fighting, would bear little strategic significance for Russia, but that Moscow would seek to attach symbolic significance to it in an effort to boost soldiers' morale.
The General Staff on February 27 also reported "mass desertions" among the Russian conscripts sent out to the front line.
"Russian deputy commanders tasked with political work are actively attempting to prevent desertion among Russian servicemen," the General Staff said. The information about mass desertion among Russian troops could not be independently confirmed.
The Ukrainian Air Force carried out four air strikes on Russian troops and equipment, destroying a Russian SU-25 war plane, the General staff said, without specifying where the plane was destroyed.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his regular video address on February 26 that the Ukrainian military had shot down a Russian plane in Donetsk near Avdiyivka.
Zelenskiy also spoke about liberating Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, in a separate message in which he said that this would put a "historical end" to Moscow's attempts to disrupt life in Ukraine.
"On February 26, we celebrate the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol," Zelenskiy said.
He noted that Russia's aggression began with the seizure of Crimea in 2014, saying "it is logical" that by liberating Crimea, Ukraine will put a historical end to any attempts by Russia to break the lives of Ukrainians.
The U.S. State Department issued a statement on February 26 about the status of Crimea, saying Russia seized the peninsula nine years ago in a clear violation of international law and of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"The United States welcomes the efforts of Ukraine’s Crimea Platform to focus global attention on Russia’s continued occupation," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in the statement. "The United States does not and never will recognize Russia’s purported annexation of the peninsula. Crimea is Ukraine."
Meanwhile, Zelenskiy fired a senior military commander but gave no reason for the move.
In a one-line decree published on the website of the Office of the President on February 26, Zelenskiy announced the dismissal of Eduard Moskalyov as commander of the joint forces of Ukraine.
Moskalyov had been in the post since March 15, 2022.
With reporting by Reuters
Leaders Of Serbia And Kosovo Due For A Meeting In Brussels About Plan To Put Relations On A Normal Footing
The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are due to hold talks on February 27 in Brussels, where an agreement to normalize relations between the two Balkan nations will be at the top of the agenda.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is set to host the meeting between Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who have been discussing the agreement for months under a diplomatic push by the EU and the United States.
The text of the deal has not been published by either government or the European Union. But the EU has said it includes mutual recognition of official documents, increased financial aid, and other measures to improve the lives of people in both Serbia and Kosovo.
The document does not explicitly mention mutual recognition or membership of Kosovo in the United Nations, which Kosovo insists on. Vucic has said that the plan stipulates that Serbia wouldn’t object to Kosovo’s inclusion in international organizations, though it wouldn’t have to formally recognize its statehood.
A senior EU official who spoke to reporters last week said there is “a lot of substance” in the EU plan, which he said would “greatly relax the atmosphere and remove” many obstacles. He added that the result could restart the "locomotive" of European integration.
The EU does not expect leaders to continue debating the plan but is open to discussions on its implementation, according to a senior EU official quoted by Reuters on February 24.
"We expect the two leaders to endorse the proposal," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.
Kurti received a joint letter from French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ahead of the meeting.
It invites Pristina and Belgrade to implement without conditions the agreements reached so far within the framework of the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, including the one on the formation of an association of municipalities with a Serbian majority.
Kurti has argued that such an association would give Belgrade an outsize influence in Kosovo, which has an ethnic Albanian majority, while Serbia says it is needed to protect the rights of Serbs.
Vucic also received a letter from the three European leaders, according to Serbia’s Beta news agency, but the content of the letter is not known.
Kosovo declared independence in 2008 in a move endorsed by the United States, the United Kingdom, and most major European powers but rejected by Serbia and Russia.
Recent tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, including Pristina's plans to implement a car license renewal scheme coupled with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have revived fears of war breaking out in the region.
Following recent rounds of diplomacy, Kurti and Vucic signaled qualified support for the plan but they also complained about specific aspects of it.
Another complication is that Russia has tried to derail negotiations on the deal, a senior EU official told AFP.
The official said both sides have accepted in principle the terms of the plan, but its success will depend on the two sides implementing the proposals in the coming months despite the efforts of Moscow to stir up opposition in Serbia.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Putin Too Confident He Can Grind Down Ukraine, Says CIA Director
CIA Director William Burns says that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being “too confident” in his military's ability to grind Ukraine into submission. In a television interview on February 26, Burns said that, during a meeting he had in November with the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, his counterpart had displayed “a sense of cockiness and hubris” that reflected Putin's own belief that he can “grind down the Ukrainians” and wear down Ukraine’s European allies. Burns characterized that conversation as “pretty dispiriting.” To read the original story from AP, click here.
Fatal Crash In Bulgaria Involving Afghan Citizens Appears To Be Latest In Series Of People-Smuggling Cases
Bulgarian authorities say a van carrying migrants crashed early on February 26, killing one person and injuring 32 others.
The driver of the vehicle, which was carrying 46 people, all citizens of Afghanistan, fled the scene and authorities are searching for him, Stara Zagora district prosecutor Dicho Atanasov told the BTA state news agency. He is believed to be a Pakistani citizen, and the person killed was an Afghan, Atanasov said.
The injured people were transported to hospitals in Stara Zagora and Chirpan. Health Minister Asen Medzhidiev said there were no life-threatening injuries.
One person has been arrested, BTA reported. It is not known what their role was in the incident.
The van had no seats in its passenger compartment and no windows along its side panels.
Authorities cited a punctured tire as the cause of the accident. The driver lost control of the vehicle and the van hit the guardrail.
The crash comes just over a week after the bodies of 18 migrants were found in a truck abandoned along a highway near Sofia. The driver of that truck also fled, and another 34 people were found in the truck in serious condition.
Five people have been remanded in custody in that case. They are accused of organizing a channel for the trafficking of migrants. Another suspect has been arrested in Greece, and a decision on whether to extradite him is pending.
Authorities discovered another van carrying 43 migrants near the town of Ihtiman, southeast of Sofia ,three days after the truck with the 18 bodies was found. District prosecutor Natalia Nikolova told the media that 10 of the migrants were children. She said all appeared to be healthy.
Deputy Prosecutor-General Borislav Sarafov told a news briefing on February 18 that the truck found with the 18 bodies was "another transport of migrants" carried out by an organized criminal group that has been making at least two such transports a month.
U.S. Renews Warning To China About Providing Lethal Weapons To Russia For War In Ukraine
The United States warned again on February 26 that there will be “real costs” if China provides lethal military assistance to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine.
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington was monitoring Beijing’s actions, and China so far has not taken the option of providing such aid off the table.
"Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance, but if it goes down that road, it will come at real costs to China," Sullivan said on CNN.
U.S. officials have warned their Chinese counterparts behind closed doors about what those costs might be, Sullivan said, but he would not elaborate on those private discussions.
He added in a separate interview with U.S. broadcaster ABC that weapons provided to Russia for the purpose of the war in Ukraine "would be used to bombard cities and kill civilians, and China should want no part of that.”
Sullivan acknowledged Ukraine’s request for F-16 fighter jets but said they are “not a question for the short-term fight.”
The United States is focused on sending Ukraine what it needs now for an anticipated counteroffensive in the east to drive Russian forces out of occupied territory, he said.
Also speaking on February 26 about the potential of China sending “lethal equipment” to Russia, CIA Director William Burns said the United States is “confident” that the Chinese leadership is considering it.
“We also don't see that a final decision has been made yet, and we don't see evidence of actual shipments of lethal equipment," Burns said on U.S. broadcaster CBS.
Representative Michael McCaul (Republican-Texas), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on ABC that U.S. intelligence shows that drones are among the lethal weapons China has considered sending to Russia.
Calling the relationship between China and Russia an “unholy alliance,” McCaul said it’s been reported that China is contemplating sending 100 drones and other lethal weapons. He also stressed the risks that could come from an upcoming meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
McCaul, who met last week with Ukrainian officials on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, said it was his assessment as well as that of the Ukrainians he met with that F-16s should be included in the aid that the U.S. is providing.
Ukraine needs to seize the momentum now and said the United States should give them all the weapons they need now, he said.
“When we slow walk and slow pace this thing, they drag it out and that’s exactly what Putin wants,” McCaul said on ABC.
Last week marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The United States and Ukraine’s other Western allies have sent tens of billions of dollars’ worth of military assistance to help Kyiv defend itself against the Russian invasion.
