Poroshenko Concedes After Exit Polling Shows Zelenskiy Taking Ukraine Presidency

KYIV -- Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has conceded Ukraine's presidential election and offered his congratulations to challenger Volodymyr Zelenskiy, with exit polls pointing to a landslide victory for the TV comic and political newcomer.

In remarks after polling stations closed in the two-man runoff on April 21, Poroshenko said he would not leave politics and urged supporters to "never give up" after the initial polling showed Zelenskiy winning 73.2 percent of the vote to Poroshenko's 25.3 percent.

The survey was conducted jointly by the Democratic Initiatives Foundation, the Kyiv International Sociology Institute, and the Razumkov Center think tank.

The Central Election Commission reported preliminarily that turnout was nearly 62 percent.

Taking the stage about a minute before the exit-poll result was announced, Zelenskiy strode to the stage at his campaign headquarters with a wide smile and to the theme song from his popular TV show, in which he plays a schoolteacher who accidentally becomes president. He counted down from five... four... three....

At one, the exit-poll figures flashed, suggesting the actor-cum-candidate would become Ukraine's sixth elected president since it declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

"Thank you, everyone!" Zelenskiy shouted into a microphone as a crowd of supporters cheered and confetti fell.

"We did this together," he said. "I promise that I will never let you down. And since I am not yet president, I can speak just as a Ukrainian: Let the entire former Soviet Union look at us and see that anything is possible."

Zelenskiy has described his candidacy as "a simple man who has come to destroy this system," in a reference to public perceptions that post-Soviet Ukraine's politics and society are mired in corruption and nepotism against the backdrop of a five-year war against Russia-backed separatists.

Voters appeared unpersuaded by billionaire businessman Poroshenko's appeals for a second five-year term to bring a more seasoned political and diplomatic hand to the country's problems.

In his concession speech, Poroshenko vowed to remain in politics.

"In any political role, I will do my best to counter revanchism and to ensure that Ukraine does not change its course," he said. "However, the outcome of the election leaves us with uncertainty, unpredictability, and a big question mark on whether the strategic course of Ukraine toward the EU and NATO will be secure and democratic reforms will continue."

He also called on the international community "to help Ukraine secure its recent achievements and the strategic course of the nation for integration into the European Union and NATO."

"Please, stay with Ukraine, no matter what," he said.

During his concession speech, Poroshenko tweeted from his official account that "everything will be fine" and suggested that the common goal of those in power and in opposition was to ensure that Ukraine becomes "a big, successful, European country."

Five years after street unrest unseated pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych when he spurned closer integration with the European Union, outsiders are hoping for renewed stability in a country that remains a major energy transit route to Europe and a key ally in efforts to keep a resurgent Russia in check.

Official preliminary results were expected around 10 p.m. Kyiv time.

Zelenskiy won handily across the country, according to the National Exit Poll. It showed him winning 57 percent in western Ukraine, compared to Poroshenko's 41.3 percent. In central Ukraine, the poll shows Zelenskiy with 70.3 percent and Poroshenko with 28 percent. In the south, Zelenskiy polled 85.4 percent and Poroshenko 13.4 percent. In eastern Ukraine, the preliminary exit poll gives Zelenskiy 87.7 percent and Poroshenko just 11.2 percent.

Zelenskiy won the first round of voting on March 31 with 30 percent of the vote in a field of 39 candidates. Poroshenko took second with 16 percent.

A 41-year-old comic who shot to fame playing an accidental president in a TV sitcom, Zelenskiy joked with reporters as he voted in Kyiv early on April 21 that his wife had put him in a good mood ahead of time by playing him a song by American rapper Eminem.



"Today will be a victory for Ukrainians, a victory for Ukraine," he said. "We have united Ukraine."

Asked by RFE/RL what would be his first order of business if elected, Zelenskiy answered, "War and corruption."

Poroshenko, a 53-year-old chocolate mogul, also cast his ballot in Kyiv early in the day, urging voters to take their decision seriously and praising the conduct of the election.



"I am proud of the way the elections have been organized this year," Poroshenko told journalists. "Our citizens can freely express their will. Our democratic tradition is protected. This is what characterizes Ukraine as a European state."



"It's important to be guided by reason, not laughs," the president added, saying "it might be funny at first, but pain may come later."



Pollsters said in the months leading up to the voting that a majority of voters were hoping for dramatic changes after the election.



Outside the Maritime Academy where Zelenskiy voted, Kateryna Chala, the founder of an IT company, told RFE/RL that she had voted for Poroshenko.

Chala said Poroshenko has made mistakes since coming to power following pro-EU unrest and a Russian invasion in 2014 but has put Ukraine on a path toward the West she hopes will eventually lead to membership in the European Union and NATO.



"We have a lot of problems...like high gas prices, [high] prices in the shops..." she said. "I understand it's not possible to create a miracle and fix everything in just one day."

Zelenskiy ran his campaign mostly on social media and largely avoided substantial policy discussions, benefiting from Ukraine's slumping economy, endemic corruption, and fatigue over Kyiv's ongoing war in parts of eastern Ukraine. Notably, he even sought to crowdsource a possible cabinet.

Some of Zelenskiy's critics, including Poroshenko, have questioned his ties to the foreign-based Ukrainian oligarch whose TV station airs Zelenskiy's programs, Ihor Kolomoyskiy.

After an inauguration slated for early June, Zelenskiy and his allies could face an early test in national parliamentary elections in October.

Both Poroshenko and Zelenskiy are widely regarded as pro-Western.

Zelenskiy says he supports Ukraine's eventual membership in NATO but only if it is approved in a referendum. He has insisted that Russia must return the Black Sea region of Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and pay reparations.

Zelenskiy has called for direct talks with Russia over the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has claimed more than 13,000 lives. In the past, Moscow has rejected such proposals, claiming the conflict was an internal matter for Ukraine and urging Kyiv to negotiate with representatives of the Moscow-backed separatist formations.



The International Criminal Court (ICC) ruled in November 2016 that the war in eastern Ukraine was "an international armed conflict between Ukraine and the Russian Federation."

With reporting by RFE/RL correspondent Christopher Miller in Kyiv, AP, AFP, and Reuters