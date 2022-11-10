News
Former Pro-Russia Ukrainian Lawmaker Dies In Traffic Accident In Russian-Annexed Crimea
Former Ukrainian lawmaker Aleksei Remenyuk, who was known for his pro-Russia stance, has died in a traffic accident in Ukraine's Russia-annexed Crimea. Russian media reports said on November 10 that Remenyuk died two days earlier after his car collided with a truck as he was being chased by traffic police. On November 9, a top Russia-installed official in Ukraine's Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, died in a traffic accident. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Italian Travel Writer Released From Iran's Notorious Evin Prison
An Italian travel writer held in Iran since late September has been released after "intensive diplomatic work."
Alessia Piperno was taken into custody by Iranian security agents on September 28. She had been held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison since then, but no reason was given for her incarceration.
"After intense diplomatic work, today our compatriot Alessia Piperno was released by the Iranian authorities and is preparing to return to Italy. I want to thank everyone who helped bring Alessia back to her family," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a tweet on November 10.
Iranian security forces have detained thousands of people -- including several foreigners -- since a wave of protests engulfed the country following the death while in police custody of Mahsa Amini.
The 22-year-old was detained while visiting Tehran because she was allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly. Iranian authorities say she died of natural causes but eyewitnesses and her family say Amini was beaten by security agents.
On November 10, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) reported two Spanish citizens have been arrested in Iran.
One was identified as Santiago Sanchez, a 41-year-old Spanish soccer fan who was trekking from Madrid to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was last heard from on October 1 when he sent friends a picture of himself on the Iraq-Iran border with the caption: "Entry to Iran."
HRANA identified the second individual arrested and jailed in Iran as 24-year-old Ana Baneira.
Baneira's whereabouts and the date she was arrested are still unknown. An informed source close to her family told HRANA she was arrested recently.
The two are among more than a dozen foreign nationals or people with dual Iranian citizenship being held in Iran.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has said those arrested for their alleged involvement in anti-government protests include U.S., U.K., Austrian, and French citizens.
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage.
The arrests also come as negotiations between Iran and world powers on a revamped version of the 2015 nuclear deal have hit a dead end.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarus Adds Historic Slogan Used By Opposition To Outlawed Nazi-Symbols List
Belarus has added to the list of outlawed Nazi symbols the historic patriotic slogan "Zhyve Belarus!" (Long live Belarus!) that has been widely used by opposition activists and politicians. The authorities said on November 10 that the slogan was used by Belarusians who collaborated with Nazi Germany in the 1940s. However, the greeting was actually introduced in 1905-07 by Yanka Kupala, a prominent Belarusian poet and writer. Exiled opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Twitter called the November 10 move "another attack on our identity." To read the original story from RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Iranian Actress Alidoosti Posts Picture Without Headscarf To Support Protests
In an act of defiance showing the broadening support for protesters in Iran, popular actress Taraneh Alidoosti has published a photo of herself without a headscarf holding a sign with the slogan "Woman, life, freedom."
Alidoosti is one of the most prominent Iranian actresses and the star of the Oscar-winning 2016 film The Salesman, directed by Asghar Farhadi.
Soon after Alidoosti's picture came out on social media, two other Iranian actresses, Khazar Masoumi and Donya Madani, also published their pictures without a hijab.
The moves come amid a brutal crackdown by the government on weeks of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the revolution. The publication of pictures of actresses without a hijab can lead to the cancellation of their work permits.
Since the start of daily protests that have rocked Iran since Amini's death, several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned or arrested, including Jafar Panahi, Mohammad Rasulof, and Mostafa al-Ahmad.
Several celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that the pressure on protesting students is increasing.
The Iranian student union council reported on November 10 that Tehran University officials have asked some protesting students to vacate and hand over their dormitory rooms.
The day before, security agents attacked the dormitory for medical students in Kerman in central Iran. Three students were taken to the hospital after being hit by rubber bullets fired by police.
