Protests Erupt In Montenegro Over Upcoming Serbian Orthodox Enthronement Ceremony

Thousands of Montenegrins protested in the Balkan nation's former capital, Cetinje, angered by an upcoming ceremony to install a new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro. Protestors say the enthronement ceremony at Cetinje Monastery is an insult to Montenegro's centuries-old struggle for sovereignty and independence. About 30 percent of the country's population of 600,000 identifies as Serb and the Serbian Orthodox Church is the predominant religious denomination in the country.