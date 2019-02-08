Popular Russian Actor Sergei Yursky Dies At 83

Popular Russian actor Sergei Yursky has died at the age of 83.

Media reports quote his relatives and colleagues as saying that the veteran actor died after a long illness in Moscow on February 8.

Yursky, who started his career in the 1960s, played leading roles in more than 40 films as well as plays staged at the Mossovet Theater in Moscow, where he started acting in 1978.

He gained popularity with roles in Soviet-era hit movies such as Republic Of ShKID, A Golden Calf, The Meeting Place Cannot Be Changed, The Love And Doves, and others.

Yursky was also a renowned theater director and wrote several books on theater and cinema.

Based on reporting by RIA Novosti and Interfax