Since Amini's death, more than 300 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EU Proposes Cyber-, Armed Forces Plans Amid Security Concerns
The European Commission has proposed two action plans to address the deteriorating security situation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine to bolster cyber-defense and to allow armed forces to move faster and better across borders. The policy proposed would boost EU cyber-defense capabilities and strengthen coordination and cooperation between the military and civilian cyber-communities. The commission said Russian cyberattacks on European Union countries and their partners were a "wake-up" call. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Croatia Gets Green Light For Schengen Admission From European Parliament
The European Parliament has cleared the way for the admission of Croatia to the bloc's passport-free Schengen area, leaving the final decision in the hands of the EU's government leaders. With a 534-53 majority, the parliament voted in favor of lifting the remaining border controls between the Schengen area and Croatia. A final decision will now have to be made by the EU Council, consisting of the EU's 27 government leaders, which in December 2021 already confirmed that Croatia had met all criteria to apply for access to the Schengen area. EU members Bulgaria and Romania are also hoping to be approved. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
EU Announces $250 Million Package To Help Moldova Tackle Harsh Energy Crisis
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has paid an official visit to Moldova, where she announced a 250 million-euro ($250 million) financial package to help one of Europe's poorest countries overcome a severe energy crisis amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
Von der Leyen said on November 10 that Moldova was to receive 100 million euros in grants and the same amount again in loans from the European Union to help it meet its gas needs this winter, starting on January 1.
An extra 50 million euros will help the country's most vulnerable citizens, von der Leyen said at a joint news conference with Moldova's pro-Western president, Maia Sandu.
"European solidarity with the Republic of Moldova is unshakable," von der Leyen said. "We assure you that we will do our best to help you through this crisis."
The chief of the 27-member bloc's executive said that a donors meeting will be held in Paris later this month to help Moldova purchase energy resources.
Moldova has received hundreds of thousands of refugees in the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Von der Leyen said that the EU will come to Moldova's aid the same way Moldovans came to the aid of Ukraine.
"Moldova is part of our European family. And family must stick together when the times are getting tough and difficult," she said.
Moldova has been invited to open membership talks with the European Union together with Ukraine in the wake of the invasion.
Sandu has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while Russia has threatened to cut off gas supplies to Moldova in an ongoing dispute over energy payments. Moldova is heavily dependent on Russia for its natural gas.
WATCH: A volunteer in the central Moldovan village of Gidighici is helping elderly residents to apply online for government subsidies for those who heat their homes with coal or wood.
Sandu has said that Moscow is using gas as "political blackmail" in the country, where household energy tariffs have increased six-fold in the past year amid skyrocketing inflation.
"We are facing the worst energy crisis in three decades," Sandu said on November 10. "A crisis in which energy resources are being used as weapons against democracy."
On November 11, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will also pay an official visit to Moldova.
Fears of a spillover from the Ukraine conflict have persisted since the Russian invasion amid concerns that Moscow could attempt to create a land corridor through southern Ukraine to Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniester.
Russia maintains some 1,500 soldiers in Transdniester who are said to be guarding a huge Soviet-era arms depot.
Besides the troops ostensibly guarding the depot, Russia has another 400-500 soldiers in Transdniester that have been labeled as peacekeepers since the end of a 1992 war between Moldova and the separatists that ended in a tense cease-fire enforced by Russian troops.
With reporting by AP
Iran Warns Germany: Our Response Will Be 'Proportionate And Decisive'
Tehran says German criticism of the country's crackdown on protests shows Berlin is choosing confrontation over diplomacy. Reacting to statements by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock that Germany supports protesters across Iran who have taken to the streets over the death of a young woman while in police custody, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter on November 10 that Berlin's "provocative, interventionist, and undiplomatic attitudes do not show sophistication and wisdom." To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Retired Belarusian Teacher On Trial For Insulting KGB Officer Killed In Shoot-Out
MINSK -- Ema Stsepulyonak, a 69-year-old retired teacher, has gone on trial in the northern Belarusian town of Myory for making comments that "insulted" a KGB officer who was killed in a police shoot-out at a Minsk apartment that also left an IT worker dead.
