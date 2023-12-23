Czech Republic Observes National Day Of Mourning For Victims Of University Mass Shooting

PRAGUE -- Flags on public buildings are being flown at half-mast on December 23 across the Czech Republic as it observes a national day of mourning for the victims of a mass shooting at a Prague university that left 14 people dead and 25 others wounded.

The government asked Czechs to observe a minute's silence at noon local time on December 23 and bells were due to ring at churches across the EU and NATO member state.

In Prague, people began paying their respects to the victims on December 22 by lighting candles outside Charles University buildings. Fellow students, friends of the victims, and others gathered for an impromptu vigil. Some knelt to light candles and lay flowers, while others cried and hugged each other.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala and U.S. Ambassador Bijan Sabet were among those who paid tribute to the victims.

"It is hard to find the words to express condemnation on the one hand and, on the other, the pain and sorrow that our entire society is feeling in these days before Christmas," Fiala said.

The university’s rector, Milena Kralickova, was also among the throngs of people at the vigil. The academic community, she said, had been "shaken, deeply shaken" by the shooting.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said all 14 victims of the shooting on December 21 at Charles University's Faculty of Arts building have been identified. Authorities did not release any names, but the Institute of Music Sciences confirmed that its head, Lenka Hlavkova, was among the dead.

Other victims were reportedly named as translator and Finnish literature expert Jan Dlask and student Lucie Spindlerova.

There were no foreigners among those killed, but one citizen of the Netherlands and two from the United Arab Emirates were injured.

The Czech police force confirmed that the gunman died by suicide. Petr Matejcek, director of the police regional headquarters in Prague, said the gunman killed himself on the balcony of the university building as officers closed in. Police have not released the gunman's name but said they believe he was Czech.

Authorities said he had no criminal record, and police have released no details about a possible motive. Investigators said they found no link to any extremist ideology or groups and believed he acted alone.

Following the attack -- the country's worst mass shooting -- the national police announced they have increased security around public buildings and schools, which are closed for the Christmas holiday, across the country. Lectures and events at Charles University were canceled.

The national police stressed that the measures were preventive and no specific threats had been identified.

National police chief Martin Vondrasek said police believe the shooter killed his father in his hometown of Hostoun west of Prague earlier in the day, and police are investigating whether he is the same assailant who killed a 32-year-old man and his 2-month-old daughter on December 15 in a park in Prague.

The shooter was reportedly a student at Charles University, and Czech media said the police were looking into social media posts allegedly written by the shooter to determine if there was a link to the attack.

The Czech newspaper Hospodarske noviny, citing a police report it had viewed, reported that the gunman had been treated in the past for psychological problems and legally owned 12 weapons, including a semiautomatic rifle, a shotgun, and pistols along with silencers.

The police report said that the gunman arrived at the university with a suitcase full of ammunition. Police said he had a license to own eight guns, including two long guns.

When asked at a news conference how it was possible the shooter had such a number of weapons, Tomas Kubik, a deputy police chief said: "We will have to figure out if it’s a result of a flaw in the system or human error."

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP