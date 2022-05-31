News
Pope Leads International Prayer For Ukraine; Vatican Confirms He Will Attend Congress In Kazakhstan
Pope Francis has led an international prayer service for peace in Ukraine and other places stricken by war.
The 85-year-old pope visited the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome and prayed before the statue of Mary Queen of Peace, a work commissioned in 1918 to ask God to end World War I.
Worshippers in Ukraine, Iraq, Syria, and other countries were connected by video as Catholics around the world were asked to pray simultaneously.
About 1,000 attended the service in Rome, including the Ukrainian ambassador to the Vatican and a number of people wearing the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.
Before praying the rosary, Francis asked Mary, revered in Christianity as the mother of God, to "reconcile hearts that are full of violence and vendetta."
Francis, who has made numerous appeals for peace in Ukraine since Russian forces invaded in February, is suffering from knee pain and participated in the service sitting in a wheelchair.
The Vatican said earlier on May 31 that Pope Francis will travel to Kazakhstan in September for an interfaith conference.
The meeting may present a chance for Francis to meet with Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has backed Russia's war in Ukraine.
The Kazakh government is hosting the congress on September 14-15 in the capital, Nur-Sultan. Kirill has been invited and the Moscow Patriarchate has said he would attend.
The Vatican confirmed that Francis had also decided to attend in a statement marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Vatican and Kazakhstan.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
All Of The Latest News
Bosnian Town Marks 30th Anniversary Of Order Targeting Non-Serbs During War
Residents of the town of Prijedor in Bosnia-Herzegovina have commemorated the 30th anniversary of the day that non-Serbs in the town were ordered to wear white ribbons and display white sheets on their houses.
The order was issued in 1992 by Bosnian Serbs who occupied Prijedor at the time and marked the beginning of a systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing against the non-Serbian population in Serb-controlled areas of Bosnia.
White Ribbon Day has been commemorated on May 31 in Prijedor for the last 10 years to remember the 3,176 non-Serbs, including 102 children, who were killed there or in areas around the town in northwestern Bosnia.
Victims' relatives and activists marked the day by wearing white ribbons and gathering to lay red roses on the central square. The names of all 102 children were read aloud, while participants displayed white placards with their names and ages.
In other parts of the country, Bosniaks organized commemorative events and wore white ribbons on their arms in solidarity with Prijedor.
For the first time this year, the police banned a march through the town. Bosnian Serb authorities also continue to deny requests for a memorial that would commemorate children who died.
After the war ended in 1995, several senior Bosnian Serb leaders, including 15 from the Prijedor area, were sentenced by international or Bosnian courts for war crimes.
UN In Talks On Ukrainian Grain As Kyiv Accuses Russia Of Playing 'Hunger Games' By Blocking Exports
The United Nations says a senior UN official had "constructive discussions" in Moscow on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports to global markets after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of "playing hunger games" with the world by blocking Ukrainian food exports.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that UN official Rebecca Grynspan held the talks with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.
Grynspan is now in Washington for talks on the same issue "with the key aim of addressing growing global food insecurity," Dujarric said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is trying to broker what he calls a "package deal" to resume both Ukrainian food exports and Russian food and fertilizer exports.
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the United States is prepared to give "comfort letters" to shipping and insurance companies to help facilitate exports of Russian grain and fertilizer.
She noted that Russian grain and fertilizer were not directly sanctioned by the United States but that "companies are a little nervous and we're prepared to give them comfort letters if that will help to encourage them."
Prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel, and fertilizer have soared since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February. Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key fertilizer exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.
Kuleba said earlier that Russia was simultaneously "trying to shift the blame on Ukraine" as Western countries express concern about food shortages.
"Ukraine is working on an international UN-led operation with navies of partners ensuring a safe trade route with no security risks," he said.
French President Emmanuel Macron on May 31 said he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Russia's blockade of the Ukrainian port of Odesa under the terms of a UN resolution.
The resolution would set up a framework under which mines laid by the port's Ukrainian defenders could be removed and grain shipments resumed.
But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it was up to the West and Kyiv to resolve the crisis, starting with the lifting of sanctions.
The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had prevented Kyiv from exporting 22 million tons of grain by blocking Ukrainian ports.
In his regular nightly address, Zelenskiy said on May 30 that the grain blocked by Russia was intended for countries in the Middle East and Africa that may face famine if the blockade of Ukrainian ports continues.
The Ukrainian president accused Moscow of "deliberately creating this problem so that the whole of Europe struggles and Ukraine loses billions of dollars."