Not much is known about the September 2021 shooting that resulted in the death of Andrey Zeltsar, who worked for a major U.S.-based IT company called EPAM, and KGB officer Dzmitry Fedasyuk.
Authorities claimed at the time that "an especially dangerous criminal" had opened fire on security officers after they showed up at his apartment looking for "individuals involved in terrorist activities."
Authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has slammed people who posted comments on social media praising Zeltsar and criticizing Fedasyuk, saying that "we have all their accounts, and we can see who is who."
Several people have been handed prison terms in recent months on charges related to comments about the deadly shoot-out.
Separately on November 10, a court in Minsk handed a three-year parole-like sentence to a resident of the capital, Mikhail Dzivak, on charges related to protests against the disputed results of a presidential election in August 2020 that handed Lukashenka a sixth term in power.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Belarus witnessed unprecedented anti-government protests that erupted after the election in which Lukashenka claimed victory while rights activists and opposition politicians said the poll was rigged.
Thousands have been detained during the countrywide protests over the results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
The 68-year-old Lukashenka, in power since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Britain Says It Has Frozen $20.5 Billion Worth Of Russian Assets
The British government says it has frozen assets together worth 18 billion pounds ($20.5 billion) held by Russian oligarchs, other individuals, and entities under sanctions for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The frozen Russian assets were 6 billion pounds ($6.8 billion) more than the amount reported across all other British sanctions regimes. Britain has so far placed sanctions on more than 1,200 individuals and more than 120 entities in Russia, including targeting high-profile businessmen and companies to prominent politicians. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Romania Gets $3 Billion U.S. Loan To Expand Nuclear Power
The United States will provide funding worth more than $3 billion for the construction of two new nuclear reactors in NATO-member Romania. The funding will be granted by the Washington-based Export-Import Bank, an export credit agency, enabling Romania to cover "about one-third of the amount necessary for the construction of two reactors" at the Cernavoda plant, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on November 8. The rest of the needed funding will come from other financing, Ciuca added. Cernavoda, Romania's only nuclear power plant, has been operational since the 1990s and covers approximately one-fifth of the country's electricity needs. The deal signed during the UN climate summit COP27 in Egypt comes amid global energy uncertainty aggravated by the war in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
Two Spanish Nationals Reportedly Arrested in Iran During Protests
Amid nationwide protests in Iran, security forces have arrested at least two Spanish nationals who are still in detention. According to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA), 41-year-old Santiago Sanchez was arrested in Saghez after visiting Mahsa Amini's burial place. HRANA has identified the second individual as Ana Baneira, 24, who was arrested and jailed in Iran. Baneira's whereabouts and the date she was arrested are still unknown. An informed source close to her family told HRANA that she was arrested recently. To read the original story from HRANA, click here.
Russian Delegation To G20 Summit In Indonesia To Be Headed By Lavrov
Russia says its delegation at the G20 summit in Indonesia will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, while President Vladimir Putin will participate online. RIA Novosti reported the news on November 10, citing the press attache of the Russian Embassy in Indonesia, Aleksandr Tumaikin. Several countries had threatened to boycott the meeting if Putin attended because of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story from RIA Novosti, click here.
Ukrainian Army Advances In South, Retakes 12 Settlements As Fighting Rages In East
Ukrainian forces have recaptured 12 settlements in the south, advancing seven kilometers in two directions in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Army chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy said on November 10 as Russia ordered one of the war's biggest retreats.
Zaluzhniy said Kyiv could not yet confirm whether Russia was indeed pulling out from the southern Kherson region but said Ukrainian forces were continuing their advance.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"We continue to conduct the offensive operation in line with our plan," he wrote in a post on Telegram.
