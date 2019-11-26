One Protester Killed In Baghdad Amid Ongoing Clashes

One protester has been killed and 21 wounded in ongoing clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Baghdad, Iraqi officials say.

Security and hospital officials said the protester's death was caused by a rubber bullet fired by security forces near the strategic Ahrar Bridge in the capital.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Protesters are partially occupying three key bridges -- Jumhuriya, Ahrar and Sinak -- in a standoff with security forces.

More than 340 people have died since demonstrations began on October 1, when thousands of mostly young Iraqis took to the streets to decry corruption and poor services.

The international community, including the United Nations and the United States, have denounced the use of force against peaceful demonstrators.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters