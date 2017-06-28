Protesters Demand Probe Of Twin Blasts In Parachinar, Victim Compensation

Dozens of tribesmen staged a sit-in in Pakistan's federal capital Islamabad on June 27, the second day of the Muslims' holy festival of Eid.

The protesters were demanding an investigation into the twin blasts on June 23 in Parachinar, headquarters of the strategic Kurram tribal district.

More than 50 people were killed and nearly 100 injured in two back-to-back bomb blasts in a market area while locals, mostly Shi'ite Muslims, were busy shopping two days ahead of Eid.

It was claimed by a little known group believed to be linked to Lashkar-e-Janghvi, one of Pakistan's bloodiest sectarian outfits.

The protesters accused the federal government and prime minister Nawaz Sharif of not announcing proper compensation for the victims' families, which they called a discriminatory treatment in contrast to the majority Sunni Muslims.

Protests also were held on June 26 in Parachinar, where protesters wore black armbands in the market where the bombs exploded.

It was the third such extremist attack in the city this year and brought the death toll there to 115 --more than any one city in Pakistan has suffered so far this year.

With reporting by AFP