Russia on November 9 said its forces would retreat from the west bank of the Dnieper River, which includes Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow had captured since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.
Kherson is strategically important, as it controls both the only land route to Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and the mouth of the Dnieper, which bisects Ukraine.
Zaluzhniy said Ukrainian forces had advanced from Pervomaiske toward Kherson and from Petropavlivka toward Novoraysk, roughly parallel with the Dnieper River.
It was unclear which Pervomaiske Zaluhniy meant. There are two settlements named Pervomaiske relatively close to Kherson city, one located some 25 kilometers to southeast and one some 50 kilometers to the north of the city.
Zaluzhniy said the territorial gains totaled 264 square kilometers.
Earlier on November 10, Ukrainian forces said they had recaptured Snihurivka, a strategic town in the southern Mykolayiv region while repelling fresh Russian attacks in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, where heavy fighting has been under way for weeks.
In video footage published on social media and Ukrainian national television, a Ukrainian soldier shouted, "Today on November 10, Snihurivka was liberated by the forces of the 131st Separate Intelligence Battalion. Glory to Ukraine!"
The footage could not immediately be verified and there was no immediate confirmation of the town's recapture from Ukraine's Defense Ministry, a day after Russia ordered its forces to retreat from the area.
Snihurivka, seen as the last remaining Russian-occupied town in the Mykolayiv region, is important for control of a strategic road that leads to Kherson.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said earlier that they had repelled fresh Russian attacks in Donetsk where Moscow continues to mount an offensive in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions.
The Ukrainian military said it had also repelled Russian attacks in Luhansk, which together with Donetsk comprise the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
Russian forces launched missile and air strikes and pounded more than 30 settlements with rockets in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, Mykolayiv, Sumy, and Kherson regions, the military said.
The fierce fighting in the east came as Kyiv reacted with skepticism to the announcement of a Russian retreat from Kherson, noting some Russian forces remained in the city and reinforcements were being sent to the region.
Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukraine's president, said on November 10 that Moscow wanted to turn Kherson into a "city of death," accusing Russia of mining everything from apartments to sewers and planning to shell Kherson from the other side of the Dnieper River.
"This is what (the) 'Russian world' looks like: came, robbed, celebrated, killed 'witnesses', left ruins and left," he wrote on Twitter.
U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the initial indicators suggested Russia was following through with its withdrawal, but cautioned it could take time to complete.
"It won't take them a day or two. This is going to take them days and perhaps even weeks to pull those forces south of that river," Milley said in New York on November 9, estimating Russia probably had 20,000 to 30,000 troops north of the Dnieper River in that area.
Milley, the most senior U.S. general, said around 100,000 Russian and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the war, the highest estimate offered yet by a Western official.
Milley also suggested around 40,000 civilians had died after being caught up in the conflict.
The estimates could not be independently confirmed.
Both Kyiv and Moscow carefully guard their casualty numbers.
Russia's last update in September said 5,937 soldiers had been killed since the start of the conflict on February 24.
"There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering," said Milley, adding the conflict has created between 15 and 30 million refugees.
The UN has recorded 7.8 million people as refugees from Ukraine across Europe, including Russia. However, the figure does not include those who have been forced to flee their homes but remain in Ukraine.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and BBC
Pashinian, Putin Discuss Upcoming CSTO Summit In Armenia
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed an upcoming summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in a phone call reported by the Armenian leader's press office on November 9.
The summit of the CSTO, a Russian-led security grouping of six former Soviet states that also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, is due to be held in Yerevan on November 23.
According to Pashinian's press office, the two leaders also discussed the agenda of Putin's visit to Armenia on November 22.
A Kremlin report on the phone call, however, did not mention the visit.
The Armenian readout of the phone call added that Pashinian and Putin also exchanged views on a number of events that have taken place since Putin hosted talks in Sochi on October 31 between Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and on the implementation of the agreements reached on humanitarian issues.
