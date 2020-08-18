Protesters Keep On Marching In Minsk After Lukashenka Heckled In Speech

MINSK -- Thousands of demonstrators descended on the Belarusian capital on August 17 for a ninth night of protests against Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who earlier in the day said that a fresh presidential election is possible if changes are made to the constitution.

Several thousand protesters gathered at Independence Square in Minsk late on August 17, waving the red and white flag of the opposition, chanting "Leave!" and calling on Lukashenka to resign.

The protesters kept up the pressure after the 65-year-old leader was heckled earlier during a speech to workers at a major state-run tractor factory that was once considered a shining example of his economic model and the bedrock of his base.

"We need to adopt a new constitution. You must adopt it in a referendum, and under the new constitution, you could hold, if you like, both parliamentary elections and a presidential one, as well as elections of local authorities," Lukashenka said.

His concession was one of the starkest signs yet of how intense the pressure has become. Official results from an August 9 election gave him just over 80 percent of the vote, a figure that immediately prompted calls from home and abroad of rigged balloting.

Demonstrators also marched late on August 17 to two detention centers to demand the release of opposition leaders and protesters. A police crackdown has seen thousands arrested and at least two deaths, and many people who have been released complain of beatings and terrible conditions suffered in detention.

Syarhey Boyko, a Belarusian doctor, told Current Time about several days he spent in the detention center on Akrestsin Lane, where detainees slept on a wooden floor.

"In the first cell in which I spent the night, there were about 30 to 35 people,” Boyko told Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA. “The cell is designed for six people.”

The protesters who demonstrated outside the detention center on the night of August 17 were told there were no political prisoners inside.

In addition to protests, there have been strikes at several factories, and state television workers walked off the job after a large opposition rally by more than 100,000 people took place in Minsk on August 16.

Demonstrators gathered on August 17 outside the Minsk headquarters of state television, where local media reported that 600 people joined the strike.

Exiled opposition politician Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya said in a video posted online on August 16 that although she never planned to enter politics, she was prepared to temporarily take over leadership.

"I am ready to take responsibility and act as a national leader in order for the country to calm down and enter the normal rhythm," Tsikhanouskaya said in the video:

The 37-year-old political novice who ran after other potential candidates, including her husband, were jailed, also said that the past behavior of security and law enforcement officers would be forgiven if they switched sides from Lukashenka's government.

European Union leaders have scheduled an emergency video summit on Belarus on August 19, and U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States was following events "very closely," describing it as a "terrible situation."

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has voiced concerns about the Belarusian election “and the disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters, widespread detentions, and alleged torture and mistreatment by the security forces."

The OSCE said in a statement that it had made "a formal offer" to the Belarus government to facilitate dialogue between both sides.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Ottawa joined the chorus of countries condemning the "crackdown on peaceful protestors" and rejecting the "fraudulent" vote while demanding "free and fair elections."

In his statement, he also called "for a thorough investigation to be conducted through" the OSCE.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the German government has denied that any phone call took place between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Lukashenka since the August 9 election, contradicting what Lukashenka had earlier said.

Lukashenka said he had received a phone call on August 16 from Merkel who wanted to "talk" amid the protests and strikes, the Interfax news agency reported on August 17.

"Merkel called me. 'I want to talk.' These [people like Lithuanian President Gitanas] Nauseda, and others.... 'We want to talk.'... Don't try to lean on me, no matter if you are from the West or from the East," Lukashenka told workers at the Minsk tractor plant on August 17, where he was heckled and jeered.

"Such a conversation between Merkel and Lukashenka has not taken place since the elections," the German government spokesman said.

With reporting by Reuters, Interfax, and AFP