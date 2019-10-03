Pro-Russian Ukrainian Politician's Associate Questioned In 'Terrorism' Case

KYIV -- Taras Kozak, an associate of Ukrainian pro-Russian politician, Viktor Medvedchuk, has been questioned by the country's security service (SBU) over terrorism-related cases.



SBU spokeswoman Olena Hitlyanska told RFE/RL that Kozak's questioning on October 3 was related to probes launched into terrorism, financing terrorism, and money laundering.



Kozak, who owns the media holding that includes the 112 Ukraine and NewsOne television channels, said in a televised interview that he was not charged with any crime and was questioned as a witness.



Last week, the Ukrainian National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting refused to extend 112 Ukraine's broadcasting license, citing the channel's "failure to fix violations of the broadcast concept since 2014."



In October 2018, Ukrainian lawmakers adopted a resolution proposing that the National Security and Defense Council impose sanctions on the owners of 112 Ukraine and NewsOne.



The resolution was adopted after more than 25,000 citizens signed a petition demanding that the two broadcasters halt their activities, accusing them of "being tools of Russian propaganda in Ukraine."



Relations between the two countries have been tense since 2014, after Russian annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and began supporting pro-Kremlin separatists in Ukraine's east in a conflict where more than 13,000 people have been killed.