He said that Moscow's claims that international sanctions imposed on Russia over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine do not allow it to export more of its food "cynical" and a lie.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Ukrainian Parliament Fires Ombudswoman Denisova Citing Lax Efforts In Response To Russian Invasion
KYIV -- Ukrainian lawmakers have fired Ombudswoman Lyudmila Denisova almost one year before her term's end, saying she failed to help organize humanitarian corridors and citing other alleged inaction related to Russia's invasion.
Lawmakers Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Oleksiy Honcharenko said the move was approved by parliament on May 31.
Denisova said the move to fire her was initiated by the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Andriy Smyrnov, deputy chief of the presidential office, rejected the accusation.
Earlier in the day, representatives of Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People party said they would support Denisova’s removal due to what they called her "failure to organize humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from towns and cities in the center of clashes between invading Russian troops and Ukrainian armed forces.”
They also said she had not shown enough effort to find facts proving war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine and had spent a significant time abroad during Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine.
Former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party voted against her dismissal.
The chairwoman of the ZMINA Human Rights Center, Tetyana Pechonchyk, said there were no constitutional grounds to remove Denisova from the post.
It is unclear who will replace Denisova, who was appointed to the five-year post on March 15, 2018.
Kyrgyzstan Confiscates Jailed Ex-President's Compound Near Bishkek
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan's Foundation on Directing State Property (MMBF) says it has confiscated the luxury compound of jailed former President Almazbek Atambaev.
According to the MMBF, the compound, located in the village of Koi-Tash near Bishkek, was officially taken into state hands last month, while bailiffs arrived on May 30 to document all property details.
Atambaev's lawyers say the confiscation was done without informing their client and therefore illegal.
Members of Atambaev's Social Democratic Party have said that the former president decided to turn his former residence into a sports and recreation center for children.
The MMBF says that is not possible, as the state plans to set up a nursing home for the elderly at the site.
In August 2019, Atambaev and his supporters clashed with law enforcement officers at the compound after the former president refused to obey three summons to appear at the Interior Ministry for questioning about the 2013 release of notorious crime boss Aziz Batukaev.
The standoff between security forces and his supporters resulted in the death of a senior security officer and more than 170 injuries -- 79 of them sustained by law enforcement officers.
Authorities launched a probe into the deadly standoff and charged Atambaev and 13 of his supporters with murder, attempted murder, threatening or assaulting representatives of the authorities, hostage taking, and the forcible seizure of power.
Atambaev is also on trial on a separate charge of attempting to seize power during anti-government protests in October 2020 that were sparked by a controversial parliamentary election seen by many as rigged.
Atambaev, who was serving an 11-year prison term he was handed earlier that year for his role in the illegal release of Batukaev, was set free during the protests and joined them along with several other politicians. He was later rearrested.
The 65-year-old Atambaev denies any wrongdoing.
Ukrainian Parliament Approves Sanctions Against Russian Orthodox Church Leadership
The Ukrainian parliament has approved sanctions against the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, and his associates over their support of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote on Facebook that the Verkhovna Rada voted for the move against the Russian Orthodox Church leadership on May 31.
According to Honcharenko, the sanctions will be imposed for 10 years and include the freezing of bank accounts and limitations on trade operations.
They also will bar the use of Ukrainian radio frequencies for broadcasting sermons, limit withdrawals from automatic teller machines, suspend cultural and scholarly exchanges, and cancel official visits.
Supporters of the sanctions said they were justified because of the ongoing support publicly expressed by Patriarch Kirill and his associates for Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that was launched on February 24.
Ukraine Seizes Assets Of Russia's Tatneft Oil Giant
Ukraine has seized assets belonging to Russia's Tatneft oil giant that are in Ukraine along with the assets of companies linked to it.
The State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) said in a Telegram statement on May 31 that all assets of Tatneft and companies linked financially to it had been seized.
The companies were founded by Tatneft, which the DBR said supplies oil products for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense.
"In all, 115 real estate objects have been impounded, including oil depots, gasoline stations, nonresidential buildings, land plots, and 118 fuel trucks and vehicles," the DBR said, adding that the seized property may be worth as much as 2 billion hryvnyas ($67 million).
The statement also said that the seized assets will be transferred to the National Agency for the Detection, Investigation, and Management of Assets Obtained through Corruption and Other Crimes, which will decide on how to manage them.
The DBR statement comes as Russia continues its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that it launched on February 24.
Tatneft, headquartered in Almetyevsk in the Tatarstan region, is Russia's fifth-largest oil company.
Navalny Says Faces New Charge That Carries 15-Year Sentence
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says he has been informed by investigators that he faces new charges for "creating an extremist group" in connection with his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and groups associated with it.
