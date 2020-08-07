Prosecutor Seeks Prison Terms For Defendants In Putin Effigy Case

The prosecutor in the Russian city of Perm has called for prison sentences for three activists accused of involvement in erecting an effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018.

The Apology Of Protest rights group said on August 7 that the prosecutor asked the Lenin district court to sentence Aleksandr Shabarchin to three years, Aleksandr Kotov to two years, and Danil Vasilyev to 18 months in prison.

The prosecutor alleged that the three activists disrupted social order by actions motivated by political, ideological, and social hatred.

Shabarchin is a supporter of Russian opposition politician and anti-corruption campaigner Aleksei Navalny.

The three were arrested and charged in January 2019 over an effigy that was placed in Perm's central Lenin Street in November 2018.

The effigy was draped in a black-and-white prison robe and affixed with signs saying “War Criminal” and “Liar.”

With reporting by Mediazona