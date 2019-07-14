Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Moscow Protesters Demand Opposition Candidates Be Included On City-Council Ballots

Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin addresses supporters at a rally to protest against alleged violations ahead of elections to the Moscow City Duma in Moscow on July 14.

MOSCOW -- Around 1,000 people have gathered in central Moscow to demand that opposition candidates be included on ballots for the September 8 Moscow City Duma elections.

The protest on July 14 was billed as a meeting between opposition leaders and their voters after signatures sponsoring several candidates were rejected by the Moscow election commission.

The Moscow mayor's office has described the rally as "illegal" and demanded the action be postponed.

Demonstrators chanted, "We are the authority here," "Putin is a thief," and "Putin resign."

Russian opposition politician and anti-corruption blogger Aleksei Navalny has not yet arrived at the rally.

Ilya Yashin, one of the candidates who saw signatures invalidated, has called on demonstrators to march with him to the mayor's office to state their election demands.

No arrests have been reported so far.

With reporting by Current Time and AP
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG