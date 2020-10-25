Protester Confronts Ukraine's President Outside Polling Station

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's bodyguards struggled with a female protester who blocked his way while blowing a whistle on October 25. According to Ukrainian media reports, she was protesting against Zelenskiy's "sexism." The president and the first lady, Olena Zelenska, came to cast their ballots in local elections. Outside the polling station, they also filled in questionnaires in an official opinion poll Zelenskiy himself initiated.