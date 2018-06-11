Protest Organizer, Three Activists Detained In Tbilisi

One of the organizers of an antigovernment protest in downtown Tbilisi and three participants in the protests were detained on June 11, Georgia's Interior Ministry said.

According to a ministry statement, Zviad Kuprava and the three protesters were detained for alleged hooliganism and acts of disobedience. The statement did not elaborate on the accusations.

Antigovernment rallies started on May 31 as a protest against the verdict in the trial of two young men suspected of killing two teenagers in December. The protests stopped after June 6, but were resumed on June 10.



One of the protest leaders, Zaza Saralidze, who is the father of one of the victims, has demanded the immediate release of Kuprava and the other two protesters.

Saralizde also called on Georgians to join a protest scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. local time on July 11.

Saralidze and his supporters have been demanding the government's resignation, saying they believe people other than the two defendants were responsible for the deaths and escaped punishment because their relatives worked in the Prosecutor-General's Office.

Based on reporting by Interpressnews.ge and apsny.ge