The October 31 meeting focused on the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the future of Nagorno-Karabakh, a region over which Yerevan and Baku fought in the autumn of 2020 and where Moscow deployed its peacekeepers after brokering a cease-fire to put an end to six weeks of fighting.
The Sochi talks were followed by more Armenian-Azerbaijani diplomatic engagement -- first at the level of deputy prime minister in Brussels on November 3 to discuss border delimitation issues and then at the level of foreign minister in Washington on November 7, a meeting hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the Washington meeting between Ararat Mirzoyan and Ceyhun Bayramov, stressing that the discussions during the U.S.-hosted talks were conducted "with the results of the Sochi summit being taken into consideration."
"I have not seen anywhere that the parties refused to refer to the reached agreements," Zakharova said during a press briefing on November 9.
"Let me remind you that in a joint statement, the heads of state stressed the importance of preparing a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan in order to achieve sustainable and lasting peace in the region," Zakharova said.
Jailed Kyrgyz-Uzbek Border Deal Critics Remanded In Custody In Bishkek
BISHKEK -- The Bishkek City Court has rejected appeals by several politicians and activists against their two-month pretrial detention on charges of planning mass disorder over the government’s border demarcation agreement with neighboring Uzbekistan.
More than 20 men and women were detained in late October after they protested against the deal, according to which Kyrgyzstan will hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir covering 4,485 hectares to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
Those detained include the former Kyrgyz ambassador to Malaysia, Azimbek Beknazarov, former lawmaker Asia Sasykbaeva, well-known politicians Kanat Isaev, Jenis Moldokmatov, and Ravshan Jeenbekov, human rights defender Rita Karasartova, and other noted public figures and activists.
On November 9, the court upheld the pretrial detentions of former Central Election Commission member Gulnara Jurabaeva, politician Perizat Suranova, former regional Governor Aibek Buzurmankulov, the former chief of the State Committee of National Security, Kengeshbek Duishobaev, and activists Taalai Mademinov, Atai Beishebek, and Ali Shabdan, who originally had been remanded in pretrial detention until at least December 20.
Appeals filed by other detained politicians and activists will be considered by the court in the coming days.
In a statement on October 25, Human Rights Watch urged the government of the Central Asian nation to immediately release the politicians and activists, and to publish all of the details of the deal on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, which was built in 1983, is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses the majority of the water.
The two Central Asian countries share a border that is more than 1,300-kilometers long.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam are against the deal.
They say Uzbekistan could continue using the dam's water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan's border.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water.
Last week, Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Jeenbek Kulubaev, signed a number of documents on border delimitation in Bishkek, including the agreement on jointly managing the Kempir-Abad water reservoir.
Ukraine Has 'Strong Bipartisan' U.S. Support, Says NATO Chief
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has denied that the Republicans' advance in U.S. midterm elections would undermine Western military backing for Ukraine. Following talks with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Stoltenberg also vowed on November 9 that the alliance "will continue to support (Ukraine) around Kherson," after Russia ordered its troops to withdraw from the southern city. The NATO secretary-general said he could not comment in detail on the ongoing count from the U.S. elections for Congress but told reporters "it's absolutely clear that there is strong bipartisan support in the United States for continued support for Ukraine." To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Iranian Shopkeepers Strike To Mark 40 Days Since Zahedan Massacre
Shopkeepers have gone on strike in several Iranian cities to mark 40 days -- the official end of the mourning period -- since the "Bloody Friday" massacre in the southeastern city of Zahedan that saw almost 100 people killed and hundreds injured in protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman while in custody with the morality police and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
Videos posted on social media showed shops closed in the cities of Sanandaj, Baneh, and Saqez in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan on November 9, with anti-government protests also blocking some streets.
Reports also indicate that shopkeepers in Tehran's Valiasr market have gone on strike and closed their shops in solidarity with the protestors in Zahedan, the site of the deadly September 30 clashes where rioters attacked police stations and security forces retaliated by opening fire on worshipers holding Friday Prayers at a mosque.
