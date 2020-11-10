Protesters Storm Armenian Parliament In Anger Over Nagorno-Karabakh Deal

Protesters entered the Armenian parliament building in Yerevan early on November 10, making speeches in the main hall and destroying equipment in some lawmakers' offices. Police later escorted the protesters out of the parliament. The unrest followed the announcement that Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia had signed an agreement putting an end to weeks of conflict over Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Hundreds of angry protesters gathered in the capital to oppose the deal and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.