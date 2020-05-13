Accessibility links

Montenegro

Priests Charged For Violating Montenegro's COVID-19 Lockdown With Illegal Procession

Eight priests in Montenegro could face 12 years in prison for violating public health orders after leading an illegal procession through the streets of the country's second largest city, Niksic. Thousands of members of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro defied a ban on public gatherings aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus and took part in a May 12 religious march to mark the Day of Saint Basil of Ostrog.