Russia has said the West’s involvement has only inflamed the situation, and Putin on February 26 accused NATO members of taking part in the war by donating arms.
"They are sending tens of billions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine. This really is participation," Putin said in an interview with the Rossia-1 channel.
With reporting by Reuters
Latushka Quits Belarus Coordination Council So The Opposition Won't Have 'Two Voices'
One of Belarus's leading opposition figures in exile, Paval Latushka, has announced he is quitting the presidium of the Coordination Council to avoid encouraging any change of strategy that could include dialogue with strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime or a softening of sanctions.
The announcement came ahead of an expected vote by the Coordination Council's leadership on February 26.
In a Euroradio interview on February 25, Latushka said in a reference to the Coordination Council and the United Transitional Cabinet -- which was formed in August in Vilnius with Latushka ally and exiled opposition presidential candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya in charge -- that "two voices" will confuse the Belarusian opposition's international partners.
Latushka said he was unhappy with any tack toward dialogue and was "in favor of waging a struggle." He suggested there was "an underground movement" inside the country and a "Belarusian proto-army" abroad.
Latushka is in Warsaw following the jailing, persecution, or expulsion of virtually all major opposition leaders amid a crackdown after a flawed presidential election in 2020.
Many Western governments have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka's claim of victory. The United States and the EU have also imposed sanctions over the brutal crackdown to quell unprecedented street protests.
Lukashenka has jailed thousands and rejected specific steps to usher in greater democracy in Belarus, while relying more heavily on the persecution of dissent and support from neighboring Russia to keep his grip on power.
Latushka and three associates are being tried in Minsk in absentia along with Tsikhanouskaya for challenging the results of that election, after which Lukashenka claimed a sixth term as president.
Tsikhanouskaya is accused of high treason, the organization of mass disorder, the creation of an extremist group, inciting hatred, plotting to seize power, and calls for international sanctions against Belarus.
Latushka, and the other defendants -- Maryya Maroz, Volha Kavalkova, and Syarhey Dylevski -- have been charged with public calls for sanctions against Belarus, inciting hatred, bribe-taking, and creating an extremist group.
All six are members of the Coordination Council.
Latushka became chairman of the opposition's People's Anti-Crisis Leadership group, which was initially formed in late 2020 as a sort of "shadow government" to help usher in a transition of power from Lukashenka.
Late last year, he was put in charge of the transition for the United Transitional Cabinet.
Iranian Currency Plunges To New Lows Amid Unrest, International Isolation
Iran's currency fell to another record low against the U.S. dollar on the unofficial market on February 26, amid the country's increasing isolation over its disputed nuclear program, human rights violations, and the supply of drones to Russia. The U.S. dollar was fetching up to 601,500 rials on Iran's unofficial market, compared with 575,000 the previous day and 540,000 on February 24, according to foreign-exchange site Bonbast.com. Iranian authorities have blamed the currency's fall on "the enemies' plot" to destabilize the country after months of unrest sparked by the death in custody of a young woman on September 16. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Releases Spanish Woman After Three Months In Jail Over Protests
A Spanish woman imprisoned in Iran since November on espionage charges after she was arrested during anti-government protests in November has been released, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on February 26. An activist who works for a human rights NGO, 24-year-old Ana Baneira Suarez was detained in Iran during nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of a young woman in September. "My congratulations for the release of Ana Baneira. She is in good health," Albares said. Baneira was released a day earlier and was on her way back to Spain, he said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Man Emerges From Russian Consulate, Attacks Anti-War Protester In Rio De Janeiro
A new YouTube video appears to show an employee of the Russian consulate in Rio de Janeiro pursuing and striking a Russian woman who was demonstrating support for Ukraine outside the consulate building.
Brazilian police officers are then shown at the scene, one of whom addresses the man, who had quickly returned to consular grounds.
The man reportedly demanded the woman's smartphone and threatened to "get tougher" with her. Meduza reported that the woman filed a police complaint and said she was subsequently threatened by the consulate.
