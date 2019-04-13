Poroshenko Says He Will Head For Stadium Debate Tomorrow

His challenger Volodymyr Zelenskiy may not be there, but Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has announced he will be at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv on April 14 for a presidential election debate.



Poroshenko is to face Zelenskiy in Ukraine's presidential runoff on April 21.

Zelenskiy won the first round late last month by a large margin, and most, if not all, opinion polls put him well out in front of the incumbent ahead of the final vote.



Both candidates have agreed to hold a debate, but not when.



Zelenskiy insists the debate take place on April 19 while Poroshenko wants it held on April 14.



The stadium has confirmed it has received requests to hold debates on both April 14 and April 19, leaving open the possibility that each candidate will show up on his preferred date and speak to supporters alone.



The campaign has been marked by theatrics on both sides, including public moves by both candidates to be tested for drugs and alcohol.



According to a statement on April 13 on the Ukrainian presidential website, press will be admitted to the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv on April 14 starting at 1 p.m., local time, one hour before what it says is the start of the scheduled debate.