In a series of tweets on May 31 that mocked Russian officials over the litany of cases being brought against him, the Kremlin critic said he was being "formally charged" for the creation of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), which exposed graft among officials, including President Vladimir Putin.
"Maybe Putin doesn't hate me, maybe he secretly adores me. That's why he wants me to be hidden in an underground bunker, guarded by reliable people, just like himself," Navalny said in the series of six tweets.
"How else can I explain the fact that not even eight days have passed since my 9-year high-security sentence came into force, and today the investigator showed up again and formally charged me with a new case."
The FBK and other groups associated with Navalny, as well as his political movement, were declared "extremist" organizations by Russian authorities in June 2021 and disbanded. Several of Navalny's associates have already been charged with the same offense.
"It turns out that I created an extremist group in order to incite hatred towards officials and oligarchs. And when they put me in jail, I dared to be disgruntled about it (silly me) and called for rallies. For that, they're supposed to add up to 15 more years to my sentence," he said.
WATCH: Aleksei Navalny used a court appearance last week for a defiant and angry anti-war speech.
Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon his arrival to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole because of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Last week a court upheld a nine-year prison term for embezzlement and contempt charges that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Detention Extended For Russian Artist Who Used Price Tags For Anti-War Protest
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- A court in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has extended the pretrial detention of an artist who was arrested for using price tags in a city store to distribute information about Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The united press service of St. Peterburg's courts said on its Telegram channel that the Vasilyevsky Ostrov district court ruled on May 30 to prolong Aleksandra Skochilenko's pretrial detention until at least July 1.
Skochilenko's defense team had requested she be transferred to house arrest. The hearing was held behind closed doors.
Skochilenko is accused of replacing price tags in a supermarket on March 31 with pieces of paper containing "knowingly false information about the use of the Russian armed forces."
Skochilenko has said her actions were not about the army but instead an attempt to propagate peace.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that allows for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Iranian Protesters Chant 'Death To Khamenei' As Toll In Building Collapse Hits 34
Protesters have again taken to the streets in several Iranian cities, with some shouting "Death to Khamenei," as the death toll in the collapse of a building in the city of Abadan rose to 34.
The collapse of a large section of the 10-story Metropol building that was under construction was one of Iran's deadliest such disasters in years.
The May 23 accident has sparked eight days of protests in the city as the country reels from unrest over rising food prices and other economic issues amid the harsh sanctions imposed by the United States over Iran's nuclear program.
"With the body of another citizen of Abadan found under the rubble, the death toll in the Metropol accident has reached 34," a spokesman for the building said on May 31.
Thirty-seven people were injured in the collapse, while crews continue to search for more bodies. It is thought that the bodies of more than 25 victims could still be trapped in the wreckage.
Authorities have blamed the accident on isolated corruption and lax safety standards. So far, 13 people are reported to have been arrested for construction violations.
The protesters, however, say government negligence and endemic corruption are behind the accident.
Video posted on social media showed some protesters shouting "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Abadan, in Iran's oil-rich Khuzestan Province, is home to Iran's Arab minority, who have long complained about being treated as second-class citizens in the country.
With reporting by Reuters
At Swearing-In For Second Term, Vucic Pledges EU Course For Serbia
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has pledged to keep the Balkan country on its European Union membership path as he was sworn in for a second term.
In his inaugural speech before lawmakers on May 31, Vucic said Serbia's priority will be joining the 27-member bloc and urged the coming government that will take over in July to step up efforts toward this goal.
Vucic, who did not specifically mention Belgrade's traditional ally, Russia, hinted that the new government might consider joining the sanctions regime that the West has imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.
Serbia remains Europe's only country that has not joined sanctions against Russia, although it voted in favor of three United Nations resolutions condemning the invasion.
"Forming a new government is of utmost importance because of the situation we are in, a difficult situation," he said. "We will have to deal with new sanctions and stuff, which could damage us so we will ask our European partners to help us," Vucic said.
Vucic said he wants to take Serbia into the EU during his second term, after years of strengthening his ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The opposition and foreign monitors said last month's election was far from free and fair. Political rivals have accused Vucic of autocratic tendencies.
Vucic on May 30 announced that he had secured an "extremely favorable" three-year natural-gas deal with Russia during a telephone conversation with Putin.
With reporting by AP
Czechs Summon Russian Ambassador Over Embassy's Real Estate Dealings
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has summoned Russia's ambassador to Prague over the Russian Embassy's usage of real estate in the European Union country.
The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Zmeyevsky on May 31 was summoned to address the ministry's concerns and called on the embassy to heed bilateral agreements and "the legal order" of the Czech Republic when dealing with its real estate in the Czech Republic.
"Diplomatic missions on the territory of a foreign state must respect not only the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, but also the rules and laws of the host country. Russia is not doing any of this and does not respect the rule of law," Lipavsky said in the statement.