At least 96 protesters were reported killed in the violence, with more than 300 others injured.
Earlier this month, top Iranian Sunni cleric Molavi Abdulhamid said senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killings in Zahedan and called for an immediate referendum with the presence of international observers to "change policies based on the wishes of the people."
Since then, the police commander of Sistan and Baluchistan Province, where Zahedan is located, has resigned.
Anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The alleged rape of a 15-year-old Baluchi girl by a local police official on September 30 further fueled the animosity as protesters demanded accountability.
Amnesty International has called the police reaction to the deadly clashes part of an "alarming escalation in the use of force and firearms" in dealing with protesters.
Since Amini's death, more than 300 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Defense Minister Orders Major Retreat From Kherson
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered Russian troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnieper River in the partially occupied Kherson region of Ukraine, another retreat amid a number of setbacks for Moscow on battlefields in Ukraine's east and southeast.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"Begin to pull out troops," Shoigu said at a televised meeting with the commander of Russian troops in Ukraine, Army General Sergei Surovikin, on November 9, adding that the withdrawal must be implemented in "the nearest future."
"The lives of the Russian military personnel are always a priority for us. We must also take into account threats imposed on the civilian population and make sure that all civilians who chose to leave can do so," Shoigu said. "We also need to start withdrawing the troops and undertake all necessary measures to secure the move of military personnel, arms, and equipment to the other side of the Dnieper."
Kherson was the first city fully captured by Russia during what Moscow calls a "special military operation" and the only regional capital controlled by the Russians since the offensive began on February 24.
Ukraine's forces for weeks have been capturing villages as they advance toward the city, and Kremlin-installed leaders in Kherson have been evacuating civilians.
Earlier on November 9, the Moscow-installed deputy head of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, died in a car crash.
Shoigu's order came after Surovikin said it was impossible to deliver supplies to the city of Kherson and other areas on the western bank of the Dnieper River.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces were strengthening their positions "step by step" in the south.
"There is a lot of joy in the information space today, and it is clear why, but...the enemy will make no gifts to us," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Zelenskiy, said earlier on Twitter that the Ukrainian side sees "no signs that Russia is leaving Kherson without a fight."
Part of the Russian group remains in Kherson city, he said, adding that additional reserves are being sent to the region. Ukrainian forces, meanwhile, are "liberating territories based on intelligence data, not staged TV statements," he said.
Zelenskiy has suggested that the Russians could fake a retreat in order to lure the Ukrainian Army into an entrenched battle in Kherson city.
Speaking to reporters in Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden said Moscow's order to withdraw from Kherson was "evidence of the fact that they have some real problems with the Russian military."
Moscow and Russian-installed officials in Kherson have said for weeks that they are evacuating residents of Kherson -- both the city and the region -- to "other parts of the Russian Federation" for their safety. Ukraine has said the Russian move amounted to their forced deportation.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the withdrawal announced by Shoigu is "part of an overall pattern or picture we have seen over the last month that Russia has absolutely lost the momentum."
But Stoltenberg also cautioned against underestimating Russia.
"They still have capabilities," he said in an interview with Sky News during a visit to London. "We have seen the drones. We have seen the missile attacks. It shows that Russia can still inflict a lot of damage."
Kherson is considered by many military analysts as the most important of the four partially occupied Ukrainian regions that Russia announced as annexed in September.
It controls both the only land route to Ukraine's Russia-annexed Crimean Peninsula and the mouth of the Dnieper River that bisects Ukraine.
Earlier on November 9, Russia launched multiple suicide drones on Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding people and damaging civilian facilities, the head of the regional military administration said, as fierce battles were under way in the eastern Donetsk region and in the south.
