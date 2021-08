Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani awarded a medal to Beau Biden, the late son of U.S. President Joe Biden, in honor of his service to Kosovo in 2001. Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46, helped to train judges and prosecutors in Kosovo after the 1998-99 war ended. President Osmani presented the Presidential Medal on the Rule of Law on August 1 to the U.S. ambassador to Kosovo, Philip Kosnett.