Due to bilateral agreements between the Soviet Union and Czechoslovakia signed before the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe in the late 1980s, the Russian Embassy in Prague received a large amount of real estate in Prague, the spa town of Karlovy Vary, and other Czech cities free of charge to be used for diplomatic purposes.
Czech authorities have said for some time that some 200 apartments in the country that are owned by the Russian Embassy and intended to be used by Russian diplomats and VIP persons were in fact rented out to private individuals who paid in cash.
Tajik Authorities Say More Killed In Restive Gorno-Badakhshan Region
DUSHANBE -- Tajik authorities say security forces have killed five more men in the restive Gorno-Badakhshan region (GBAO), bringing the official number of residents to die at the hands of law enforcement to 26, although locals say the total is much higher.
In a statement issued on May 31, the Tajik Interior Ministry said its forces "neutralized" armed "terrorists" -- five residents of the Rushon district between the ages of 30 and 53.
The statement added that one resident of the district was detained on suspicion of being "a leader of the terrorist group."
According to the ministry, law enforcement officers found firearms and ammunition belonging to the group hidden at a site close to the Afghan border.
Local residents have told RFE/RL that those killed were not terrorists, but peaceful demonstrators, adding that the number of people killed by police is much higher than officials say, as dozens more killed by police had been buried by their relatives in the volatile region in recent days.
Due to the area's remote location and the lack of any Internet there, it is impossible to verify an accurate death toll.
Deep tensions between the government and residents of the restive region have simmered ever since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Nonetheless, protests are rare in the tightly controlled nation of 9.5 million where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled for nearly three decades.
The latest protests were initially sparked in mid-May by anger over the lack of an investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Rizo Nazarzoda, the mayor of Khorugh.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, a 29-year-old local resident Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting authorities to launch what they called an "anti-terrorist operation."
The escalating violence in the region has sparked a call for restraint from the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Gordo-Badakhshan, a linguistically and ethnically distinct region, has been home to rebels who opposed government forces during the conflict in the 1990s.
While it occupies almost half of the entire country, its population is a mere 250,000. The region is difficult to travel around because of the mountainous terrain, while its economy is wracked by unemployment, difficult living conditions, and high food prices.
Russian Journalist, Who Is Also A Member Of Opposition Press Service, Attacked In St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- A Russian journalist, who is also a member of the opposition Yabloko party’s press service in St. Petersburg, has been attacked and severely beaten by unknown individuals.
The Yabloko party said that Pyotr Ivanov, who works as a reporter for the SOTA news website, was attacked by two assailants near his apartment block in the late afternoon on May 30.
According to Yabloko, the attackers knocked Ivanov down and started punching him in the head. They shouted threats and took a picture of the beaten journalist before they left the scene.
They left a bottle with a green liquid at the site. Ivanov suggested that the attackers most likely planned to splash the liquid on his face, a method used to intimidate opposition politicians and independent journalists in recent years.
Ivanov was able to call an ambulance, which came and took him to a hospital. He suffered a concussion in the attack as well as cuts and contusions to his head.
Yabloko party's branch in St. Petersburg issued a statement saying the assault will be officially registered with the police and that it expects the incident to be fully and thoroughly investigated.
With reporting by SOTA
Netherlands Becomes Latest Country To Be Cut Off From Russian Gas Over Payment System
Russian energy concern Gazprom says it has cut off gas supplies to the Netherlands after the country's gas trader GasTerra, refused to adopt a new payment system required by Russia's government that forces all payments to be made in rubles through a special account system.
"Payments for gas supplied from April 1 must be made in rubles using the new details, about which the counterparties were informed in a timely manner," Gazprom said in a statement posted on Telegram on May 31.
GasTerra, which which buys and trades gas on behalf of the Dutch government, acknowledged in a statement that it had decided "not to comply" with the new payment system, which the Groningen-based company said posed "too great a risk."
"GasTerra will not go along with Gazprom’s payment demands. This is because to do so would risk breaching sanctions imposed by the EU and also because there are too many financial and operational risks associated with the required payment route," the statement said.
"GasTerra has repeatedly urged Gazprom to respect the contractually agreed payment structure and supply obligations, but to no avail," it added.
President Vladimir Putin launched the gas-payment system from April 1 to convert payments for Russian gas supplies to countries that Moscow considers "unfriendly."
Under the system, purchasers of Russian gas set up ruble and foreign-currency accounts inside of Russia. They pay for the gas in euros or dollars, and then the bank transfers the money into the corresponding ruble account.
