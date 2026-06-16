Pre-Revolutionary Flags Fly At Iran's World Cup Opener, Defying FIFA Ban
Dozens of soccer fans displayed Iran’s pre-revolutionary Lion and Sun flag during the country’s World Cup opener against New Zealand in defiance of FIFA, which won a court hearing allowing it to prohibit the symbol inside venues. The Lion and Sun flag, flown over Iran before the Islamic Revolution in 1979, has become a symbol of resistance to decades of repressive theocratic rule in the country. It is also widely displayed by Iranian monarchist exiles.