"The occupiers attacked the area massively with kamikaze drones,” said Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. Ukrainian air defense destroyed some of the drones, but others hit targets. The Russian forces also used drones in an attack on the city of Dnipro, targeting a logistics enterprise. Reznichenko said four employees were wounded, and three of them are in serious condition in hospital.
Russian forces also bombarded the Nikopol district in the region with Grad missiles and heavy artillery. Reznichenko said the shelling damaged private houses, a factory, and a power line, but people were not injured.
Zelenskiy vowed Ukraine will not “surrender a single centimeter of our land” in Donetsk, where heavy fighting has been under way, and he thanked Ukrainian troops who are holding positions in the Donbas region.
The epicenter of the battle for the industrial region of Donetsk is around the towns of Bakhmut, Soledar, and Avdiyivka.
"The activity of the occupiers remains at an extremely high level -- dozens of attacks every day," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address late on November 8.
"They are suffering extraordinarily high losses. But the order remains the same -- to advance on the administrative boundary of the Donetsk region. We will not yield a single centimeter of our land," he said.
Donetsk is one of four Ukrainian regions Russia said it annexed in September following referendums deemed as sham by Kyiv and its Western allies.
Fighting had been going on there between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatist forces since 2014, the same year Russia illegally annexed Crimea.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and CNN
Brussels Proposes $18 Billion Ukraine Aid Package
The European Commission has released details of an 18-billion-euro ($18-billion) economic support package to get Ukraine through 2023, which it hopes will be approved by EU member states. Under the plan, whose details were released on November 9. the bloc would send Kyiv 1.5 billion euros per month in the form of 35-year loans, with interest payments covered by the European Union, to support Ukraine's government in the face of the Russian invasion. The loan package will still have to be approved by EU member states, some of which have been skeptical about taking on responsibility for Ukraine's increasing debt, but the European Commission hopes to make a first payment in January. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Top Russian-Installed Official In Ukraine's Kherson Region Reportedly Dies In Car Crash
The Russian-installed deputy governor of Ukraine's Kherson region, one of the highest profile occupation figures, has reportedly died in a traffic accident.
Russian pro-Kremlin military reporter Semyon Pegov, blogger Boris Rozhin, and the RIA-Novosti state news agency quoted the Russian-installed administration of the Kherson region as saying that the traffic accident on November 9 that killed Kirill Stremousov occurred near the city of Henichesk.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Moscow and Russian-installed officials in Kherson have said for weeks that they are pushing residents of Kherson to move to "other parts of the Russian Federation."
After Russian troops took control of parts of the Kherson region and the regional capital, Kherson, in March, Stremousov had been the major spokesman of the Russian-installed authorities there.
He was the first person to announce Russia's decision to annex the region, along with three other Ukrainian regions, parts of which are under the control of Russian troops, via so-called "referendums" in September.
Before Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, Stremousov was a Ukrainian politician. He was known for his pro-Russia stance and the pro-Moscow public events he organized in the region. He was an active member of pro-Russia movements and parties in the region for years.
Stremousov unsuccessfully tried to get elected to the Ukrainian parliament in 2019 and to the post of mayor of Kherson in 2020.
Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, there have been several assassination attempts conducted against Moscow-appointed officials in Kherson and other territories occupied by Russian troops.
Several officials are reported to have been killed, though in September, the Russian-appointed deputy mayor of the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, Vitaliy Hura, and the city's de facto deputy police chief, Serhiy Tomko, turned out to be alive after their deaths were widely reported.
They said in televised interviews that their assassinations were faked by Russia’s Federal Security Service to thwart potential attempts on their lives allegedly being planned by Ukrainian intelligence.
Reports about Stremousov’s death come as Ukrainian armed forces continue their counteroffensive against Russian troops.
Kherson is considered by many military analysts as the most important of the four partially occupied Ukrainian regions that Russia announced as annexed in September.
It controls both the only land route to the Crimean Peninsula and the mouth of the Dnieper River that bisects Ukraine.