Some countries, such as Bulgaria, Poland, and Finland, have refused to pay for gas under the proposed scheme, after which gas supplies to these countries were halted.
Widow Of Man Killed In Minsk Apartment Shoot-Out With KGB Goes On Trial
MINSK -- The widow of a Belarusian man who was killed in a shoot-out with KGB officers in his apartment in Minsk has gone on trial on a charge of being an accomplice in the incident.
Maria Uspenskaya's trial started on May 31 behind closed doors, the Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center said.
Details remain unclear around the September 2021 shooting that resulted in the deaths of Andrey Zeltsar, a man working for the U.S.-based IT company EPAM, and KGB officer Dzmitry Fedasyuk.
Authorities claimed at the time that "an especially dangerous criminal" had opened fire on security officers after they showed up at his apartment looking for "individuals involved in terrorist activities."
According to Vyasna, Judge Valyantsina Zyankevich will most likely rule that Uspenskaya is not mentally fit, as her mental state was severely affected by the deadly incident. Uspenskaya is likely to be sent to a psychiatric clinic by the court, the rights group added.
Belarus witnessed unprecedented anti-government protests that erupted after the results of a presidential election in August 2020 handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka his sixth consecutive term.
Opposition groups say the vote was rigged, while many Western governments have refused to recognize Lukashenka as the winner.
In response to months of street protests, the government has arrested thousands. Fearing for their safety, most leading opposition figures have left the country.
Yeltsin's Son-In-Law Quits Post As Kremlin Adviser, Severs Another Link To Reformist Era
Valentin Yumashev, the son-in-law of late Russian President Boris Yeltsin and one of the key politicians who helped President Vladimir Putin come to power in 1999, has quit the unsalaried post of Kremlin adviser, severing one of the last links between Putin's administration and Yeltsin's Western-friendly liberalization era.
Lyudmila Telen, a deputy executive director at the Yeltsin-Center in Yekaterinburg, said on May 31 that Yumashev left the post on his own accord in April. She did not give any further details.
Yumashev is the husband of Yeltsin's daughter, Tatyana Yeltsina. During Yeltsin's tenure as president in 1991-1999, Yumashev served as a Kremlin adviser and the chief of the presidential administration.
After Yeltsin stepped down, leaving Putin in his stead in late December 1999, Yumashev continued to serve as a nonstaff Kremlin adviser.
After Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, another top Russian official with roots to the Yeltsin-era, Anatoly Chubais, quit the post of presidential envoy on stable development and left the country.
The 66-year-old was a key reformer and an ideologue of the privatization program in Russia in the early 1990s.
With reporting by TASS and Reuters
- By Current Time
Two Russian Soldiers Handed Lengthy Prison Terms In Ukraine For Attacks On Civilian Targets
A court in Ukraine's northeastern town of Kotelva has sentenced two Russian soldiers to 11.5 years in prison each after finding them guilty of violating the rules of war.
Soldiers Aleksandr Ivanov and Aleksandr Bobykin were convicted of shelling and destroying several residential buildings in the town of Kozacha Lopan and a school in the town of Veterinarne in the eastern Kharkiv region with a Grad multiple rocket launcher on February 24, the day Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The two were captured by the Ukrainian military the same day. They admitted to firing the rockets but said they had no idea what the targets were as they were given coordinates to program into the launch.
Lawyers for the two soldiers asked the Kotelva district court to sentence their clients to eight years in prison each, citing the two soldiers' repentance and the fact that they were following the orders of their commanders.
Ivanov refused to give a final statement at the trial, while Bobykin offered his apologies and expressed hope that the war will end soon.
Ukraine says it has identified thousands of war crimes committed by Russian troops during the war.
Investigators from several countries, as well as the International Criminal Court, have been gathering and examining evidence to determine whether war crimes have been committed.
Russia says it has not purposely targeted civilians in its military operations despite mounting video and concrete evidence that shows the destruction of apartment buildings, hospitals, cultural venues, and other non-military sites.
On May 30, Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova said that another Russian soldier, Mikhail Romanov, will soon face trial on a rape charge.
On May 23, a court in Kyiv sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin to life in prison for killing an unarmed civilian in the northeastern region of Sumy.
With reporting by Graty and Ukrayinska pravda
Borrell Says EU Sanctions Will Force Russia To Sell Oil At A Lower Price
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the bloc's sixth package of sanctions against Russia, which include major cuts to Russian oil imports to the bloc, will not only impact the amount of crude Moscow will sell abroad, it will also force down the price it can ask.
"We are the most important client for Russia," Borrell told reporters as he arrived for the second day of meetings between EU leaders on the war in Ukraine.
"The purpose is to make Russia have less financial resources to feed its war machine," he added.
