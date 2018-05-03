'Primorye Partisans' Sentenced In High-Profile Murder Case In Russia's Far East

Five Russian men known as the "Primorye Partisans" have been sentenced to prison terms of between eight and 25 years in prison on murder charges in a high-profile retrial.

The Primorye Regional Court in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on May 3 found the men guilty of involvement in the murders of four local people in 2009.

The defendants, who have pleaded not guilty, were sentenced the same day.

The men were initially acquitted in 2016, but the Supreme Court ordered a retrial.

Four of the men are already serving lengthy prison terms on separate charges for their involvement in a series of 2010 attacks against police, the murder of two police officers, attempted murder, robbery, theft, and illegal weapons possession.

The group was captured in 2010 after thousands of law enforcement agents took part in one of the largest manhunts in Russia in recent years.

The group explained their attacks as a protest against "corruption and lawlessness" in Russia's law enforcement structures.

Based on reporting by Interfax and Rapsinews