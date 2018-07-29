Popular Ex-Yugoslavia Singer Dragojevic Dies At 70

Oliver Dragojevic, one of the most famous musicians and singers in the former Yugoslavia, has died at the age of 70.

Dragojevic died early on July 29 in a hospital in the city of Split on Croatia's Adriatic coast, the country’s media reported.

He was diagnosed with lung cancer a year ago.

Born in Vela Luka on the island of Korcula, Dragojevic gained a huge following in the former Yugoslavia with his romantic hits.

Dragojevic remained popular among former Yugoslavs after the country broke up in the 1990s.

He has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York, the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Olympia in Paris, and the Sydney Opera House.

However, he refused to stage concerts in Sebia after the 1991-95 Croatian war for independence.

With reporting by AP and Balkan Insight