To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Three Hungarians Killed After Car, Bus Collide On Austrian Pass
Three Hungarians have died after the car they were in collided with a bus on a snowy Alpine pass in Austria. Police said on February 25 that the 25-year-old driver of the car appeared to have lost control of his vehicle on the snow-covered road near Leogang, in central Austria. His passengers, aged 29 and 36, died at the scene, while the driver succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital. An alcohol test on the 51-year-old driver of the bus, who suffered unspecified injuries in the crash, was negative, police said. The cause of the collision is under investigation. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Algeria To Reopen Its Embassy In Kyiv After One-Year Closure
Algeria will reopen its embassy in Kyiv one year after it was closed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Algerian state television said on February 26, citing a Foreign Ministry statement. "This decision falls within the framework of preserving the interests of the Algerian state and the interests of the national community in this country," state TV quoted the ministry statement as saying. The decision to reopen the embassy will be effective "as soon as possible," the statement read. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia, Iran Sending Top Envoys To UN's Human Rights Council
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will help kick off the latest and longest-ever session of the UN's top human rights body on February 27, with Iran's foreign minister, a senior Russian envoy, and the top diplomats of France and Germany among scores of leaders set to take part. The more than five-week session of the Human Rights Council opens as the world grapples with rights concerns including Moscow's war in Ukraine, the repression of dissent in Russia and Belarus, new violence between Palestinians and Israelis, and efforts to solidify a peace deal in Ethiopia that ended two years of conflict between the national government and rebels in the Tigray region. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Mobilized Russians Under 'Illegal' Separatist Command Being Sent 'To Slaughter'
Mobilized Russians from the Irkutsk region fighting in eastern Ukraine have issued a video appeal to President Vladimir Putin, complaining they have been getting sent "to be slaughtered" since they were "illegally" placed under the command of Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk. The video was posted to Telegram by a group called People Of Baikal. "Please help," the soldiers say. "There is nowhere else to turn." They say they risk being shot for disobeying "lawless and criminal orders" from the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), an unrecognized entity created by the separatists. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Kazakhstan Says China's Peace Plan For Ukraine 'Worthy Of Support'
Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry has expressed its approval of China's 12-point peace plan for Russia's war with Ukraine, saying it is "worthy of support" based on UN principles.
The post-Soviet republic's Central Asian statement avoided condemning either side in the conflict, which began with Russia's covert occupation of Crimea in 2014 and escalated dramatically with its full-scale invasion one year ago.
"The Republic of Kazakhstan, approving the position of the People's Republic of China on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, expresses that [the plan] is worthy of support to stop the bloodshed based on the principles of the United Nations, based on the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of the state," the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.
Beijing, which claims neutrality but entered into a "no limits friendship" with Moscow weeks before the invasion, unveiled a plan a week ago that echoes Russian talking points, including blaming the West for the unprovoked invasion and criticizing sanctions against Russia.
Astana has not openly condemned Russia's invasion.
But it has declared its respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and refuses to recognize Moscow's declaration in September of the annexation of four partly occupied regions of Ukraine.
Kazakhstan's delegation abstained this week from a UN resolution demanding that Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi had said "abstention is also a position," adding that "we voted taking into account our national interest."
"We believe that there is no alternative to solving this problem peacefully based on international law and UN principles," the Kazakh ministry's statement said.
"We advocate that the parties involved in the military conflict show goodwill, stop fighting and sit down at the negotiating table, and that the world community contribute to resolving the situation in the most diplomatic way."
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev in November urged a "formula for peace" but also told President Vladimir Putin that Russia remains a strong strategic partner despite public disagreements over the war in Ukraine.
Kazakhstan and Central Asia's other four post-Soviet republics have sizable minorities of ethnic Russians along with security ties rooted in decades of Russian hegemony.
Following up on Beijing's announcement of a plan for peace, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Putin and other senior Russian officials in Moscow this week and urged a "political solution" to the conflict in Ukraine.
Kyiv reacted cautiously to Beijing's peace plan, saying it had not been consulted on its contents.
Soyuz Capsule Docks With Space Station In Unusual 'Lifeboat' Mission
An unmanned Soyuz capsule has docked with the International Space Station (ISS) as a replacement for a damaged space shuttle at the facility. After launching from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on February 24, the Soyuz MS-23 arrived at the space station on February 26, NASA images showed. The unusual mission had become necessary because the MS-22 shuttle, which had previously docked with the ISS, sprung a leak -- probably caused by a micrometeor. The leaking liquid from the cooling system made the return of two Russians and a U.S. astronaut to Earth risky.
