Presidential Powers In Kyrgyzstan Transferred To Newly Elected PM Japarov

BISHKEK – Kyrgyzstan's parliament has approved the transfer of presidential powers to newly elected Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov after days of uncertainty and political crisis caused by mass protests against results of October 4 parliamentary elections that ousted the government and led to the president's resignation.

At the parliament session on October 16, lawmakers also lifted a state of emergency that had been in place in the capital, Bishkek, for five days.

Japarov, a convicted kidnapper who was released in the wake of the protests last week, was elected by lawmakers on October 14 to the post of prime minister.

The next day, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced his resignation, saying that "peace and unity in our country is more important than any post."

The Kyrgyz Constitution provides that the parliament speaker becomes acting president in case the president resigns, but the chairman of the legislature, Kanatbek Isaev, declined to assume the presidency until new elections are held.

"The process of power transfer proceeded peacefully," Japarov told parliament on October 16.

He suggested that the early presidential election be held no later than January 10 next year, and proposed to lower the threshold to enter parliament from 7 to 5 percent.

Meanwhile, Central Election Commission Chairwoman Nurjan Shaildabekova said that the election was tentatively scheduled for January 17.

Japarov's October 14 confirmation as prime minister and the transfer of presidential powers to him moved Kyrgyzstan toward resolving the crisis sparked by the demonstrations over the official results of the parliamentary elections.

These results were annulled after protesters -- angry at signs of vote-buying and other improprieties during the election -- seized government buildings on October 6, which led to the crisis.