Late on May 30, the bloc's leaders agreed to the sanctions package, which is expected to cut EU imports of Russian oil by more than two-thirds.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had said the sanctions must include oil, “so that Russia feels the price for what it is doing against Ukraine and the whole of Europe, and so that you finally become independent of Russia's energy weapons.”
With reporting by Reuters and AP
EU Compromises On Russian Oil Sanctions, Most Imports To Be Banned
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has vowed the bloc's latest ban on Russian oil imports, which is seen cutting flows into the bloc by more than two-thirds, will force down the price Moscow can ask for its crude while also impacting the amount of crude Moscow will sell abroad.
The ban, agreed upon late on May 30, will not immediately affect pipeline oil imports, following opposition from landlocked Hungary.
"We are the most important client for Russia," Borrell told reporters as he arrived for the second day of an EU summit in Brussels on May 31.
"The purpose is to make Russia have less financial resources to feed its war machine," he added.
On the first day of the summit, leaders of the 27 EU member states agreed on a compromise deal that cuts more than two-thirds of the bloc's imports of Russian oil.
The new arrangement, reached during a summit in Brussels, followed weeks of wrangling until it was agreed there would be "a temporary exemption for oil that comes through pipelines to the EU," European Council President Charles Michel told reporters on May 30.
However, Michel said the agreement cuts "a huge source of financing for [Russia's] war machine."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The EU proposed the ban a month ago, but resistance, mainly from Budapest, which imports two-thirds of its oil from Russia through pipelines, delayed the latest round of sanctions.
Slovakia and the Czech Republic, which, like Hungary, are landlocked, also asked for more time due to their dependence on Russian oil. Bulgaria, already cut off from Russian gas by Gazprom, had likewise sought opt-outs.
"It's a fair compromise...this was the best we could get," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told reporters on May 31 as she arrived for Day 2 of the summit.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban repeated that a full embargo would have been an "atomic bomb" for the Hungarian economy.
"It would have been unbearable for us to operate the Hungarian economy with the more expensive (non-Russian) oil...this would have amounted to an atomic bomb but we have managed to avoid that," Orban said in a video posted on Facebook.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that, despite the temporary pipeline-oil exemption, the ban would have a wider impact, since Germany and Poland have volunteered to wind down their own pipeline imports by the end of this year.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the new sanctions had one clear aim: "to prompt Russia to end this war and withdraw its troops and to agree with Ukraine on a sensible and fair peace."
Ukraine estimated the ban could cost Russia tens of billions of dollars.
"The oil embargo will speed up the countdown to the collapse of the Russian economy and war machine," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the new measures, which are part of a sixth package of sanctions against Russia passed by the EU. But he criticized what he called an "unacceptable" delay in the agreement.
"When over 50 days have passed between the fifth and sixth sanction packages, the situation is not acceptable for us," Zelenskiy said, speaking alongside Slovak President Zuzana Caputova in Kyiv.
Russia's response came from Dmitry Medvedev, a former president and prime minister.
“They hate us all! The basis for these decisions is hatred for Russia, for Russians and for all its inhabitants,” Medvedev said on Telegram.
The leaders also agreed to cut off the largest Russian bank, Sberbank, from the SWIFT messaging system, ban three more Russian state-owned broadcasters, and impose sanctions against individuals responsible for war crimes, Michel said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier told EU leaders that their sixth package of sanctions must be agreed upon and must include oil, "so that Russia feels the price for what it is doing against Ukraine and the whole of Europe, and so that you finally become independent of Russia's energy weapons."
He urged the EU leaders to show strength as they work toward adopting the new sanctions, saying internal "quarrels" only benefit Moscow.
"Europe needs to show strength because Russia only sees strength as an argument," Zelenskiy said on May 30 in a speech to an EU summit intended to reinforce the bloc's support for Ukraine in its battle to defend itself against invading Russian forces.
In a video message to the EU leaders, Zelenskiy said it was time for the European Union not to be fragmented but "one whole," calling for a new set of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on Russian oil.
With reporting by AFP, AP, Reuters, and Bloomberg
Russians Take Part Of Syevyerodonetsk Amid 'Extremely Difficult' Situation In Eastern Ukraine
Russian troops have gained partial control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Syevyerodonetsk, where intense street-by-street battles continue with thousands of civilians caught in the cross fire in the ruined city and in urgent need of aid.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the situation in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, which has been under bombardment for weeks, was "extremely difficult" as Russia has put its military's "maximum combat power" there.
Part of Syevyerodonetsk is already controlled by the Russian Army and Russian troops are gradually moving toward downtown, Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said on May 31.
Syevyerodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk told national television that the Russians control around half of the city. District administration chief Roman Vlasenko confirmed to RFE/RL that Russian troops took over about 50 percent of the city, adding that fighting had already reached the city center.
The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said on May 31 that up to 12,000 civilians remained trapped and in need of aid in Syevyerodonetsk.
"I am horrified to see Syevyerodonetsk, the thriving city where we had our operational headquarters, become the epicenter of yet another chapter of the brutal war in Ukraine," NRC chief Jan Egeland said.
"We fear that up to 12,000 civilians remain caught in cross fire in the city, without sufficient access to water, food, medicine, or electricity. The near-constant bombardment is forcing civilians to seek refuge in bomb shelters and basements, with precious few opportunities for those trying to escape."
British intelligence confirmed on May 31 that heavy shelling continued in Syevyerodonetsk and that street fighting was taking place.
"Progress has been slow but gains are being held," Britain's Defense Ministry said in its regular intelligence bulletin, adding that Moscow's political goal appears to remain controlling and occupying in full the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
But British intelligence cautioned that, while achieving greater success locally compared to the early days of the war, Moscow's gains came at the cost of massing forces and fires in a relatively small area. "This forces Russia to accept risk elsewhere in occupied territory," the bulletin said.
As Moscow's advance on Syevyerodonetsk increased in intensity, Russian forces also shelled parts of Ukraine's northeast.
"The situation in Donbas remains extremely difficult. The Russian Army is trying to gather overwhelming forces in certain areas to put more and more pressure on our defenders. There, in Donbas, the maximum combat power of the Russian Army is now gathered," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address late on May 30.
Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said on May 31 that it will hand over the bodies of 152 Ukrainian soldiers found at the Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol, which is now under Moscow's control.
The ministry said its troops found 152 bodies of dead militants and servicemen of Ukraine's armed forces that it claims were stored inside a cooling unit and that four mines were found underneath the bodies.
"The Russian side plans to hand over the bodies of Ukrainian militants and servicemen found on the territory of the Azovstal plant to representatives in Ukraine," the ministry added.
On May 31, a Moscow-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said a ship had left the Ukrainian port of Mariupol for the first time since Russia took the strategic Sea of Azov city following months of fierce fighting with Ukrainian defenders.
Denis Pushilin said the ship, carrying metal, was headed east to Russia. "Today 2,500 tons of sheet-metal rolls left Mariupol port, the ship is heading to Rostov[-on-Don]," Pushilin wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine said the shipment of metal to Russia from Mariupol amounted to looting.
On May 30, EU leaders agreed to ban most Russian oil imports. They also agreed to the removal of Russia's Sberbank from the SWIFT messaging system, a ban on three more Russian state-owned broadcasters, and sanctions against individuals responsible for war crimes.
The EU has rolled out five packages of sanctions against Russia since its troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, but an agreement on oil sanctions proved elusive because so many countries depend on Russian crude.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
De Facto Leader Of Georgia's South Ossetia Suspends Planned Referendum On Joining Russia
TBLISI -- The new de facto leader of Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia has suspended a referendum on joining the Russian Federation announced by his predecessor.
Alan Gagloyev said on May 30 that the decree on holding the referendum had been suspended until consultations with Moscow were complete.
"Consultations are being held with the Russian side on a wide range of issues related to the further integration of the Republic of South Ossetia and the Russian Federation," the decree of the new de facto leader says.
Gagloyev's decree on "ways of further integration of the Republic of South Ossetia and the Russian Federation" refers to "the uncertainty of the legal consequences of the issue." It also cites the "inadmissibility of a unilateral decision to hold a referendum."
On May 13, South Ossetia's former de facto leader, Anatoly Bibilov, signed a decree on holding the referendum, setting July 17 as the date.
Russia recognized South Ossetia and another region, Abkhazia, as independent countries after fighting a brief war against Georgia in 2008. Moscow maintains thousands of troops in both regions.
Bibilov cited the people's "historical aspiration" to join Russia as justification for holding the referendum.
Bibilov had said on March 30 that the mountainous region of around 60,000 people would take imminent measures to join Russia, which it borders.
Bibilov was defeated on May 8 by Gagloyev in a runoff for the leadership of South Ossetia in a vote that Georgia, the European Union, and the United States all dismissed as bogus.
With reporting by Reuters
Sale Of Chelsea Football Club Finalized In Record Deal
A consortium led by the part-owner of a professional baseball team in Los Angeles has completed its purchase of English soccer club Chelsea from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.
The team confirmed on May 30 that the sale was finalized.
Completion of the 2.5 billion pound ($3.2 billion) deal -- the highest price ever paid for a sports team -- follows a final agreement reached on May 28.
