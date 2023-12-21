Gunman Kills 14 People At University In Central Prague

PRAGUE -- A gunman killed 14 people and wounded dozens of others at a university in downtown Prague, Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan and police chief Martin Vondrasek told reporters on December 21, describing the event as a “profound” tragedy that “will have many consequences.”

"The Czech Republic has never experienced such an act,” said Rakusan, adding that there is no indication that the shooting had any connection with international terrorism.

Police initially said more than 15 people were killed but Vondrasek later clarified that there were 14 victims, while 25 people were wounded, including 10 seriously. It was not clear whether the most recent death toll update included the shooter.

Vondrasek said the shooter most likely died by suicide but noted that police used firearms against him, so an investigation was under way to find out what exactly caused his death.

Preliminary investigations say the shooter was a 24-year-old student at the university.

Vondrasek said police believe the suspect killed his father in his hometown of Hostoun, west of Prague, earlier in the day, and that he had also been planning to kill himself. The chief described the suspect as an excellent student but didn't provide any other information.

"I was at the scene of a horrific crime a moment ago, I saw a huge arsenal of weapons and ammunition in the faculty building," the police chief said. "If it weren't for the quick intervention of the police, there would have been many times more victims."

He added that police are investigating whether the shooter, a legal gun owner, is the same assailant who killed a 32-year-old man and his 2-month-old daughter on December 15 in a park in Prague.

Czech media reported that before the shooting at the university the shooter posted messages on Telegram citing a school shooting in the Russian city of Bryansk on December 7 in which a 14-year-old Russian girl opened fire with a shotgun on her classmates, killing a 13-year-old girl and wounding several others before turning the gun on herself and committing suicide.

The reports say that police are now looking into his social media posts, including another one in which he said he hated the world and wanted to leave as much pain in it as possible.

"Everyone just hated me, hates me and will hate me. I don't care because it's mutual," he said in a post on Telegram, according to Czech media.

The shooting took place in the building of Charles University’s Faculty of Arts located on Jan Palach Square, causing panic throughout the center of Prague.

A photo that circulated on social media showed a group of eight students who climbed through windows to hide on a ledge of the building about five stories up.

A teacher at the university, Sergei Medvedev, confirmed to RFE/RL that teachers and students received e-mail messages instructing them to stay barricaded in their classrooms and turn off lights to protect themselves from the shooter, who was inside the building at the time.

Medvedev said he was lecturing when he and his students began hearing people shouting and sirens. When they looked out the window and saw streets cordoned off and the bridge empty, they barricaded themselves in the classroom until special forces arrived.

All the students who were with him got out safely, he said, but on their way out they saw a "horrible" scene that included blood in the stairway and stretchers that appeared to have bodies on them.

"We didn’t know what was happening...and how it was going to end," student Liza Chukharova told Current Time, describing how she and fellow students barricaded themselves in their classroom for 40 minutes until special forces came and told them to walk out with their hands raised.

"There was too much blood everywhere and stretchers around," she said, adding that emergency staff were on hand to provide psychological support to those who needed it along with tea and metallic covers to warm themselves.

"They are saying that everything is going to be all right," she said.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, Dnes, and Reflex