London To Boost Support For Ukrainian Troops Through Winter, Says U.K. Defense Secretary
Britain is stepping up its support for Ukrainian soldiers through the winter as a key battle in Kherson looms and as mobilized Russian troops struggle, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Reuters on November 9. Wallace joined NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to observe the training of Ukrainian troops in the southeastern English town of Lydd, as Britain announced the delivery of a further 12,000 extreme cold-weather sleeping kits for Ukraine. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Hungary: Finland And Sweden 'Can Count On Us' In NATO Bid
Hungary's parliament will discuss the ratification of Sweden and Finland's accession to NATO during its autumn session after a series of EU-related bills have been passed, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on November 9. "Finland and Sweden are our allies and they can count on us," Gergely Gulyas told a briefing. Hungary and Turkey are the only members of the alliance who have not cleared the accession. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Tehran Designates London-Based Iran International News A 'Terrorist' Organization
Iran’s intelligence minister says the London-based Iran International news channel has been designated as a "terrorist" organization and that employees and those "related" to the outlet will be prosecuted.
Speaking in an interview with the website of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ismail Khatib said that any connection with the Persian-language broadcaster would be considered cooperation with terrorists and a threat to national security.
He also attacked the United Kingdom for hosting three Persian-language TV channels and threatened that Britain "will pay for its actions to harm the security of Iran."
Iran International, Manoto TV, and BBC Persian are all headquartered in London, aimed at Iranian viewers, and broadcast free-to-air by satellite.
Iran International has yet to comment on the designation. Khatib did not say whether the other two broadcasters also received the "terrorist organization" designation. Iran International is believed to have links to the Saudi Arabian government, Tehran’s regional rival.
The move comes weeks after a senior Iranian judiciary official said the broadcasters should be given the designation for supposedly inciting riots that are currently sweeping across the country.
Officials have tried to blame Western governments for the unrest, which was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged dress-code violation relating to how she was wearing a head scarf.
They have not presented any evidence to back up the claim, but have used it in part to launch a deadly crackdown on dissent, the media, and civil society that rights groups say has resulted in more than 300 deaths and thousands of arrests.
Iran's Ministry of Intelligence had previously named employees of Iran International as "enemies of the state," saying that those who "serve foreigners" and "betray the country" will be punished.
The move by Tehran comes a day after Iran International said in a statement that London's Metropolitan Police had informed the broadcaster of an imminent threat against two of its journalists and their families.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Group Of Belarusian Activists Go On Trial For Treason
Ten members of the Rabochy rukh (Workers' Movement) group in Belarus have gone on trial for high treason and other charges as a crackdown against dissent continues in the country led by the authoritarian Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The trial opened in a court in the southeastern city of Homel against Syarhey Shelest, Uladzimer Zhuravka, Andrey Paheryla, Hanna Ablab, Alyaksandr Hashnikau, Syarhey Dzyuba, Ihar Mints, Valyantsin Tseranevich, Syarhey Shametska, and Alyaksandr Kapshul on November 9.
All of the defendants are charged with high treason, creating an extremist group, and taking part in its activities. Shelest, Zhuravka, and Paheryla are also charged with slander, while Kapshul is additionally charged with the illegal use of a firearm.
Investigators claim the activists collected sensitive information and passed it to representatives and organizations of foreign countries, including the United States and Lithuania.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Some of the defendants are accused of planning to block the operations of two factories. It is not clear what evidence, if any, investigators have to back up their claim.
The Rabochy rukh movement was created in 2020 amid nationwide protests against the official results of the presidential election that handed victory to Lukashenka, who has run the country with an iron fist since 1994. The opposition says the voting was rigged.
The movement tried to organize strikes at two major plants in the Homel region -- Hrodna Azot, a state-run producer of nitrogen compounds and fertilizers, and the Belarusian Steel Works (BMZ).
The defendants were arrested in September 2021. They may face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Lukashenka, 68, has tightened his grip on the country since the August 2020 election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have fled the country.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