Abramovich was forced to sell the London club after being sanctioned by the British government for what it called his enabling of Russian President Vladimir Putin's “brutal and barbaric invasion” of Ukraine.
Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly said the consortium is “honored to become the new custodians of Chelsea Football Club. We’re all in -- 100 percent -- every minute of every match.”
Boehly’s group has pledged to invest an additional 1.75 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) in Chelsea's academy teams and on infrastructure.
The consortium includes the principal owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mark Walter; Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss; and funding from private equity firm Clearlake.
The consortium won the bid to acquire the team earlier this month. Its bid was approved by the Premier League and the British government last week after the government ensured that Abramovich could not profit from it.
Chelsea has been operating under a government license since Abramovich’s assets were frozen in March. The proceeds of the sale will be used for humanitarian purposes and the rebuilding effort in Ukraine, government said.
“Today’s change of ownership marks a new chapter for Chelsea," the government said, adding that it was “in the best interests of its fans, the club, and the wider football community.”
Chelsea’s statement said the process of selling the team “was extremely thorough” and stressed that it was completed on an accelerated timeline.
“Many described the proposed transaction as ‘unprecedented,' and it was,” the statement said. “A transaction such as this would normally take nine months to a year to complete; we did it in less than three months.”
During Abramovich's ownership, Chelsea won 21 trophies, including the Champions League in 2012 and 2021, and it is the reigning Club World Cup champion. The women’s team won a league-and-cup double this season.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Putin Tells Erdogan Russia Ready To Work With Ankara To Unblock Ukrainian Ports
Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow is ready to work with Ankara to free up Ukrainian ports that Russia has blocked over the conflict in Ukraine.
Putin noted the “readiness” of Russia “to contribute to the unimpeded maritime transit of goods in coordination with Turkish partners,” the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying in a readout of a call on May 30 with Erdogan. “This also applies to grain exports from Ukrainian ports."
The Kremlin said the two discussed "ensuring safe navigation in the Black and Azov seas" and "eliminating the threat of mines in their waters."
Dozens of container ships are blocked in Ukrainian ports that are surrounded by Russian forces, choking off exports of wheat and other commodities from Russia and Ukraine, which together account for about 30 percent of global wheat exports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later discussed the situation at the ports, food security, and defense cooperation with Erdogan.
"Unanimously agree on the need to restore peace. We appreciate Turkey's assistance in this process," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.
The international community has been calling on Russia to unblock the ports and allow the export of Ukrainian grain.
Putin last week held a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in which he said Russia was ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain from the Black Sea ports.
But he tied relaxing Russia's blockade of Ukraine's ports to the West removing biting sanctions it slapped on Moscow after its invasion.
Erdogan’s office said he told Putin that Turkey was ready to resume a role in ending the war in Ukraine, including taking part in a possible “observation mechanism” between Ukraine, Russia, and the United Nations, the statement said.
Negotiations in Istanbul in March failed to make any headway, but Turkey, which has close ties to both Kyiv and Moscow, has repeatedly put itself forward as a possible mediator.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Biden Rules Out Sending Ukraine Long-Range Rocket Systems That Can Reach Russia
The United States will not supply Ukraine with long-range rocket systems that can reach into Russia, President Joe Biden says.
News reports last week said the Biden administration was leaning toward sending such systems, which Ukrainian government officials have sought for the fight against Russia.
"We're not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia," Biden told reporters on May 30 as he returned to Washington from his home in Delaware.
Two systems -- the Multiple Launch Rocket System, or MLRS, and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS -- were under consideration, according to CNN and The Washington Post on May 28.
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Washington's decision not to send the rocket systems was “rational.”
The MLRS can fire a barrage of rockets hundreds of kilometers away. The Ukrainian government has urged the West to provide it with more longer-range weapons in order to turn the tide of the war.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Zelenskiy Fires Kharkiv Security Chief, Accusing Him Of Not Working On City’s Defense2
‘They Can F**k Off’: Russian Rock Icon Sounds Off On Backers Of Putin’s Ukraine War3
Czech Republic, Poland Set New Rounds Of Military Aid To Ukraine4
What Is A Bayraktar?5
'Stolen' Camera Reveals Life Of Russian Soldiers In Ukraine6
Fighting Intensifies As Ukraine's Troops Hold Onto The 'Road Of Life'7
Iranian Ebrahimi Wins Cannes Best Actress Prize For Holy Spider Role8
As War Rages In Ukraine, Many Russians Are Starting New Lives In Armenia9
Russians Take Part Of Syevyerodonetsk Amid 'Extremely Difficult' Situation In Eastern Ukraine10
War In Ukraine Causes Global Food Shortage
Subscribe