Protesters Demand Release Of Detainees At Belgrade Police Station

Dozens of protesters gathered outside a police station in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, calling for the release of people detained during an antigovernment rally on March 17. The protesters also wanted the release of those detained for briefly occupying the headquarters of the state TV channel RTS the previous day. Demonstrators have been holding weekly rallies since December to demand the resignation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

