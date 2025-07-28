Accessibility links

Trump Shortens Cease-Fire Deadline To 10-12 Days For Putin Amid Frustration Over Ukraine

President Donald Trump, center, speaks with the media as he greets Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and his wife Victoria in Turnberry, Scotland.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will shorten the cease-fire deadline given to Russian President Vladimir Putin to 10 to 12 days amid growing frustration over Russia's continue bombardment of Ukraine and lack of progress toward peace.

Speaking to journalists in in Turnberry, Scotland on July 28, Trump said he is "very disappointed" with Putin and that he "doesn't need to wait" for the end of the initial 50-day deadline he gave for the two sides earlier this month if Moscow doesn’t reach a peace deal with Kyiv.

“I’m going to make a new deadline for about 10 or 12 days from today,” Trump told reporters as he met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

US President Donald Trump (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Will Trump's 50-Day Deadline Shift Putin? Doubtful, Analysts Say

“When you deal with someone long enough, you know what they’re going to do — or not do,” he said. “I gave him [Putin] a chance. He’s not taking it.”

The White House has not specified what steps may follow if Russia fails to respond, though Trump said "maybe we'll still make a deal with Russia but it's very late in the process."

Last Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump is “losing patience” with Moscow and “losing the desire to continue waiting,” hinting at potential serious consequences.

Ukraine welcomed Trump’s remarks. Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, wrote on Telegram:

“We thank President of the United States Donald Trump for his firm position and a clear signal -- peace through strength," Yermak said.

"President Trump stated that he is shortening the deadline he gave Putin to end the war because he believes the answer is obvious. Putin understands only strength, and that message has now been delivered clearly and loudly. This is a principle fully shared by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.”

Russia has yet to officially comment on Trump's latest statement.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations met on July 23 for peace talks, the third round in a series of negotiations that began on May 16 but made little progress.

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

