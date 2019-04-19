Accessibility links

Ukraine

VIDEO: Poroshenko Rallies Supporters Ahead Of Presidential Debate

Trailing far behind in the polls, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko rallied his supporters in Kyiv's Independence Square ahead of a debate with rival candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The April 19 gathering came hours before Poroshenko was to face Zelenskiy in a 70,000-seat stadium. Zelenskiy is a comedic actor with no political experience but has a big lead over Poroshenko in opinion surveys just two days before Ukrainians cast ballots in the April 21 presidential runoff vote.

